The following books were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of June 2023.
ADULT FICTION
Adams, Taylor – The Last Word: A Novel
Barclay, Linwood – The Lie Maker: A Novel
Beanland, Rachel – The House Is on Fire
Brotherton, Marcus – The Long March Home: A World War II Novel of the Pacific
Enriquez, Mariana – Our Share of Night: A Novel
Escobar, Mario – The Teacher of Warsaw: A Novel
Ferguson, Lana – The Nanny
Fortune, Carley – Meet Me at the Lake
Fox, Hester – The Last Heir to Blackwood Library
People are also reading…
Harris, Nathan – The Sweetness of Water
Hayes-McCoy, Felicity – The Mistletoe Matchmaker: A Novel
Hepworth, Sally – The Family Next Door
Hepworth, Sally – The Soulmate
Hoover, Colleen – Finding Cinderella: A Novella
Katz, Pete – Beauty and the Beast: A Modern Retelling
Keane, Mary Beth – The Half Moon: A Novel
Klune, TJ – In the Lives of Puppets
LaValle, Victor – Lone Women: A Novel
McFadden, Freida – The Housemaid
Meissner, Susan – Only the Beautiful
Patterson, James – The 23rd Midnight: The New Women's Murder Club Novel
Quick, Amanda – The Bride Wore White
Raybourn, Deanna – An Unexpected Peril
Regan, Lisa – Vanishing Girls
Roberts, Nora – Identity
Rose, Jeneva – You Shouldn't Have Come Here
Ryder-Hanrahan, Gareth – The Sword Defiant
Score, Lucy – No More Secrets
Stone, Kyla – The Light We Lost
Stradal, J. Ryan – Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club
Turtledove, Harry – Through Darkest Europe
Verghese, Abraham – The Covenant of Water: A Novel
Ward, J. R. – Forever
Winstead, Ashley – The Boyfriend Candidate
Yi, Esther – Y/N: A Novel
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Black, Lisa – Red Flags
Brennan, Allison – Don't Open the Door: A Novel
Chavez Macias, Annette – Big Chicas Don't Cry
Cousens, Sophie – Before I Do: A Novel
Hawker, Olivia – The Fire and the Ore: A Novel
Jenkins, Beverly – To Catch a Raven
Johnson, Sadeqa – The House of Eve: A Novel
Patterson, Sue – Things I Wish I Told My Mother
Score, Lucy – Things We Never Got Over
Stewart, Mariah – All That We Are
Winspear, Jacqueline – The White Lady: A Novel
Yates, Maisey – Unbridled Cowboy
ADULT NON-FICTION
Benedict, Jeff – LeBron
Bilger, Burkhard – Fatherland: A Memoir of War, Conscience, and Family Secrets
Bream, Shannon – The Love Stories of the Bible Speak: 13 Biblical Lessons on Romance, Friendship, and Faith
Egan, Timothy – A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan's Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them
Freedland, Jonathan – The Escape Artist: The Man Who Broke Out of Auschwitz to Warn the World
Holten, Katie – The Language of Trees: A Rewilding of Literature and Landscape
Kracht, Matt – OMFG, Bees!: Bees Are So Amazing and You're About to Find Out Why
Lambert, Miranda – Y'all Eat Yet?: Welcome to the Pretty B*Tchin' Kitchen
Stanley, Charles F. – Courageous Faith: My Story From a Life of Obedience
TerKeurst, Lysa – You're Going to Make It
MLA Handbook
EASY READERS
Baker, Annie – I Love You When...
Bedford, David – I Love My Grandma
Boultwood, Ellie – See, Touch, Feel, Create: A First Sensory Book to Share With Your Baby
Boynton, Sandra – Jungle Night
Boynton, Sandra – Woo Hoo! You're Doing Great!
Burach, Ross – Make Way for Butterfly
Crowley, Ned – Nanook & Pryce: Gone Fishing
Dean, James – Pete the Cat Parents' Day Surprise
Doerrfeld, Cori – Beneath
Dyckman, Ame – How Dinosaurs Went Extinct: A Safety Guide
Estefan, Gloria – The Magically Mysterious Adventures of Noelle the Bulldog
Finison, Carrie – Don't Hug Doug (He Doesn't Like It)
Hale, Shannon – Party Hearty Kitty-Corn
Halls, Smriti – I'm Sticking With You — and the Chicken Too!
Halverson, Deborah – Letters to Santa
Higgins, Carter – Some of These Are Snails
Holden, Sarabeth – Benny the Bananasaurus Rex
Howarth, Jill – Thanks From the Little Engine That Could
James, Hollis – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mikey's Monster
Man-Kong, Mary – Mario's Big Adventure
Marino, Gianna – Night Animals Need Sleep Too
Millner, Denene – Fresh Princess
Montanari, Eva – A Wolf's Tale
Oud, Pauline – Little Billy-Bob Eats It All Up
Parton, Dolly – Dolly Parton's Billy the Kid Makes It Big
Priddy, Roger – Busy Bots
Sima, Jessie – Weather Together
Stimson, Joan – Oscar's Starry Night
Stohler, Lauren –I Am a Great Friend!
