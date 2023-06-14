The following books were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of June 2023.

ADULT FICTION

Adams, Taylor – The Last Word: A Novel

Barclay, Linwood – The Lie Maker: A Novel

Beanland, Rachel – The House Is on Fire

Brotherton, Marcus – The Long March Home: A World War II Novel of the Pacific

Enriquez, Mariana – Our Share of Night: A Novel

Escobar, Mario – The Teacher of Warsaw: A Novel

Ferguson, Lana – The Nanny

Fortune, Carley – Meet Me at the Lake

Fox, Hester – The Last Heir to Blackwood Library

Harris, Nathan – The Sweetness of Water

Hayes-McCoy, Felicity – The Mistletoe Matchmaker: A Novel

Hepworth, Sally – The Family Next Door

Hepworth, Sally – The Soulmate

Hoover, Colleen – Finding Cinderella: A Novella

Katz, Pete – Beauty and the Beast: A Modern Retelling

Keane, Mary Beth – The Half Moon: A Novel

Klune, TJ – In the Lives of Puppets

LaValle, Victor – Lone Women: A Novel

McFadden, Freida – The Housemaid

Meissner, Susan – Only the Beautiful

Patterson, James – The 23rd Midnight: The New Women's Murder Club Novel

Quick, Amanda – The Bride Wore White

Raybourn, Deanna – An Unexpected Peril

Regan, Lisa – Vanishing Girls

Roberts, Nora – Identity

Rose, Jeneva – You Shouldn't Have Come Here

Ryder-Hanrahan, Gareth – The Sword Defiant

Score, Lucy – No More Secrets

Stone, Kyla – The Light We Lost

Stradal, J. Ryan – Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club

Turtledove, Harry – Through Darkest Europe

Verghese, Abraham – The Covenant of Water: A Novel

Ward, J. R. – Forever

Winstead, Ashley – The Boyfriend Candidate

Yi, Esther – Y/N: A Novel

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Black, Lisa – Red Flags

Brennan, Allison – Don't Open the Door: A Novel

Chavez Macias, Annette – Big Chicas Don't Cry

Cousens, Sophie – Before I Do: A Novel

Hawker, Olivia – The Fire and the Ore: A Novel

Jenkins, Beverly – To Catch a Raven

Johnson, Sadeqa – The House of Eve: A Novel

Patterson, Sue – Things I Wish I Told My Mother

Score, Lucy – Things We Never Got Over

Stewart, Mariah – All That We Are

Winspear, Jacqueline – The White Lady: A Novel

Yates, Maisey – Unbridled Cowboy

ADULT NON-FICTION

Benedict, Jeff – LeBron

Bilger, Burkhard – Fatherland: A Memoir of War, Conscience, and Family Secrets

Bream, Shannon – The Love Stories of the Bible Speak: 13 Biblical Lessons on Romance, Friendship, and Faith

Egan, Timothy – A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan's Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them

Freedland, Jonathan – The Escape Artist: The Man Who Broke Out of Auschwitz to Warn the World

Holten, Katie – The Language of Trees: A Rewilding of Literature and Landscape

Kracht, Matt – OMFG, Bees!: Bees Are So Amazing and You're About to Find Out Why

Lambert, Miranda – Y'all Eat Yet?: Welcome to the Pretty B*Tchin' Kitchen

Stanley, Charles F. – Courageous Faith: My Story From a Life of Obedience

TerKeurst, Lysa – You're Going to Make It

MLA Handbook

EASY READERS

Baker, Annie – I Love You When...

Bedford, David – I Love My Grandma

Boultwood, Ellie – See, Touch, Feel, Create: A First Sensory Book to Share With Your Baby

Boynton, Sandra – Jungle Night

Boynton, Sandra – Woo Hoo! You're Doing Great!

Burach, Ross – Make Way for Butterfly

Crowley, Ned – Nanook & Pryce: Gone Fishing

Dean, James – Pete the Cat Parents' Day Surprise

Doerrfeld, Cori – Beneath

Dyckman, Ame – How Dinosaurs Went Extinct: A Safety Guide

Estefan, Gloria – The Magically Mysterious Adventures of Noelle the Bulldog

Finison, Carrie – Don't Hug Doug (He Doesn't Like It)

Hale, Shannon – Party Hearty Kitty-Corn

Halls, Smriti – I'm Sticking With You — and the Chicken Too!

Halverson, Deborah – Letters to Santa

Higgins, Carter – Some of These Are Snails

Holden, Sarabeth – Benny the Bananasaurus Rex

Howarth, Jill – Thanks From the Little Engine That Could

James, Hollis – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mikey's Monster

Man-Kong, Mary – Mario's Big Adventure

Marino, Gianna – Night Animals Need Sleep Too

Millner, Denene – Fresh Princess

Montanari, Eva – A Wolf's Tale

Oud, Pauline – Little Billy-Bob Eats It All Up

Parton, Dolly – Dolly Parton's Billy the Kid Makes It Big

Priddy, Roger – Busy Bots

Sima, Jessie – Weather Together

Stimson, Joan – Oscar's Starry Night

Stohler, Lauren –I Am a Great Friend!

Tabor, Corey R. – Simon and the Better Bone

Tucker, Krista – Easter Bonnet Bug-a-Boo: A Scratch & Sniff Story

Walt Disney Productions Simba and Nala Help Bomo

Wong, Jack – When You Can Swim

Bluey: Mum School

I'm Learning Numbers

Jack and the Beanstalk

JUNIOR FICTION

Applegate, Katherine – The One and Only Ruby

Brallier, Max – The Last Comics on Earth

Chainani, Soman – Fall of the School for Good and Evil

Eliopulos, Nick – Minecraft Woodsword Chronicles.: Night of the Bats Book 2

Fleck, Jessika – Molly and the Twin Towers: A 9/11 Survival Story

Flintham, Thomas – Super Rabbit Racers

Foody, Amanda – The Ever Storms Wilderlore Book 3

Garnier, Jonathan – Timo the Adventurer

George, K. – Bibbidi Bobbidi Academy.: Rory and the Magical Mix-Ups

Khan, Hena – Super You!: Power of Flight

Lapuss, Stéphane – The Secret Life of Pets — Pet Tails

Libenson, Terri – Surprisingly Sarah

Maggs, Sam – Tell No Tales: Pirates of the Southern Seas

Monsef, Kiyash – Once There Was

O'Connor, Jane – Nancy Clancy, Super Sleuth Book 1

Patterson, James – Minerva Keen's Detective Club

Phillipps, J. C. – Pacey Packer, Unicorn Tracker

Questlove – The Rhythm of Time

Selznick, Brian – Big Tree

Steadman, A. F. – Skandar and the Phantom Rider Book 2

Temple, Kate – Underdogs Fake It Till They Make It

Venable, Colleen A. F. – Katie the Catsitter: Secrets and Sidekicks

Voigt, Cynthia – Little Bird

Young, Ethan – The Dragon Path

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Abdo, Kenny – Sonic: Sonic the Hedgehog Hero

Abdo, Kenny – Miracle Moments in Hockey

Abdo, Kenny – Miracle Moments in Baseball

Atinuke – Africa: Amazing Africa

Berrios, Frank – Barack Obama

Calkhoven, Laurie – Squad Goals: The Unstoppable Women of the US Women's National Soccer Team

Correa, Maria – Bob Ross

Demonti, Ilaria – Sheepolog: The Ultimate Encyclopedia

Feldman, Thea – Elephants Don't Like Ants!: And Other Amazing Facts

Feldman, Thea – Tigers Can't Purr!: And Other Amazing Facts

Feldman, Thea – Polar Bear Fur Isn't White!: And Other Amazing Facts

Haidle, Elizabeth – Before They Were Artists: Famous Illustrators as Kids

Hausman, Gerald – The Story of Blue Elk

Heller, JJ – Hand to Hold

Horstschäfer, Felicitas – X-Ray Me!: Look Inside Your Body

Hughes, Catherine D. – First Big Book of Space

Jackson, Bryan B. – Unbelievable Stories of Kobe Bryant

Katz, Susan B. – The History of Pearl Harbor: A World War II Book for New Readers

Keckler, Ben – My Friend Matilda

Keith, Joanna – George W. Bush

Kim, Carol – King Sejong Invents an Alphabet

LaRocca, Rajani – Kamala Harris

Lavette, Lavaille – Beyoncé

Le, Maria – Into the Deep!

Loggia, Wendy – Lucille Ball

Loggia, Wendy – Taylor Swift

Michaels, Patty – Going Buggy!

Rinker, Sherri Duskey – Big Machines: The Story of Virginia Lee Burton

Robbins, Dean – You Are a Star, Jane Goodall

Sánchez Vegara, Ma Isabel – Michael Jordan

Sánchez Vegara, Ma Isabel – Bruce Lee

Sánchez Vegara, Ma Isabel – J. R. R. Tolkien

Tougias, Michael J. – Abandon Ship!: The True World War II Story About the Sinking of the Laconia

Vanderklugt, Kyla – Crows: Genius Birds

Back to Life: Wonders of the World

YOUNG ADULT

Barrows, Annie – Nothing

Bracken, Alexandra – Silver in the Bone

Cotton Valent – Creepy Cat. Vol. 2

Durst, Sarah Beth – The Lake House

Forrest, Claire – Where You See Yourself

Grine, Chris – Animorphs: The Visitor Book 2

Hannibal, James R. – Wolf Soldier

Johnston, E. K. – Exit, Pursued by a Bear

Kaneshiro, Muneyuki – Blue Lock Book 1

Kaufman, Amie – The Isles of the Gods

Kirby, Matthew J. – Star Splitter: Power of Flight

Leavitt, Martine – Buffalo Flats

Madson, Justin – Tin Man

Nowlin, Laura – If He Had Been With Me

Oseman, Alice – Solitaire

Riordan, Rick – The Sun and the Star: A Nico Di Angelo Adventure

Shusterman, Neal – I Am the Walrus

Takeuchi, Naoko – Pretty Guardian: Sailor Moon Vol. 12

Walls, Jasmine – The Last Session Vol. 1

Yamada, Kanehito – Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Vol. 2

Yang, Gene Luen – Avatar, the Last Airbender

The Golden Age, Book 2

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Calvert, Jennifer – Teen Trailblazers: 30 Daring Boys Whose Dreams Changed the World

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Abrams, Stacey – Rogue Justice

Brown, Dale – Weapons of Opportunity

Carr, Jack – Only the Dead

Feehan, Christine – Ghostly Game

Patterson, James – The 23rd Midnight

Quick, Amanda – The Bride Wore White

Roberts, Nora – Identity

Rovin, Jeff – Tom Clancy's Op-Center: Fallout

Steel, Danielle – The Wedding Planner

Verghese, Abraham – The Covenant of Water