Tabor, Corey R. – Simon and the Better Bone
Tucker, Krista – Easter Bonnet Bug-a-Boo: A Scratch & Sniff Story
Walt Disney Productions Simba and Nala Help Bomo
Wong, Jack – When You Can Swim
Bluey: Mum School
I'm Learning Numbers
Jack and the Beanstalk
JUNIOR FICTION
Applegate, Katherine – The One and Only Ruby
Brallier, Max – The Last Comics on Earth
Chainani, Soman – Fall of the School for Good and Evil
Eliopulos, Nick – Minecraft Woodsword Chronicles.: Night of the Bats Book 2
Fleck, Jessika – Molly and the Twin Towers: A 9/11 Survival Story
Flintham, Thomas – Super Rabbit Racers
Foody, Amanda – The Ever Storms Wilderlore Book 3
Garnier, Jonathan – Timo the Adventurer
George, K. – Bibbidi Bobbidi Academy.: Rory and the Magical Mix-Ups
Khan, Hena – Super You!: Power of Flight
Lapuss, Stéphane – The Secret Life of Pets — Pet Tails
Libenson, Terri – Surprisingly Sarah
Maggs, Sam – Tell No Tales: Pirates of the Southern Seas
Monsef, Kiyash – Once There Was
O'Connor, Jane – Nancy Clancy, Super Sleuth Book 1
Patterson, James – Minerva Keen's Detective Club
Phillipps, J. C. – Pacey Packer, Unicorn Tracker
Questlove – The Rhythm of Time
Selznick, Brian – Big Tree
Steadman, A. F. – Skandar and the Phantom Rider Book 2
Temple, Kate – Underdogs Fake It Till They Make It
Venable, Colleen A. F. – Katie the Catsitter: Secrets and Sidekicks
Voigt, Cynthia – Little Bird
Young, Ethan – The Dragon Path
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Abdo, Kenny – Sonic: Sonic the Hedgehog Hero
Abdo, Kenny – Miracle Moments in Hockey
Abdo, Kenny – Miracle Moments in Baseball
Atinuke – Africa: Amazing Africa
Berrios, Frank – Barack Obama
Calkhoven, Laurie – Squad Goals: The Unstoppable Women of the US Women's National Soccer Team
Correa, Maria – Bob Ross
Demonti, Ilaria – Sheepolog: The Ultimate Encyclopedia
Feldman, Thea – Elephants Don't Like Ants!: And Other Amazing Facts
Feldman, Thea – Tigers Can't Purr!: And Other Amazing Facts
Feldman, Thea – Polar Bear Fur Isn't White!: And Other Amazing Facts
Haidle, Elizabeth – Before They Were Artists: Famous Illustrators as Kids
Hausman, Gerald – The Story of Blue Elk
Heller, JJ – Hand to Hold
Horstschäfer, Felicitas – X-Ray Me!: Look Inside Your Body
Hughes, Catherine D. – First Big Book of Space
Jackson, Bryan B. – Unbelievable Stories of Kobe Bryant
Katz, Susan B. – The History of Pearl Harbor: A World War II Book for New Readers
Keckler, Ben – My Friend Matilda
Keith, Joanna – George W. Bush
Kim, Carol – King Sejong Invents an Alphabet
LaRocca, Rajani – Kamala Harris
Lavette, Lavaille – Beyoncé
Le, Maria – Into the Deep!
Loggia, Wendy – Lucille Ball
Loggia, Wendy – Taylor Swift
Michaels, Patty – Going Buggy!
Rinker, Sherri Duskey – Big Machines: The Story of Virginia Lee Burton
Robbins, Dean – You Are a Star, Jane Goodall
Sánchez Vegara, Ma Isabel – Michael Jordan
Sánchez Vegara, Ma Isabel – Bruce Lee
Sánchez Vegara, Ma Isabel – J. R. R. Tolkien
Tougias, Michael J. – Abandon Ship!: The True World War II Story About the Sinking of the Laconia
Vanderklugt, Kyla – Crows: Genius Birds
Back to Life: Wonders of the World
YOUNG ADULT
Barrows, Annie – Nothing
Bracken, Alexandra – Silver in the Bone
Cotton Valent – Creepy Cat. Vol. 2
Durst, Sarah Beth – The Lake House
Forrest, Claire – Where You See Yourself
Grine, Chris – Animorphs: The Visitor Book 2
Hannibal, James R. – Wolf Soldier
Johnston, E. K. – Exit, Pursued by a Bear
Kaneshiro, Muneyuki – Blue Lock Book 1
Kaufman, Amie – The Isles of the Gods
Kirby, Matthew J. – Star Splitter: Power of Flight
Leavitt, Martine – Buffalo Flats
Madson, Justin – Tin Man
Nowlin, Laura – If He Had Been With Me
Oseman, Alice – Solitaire
Riordan, Rick – The Sun and the Star: A Nico Di Angelo Adventure
Shusterman, Neal – I Am the Walrus
Takeuchi, Naoko – Pretty Guardian: Sailor Moon Vol. 12
Walls, Jasmine – The Last Session Vol. 1
Yamada, Kanehito – Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Vol. 2
Yang, Gene Luen – Avatar, the Last Airbender
The Golden Age, Book 2
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Calvert, Jennifer – Teen Trailblazers: 30 Daring Boys Whose Dreams Changed the World
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
Abrams, Stacey – Rogue Justice
Brown, Dale – Weapons of Opportunity
Carr, Jack – Only the Dead
Feehan, Christine – Ghostly Game
Patterson, James – The 23rd Midnight
Quick, Amanda – The Bride Wore White
Roberts, Nora – Identity
Rovin, Jeff – Tom Clancy's Op-Center: Fallout
Steel, Danielle – The Wedding Planner
Verghese, Abraham – The Covenant of Water