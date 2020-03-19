Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of March 2020 (*Updated March 17):
ADULT FICTION
Adams, Lyssa Kay – The Bromance Book Club
Alexander, Tasha – Death in the Floating City
Armstrong, Kelley – Alone in the Wild: A Rockton Novel
Armstrong, Kelley – Watcher in the Woods
Bauermeister, Erica – The Scent Keeper: A Novel
*Box, C.J. – Long Range
Caine, Rachel – Bitter Falls
*Carlson, Melody – The Christmas Angel Project
*Carlson, Melody – The Christmas Joy Ride
Chetwynd, Catana – Snug: A Collection of Comics About Dating Your Best Friend
*Childs, Laura – Lavender Blue Murder
Christian, Mary Blount – The Secret Letter
Clayborn, Kate – Love Lettering
Colfer, Eoin – Highfire: A Novel
*Crichton, Michael – Jurassic Park
Cummins, Jeanine – American Dirt
*Damico, Josie – Unhappy Returns
De Voe, Pam – The Crate Beyond
*Dixon, Chuck – Dean Koontz's Frankenstein, Vol. 1
Dunn, Sharon – Key Lime Killer
Dunn, Sharon – Patchwork of Lies
Engberg, Katrine – The Tenant
Fields, Jan – Bitter Words
Fleischmann, Raymond – How Quickly She Disappears
Fluke, Joanne – Coconut Layer Cake Murder: A Hannah Swenson Mystery With Recipes
Gietl, Kelsey – Across Oceans
Gietl, Kelsey – Twisted River
Grippando, James – The Big Lie
*Hanson, Pam – Hidden Treasures
Jackson, Lisa – Last Girl Standing
Jimenez, Simon – The Vanished Birds
Jones, Tanen – The Better Liar: A Novel
Kidd, Jess – Things in Jars
Kubica, Mary – The Other Mrs.
*L'Amour, Louis – Bendigo Shafter
L'Amour, Louis – Catlow
L'Amour, Louis – Dark Canyon
L'Amour, Louis – Fallon
*L'Amour, Louis – From the Listening Hills
*L'Amour, Louis – Hanging Woman Creek
L'Amour, Louis – Lando
*L'Amour, Louis – The Man From Broken Hills
L'Amour, Louis – The Iron Marshall
L'Amour, Louis – The Quick and the Dead
L'Amour, Louis – The Strong Shall Live
*L'Amour, Louis – The Tall Stranger
L'Amour, Louis – The Trail to Crazy Man
Liardet, Frances – We Must be Brave
*Ludlum, Robert – The Icarus Agenda
*MacDonald, Andrew – When We Were Vikings
*Maden, Mike – Line of Sight
*Montimore, Margarita – Oona Out of Order
*O'Donnell, Mary, Bittersweet Demise
*Orchard, Sandra – The Hound and the Fury
Patterson, James – Blindside
Pooley, Clare – The Authenticity Project
Raybourn, Deanna – A Curious Beginning: A Veronica Speedwell Mystery
*Raybourn, Deanna – A Treacherous Curse
Remender, Rick – Forbidden Realms and Hidden Truths
*Robotham, Michael – The Wreckage
*Rosner, Jennifer – The Yellow Bird Sings
Ruchti, Cynthia – An Endless Christmas
*St. James, Simone – The Sun Down Motel
Sapkowski, Andrzej – Season of Storms
Sapkowski, Andrzej – The Lady of the Lake
*Schaitkin, Alexis – Saint X
*Smith, Patrick – A Land Remembered
*Steel, Danielle – The Numbers Game
*Stevens, Chevy – Never Let Go
White, Randy Wayne – Salt River
Whitlow, Robert – Life Support
*Wilson, Daniel – The Andromeda Evolution
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Brandvold, Peter – The Cost of Dying: The Violent Days of Lou Prophet, Bounty Hunter
*Bybee, Catherine – Faking Forever
Cole, Tobias – Gold Fever
Colt, Paul – Friends Call Me Bat
*Crummey, Michael – The Innocents
*Dallas, Sandra – Westering Women
Everhart, Donna – The Moonshiner's Daughter
Fisher, Suzanne Woods – Two Steps Forward
Gray, Shelley Shepard – The Protective One
*Grippando, James – The Big Lie
Hauck, Rachel – The Fifth Avenue Story Society
Johnstone, William W. – Burning Daylight
Kellerman, Jonathan – The Museum of Desire
*Morais, Richard – The Man With No Borders
*Oates, Joyce Carol – Pursuit
*Patterson, James – Blindside
Peterson, Tracie – Forever Hidden
*Preisler, Jerome – Dark Web
ADULT NON-FICTION
*Guesdon, Jean – All the Songs
*Larson, Erik – The Splendid and the Vile
*Oswalt, Wendell – This Land Was Theirs
*Tallamy, Douglas – Nature's Best Hope
Fogg, B. J. – Tiny Habits: + the Small Changes That Change Everything
Berry, Kevin Sparks – The Gospel and the Eternal Sin
Calhoun, Ada – Why We Can't Sleep: Women's New Midlife Crisis
*Carroll, Sean M. – Something Deeply Hidden: Quantum Worlds and the Emergence of Spacetime
*Coe, Alexis – You Never Forget Your First
*Cooney, Kara – The Woman Who Would be King
*Cunningham, Brian – Sart to Finish Maple Syrup: Everything You Need to Know to Make DIY Maple Syrup on a Budget
*Dawson, Kate Winkler – American Sherlock: Murder, Forensics, and the Birth of American CSI
*Diedricksen, Derek – Micro Living: 40 Innovative Tiny Houses Equipped for Full-Time Living in 400 Square Feet or Less
*Flaubert, Gustave – Madame Bovary
*Fogg, B.J. – Tiny Habits: +The Small Changes That Change Everything
*Kristof, Nicholas D. – Tightrope: Americans Reaching For Hope
*LaBorde, Susan – The Air Fryer Bible: More Than 200 Healthy Recipes for Your Favorite Foods
*Maum, Courtney – Before and After the Book Deal: A Writer's Guide to Finishing, Publishing, Promoting and Surviving Your First Book
*Miller, Dorcas – Rescue: Stories of Survival From Land and Sea
Nordberg, Jenny – The Underground Girls of Kabul: In Search of a Hidden Resistance in Afghanistan
O'Brady, Colin – The Impossible First: From Fire to Ice — Crossing Antarctica Alone
Rucker, Philip, Carol Leonnig – A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump's Testing of America
Schapdick, Chris – The Joy of Tiny House Living: Everything You Need to Know Before Taking the Plunge
Schweizer, Peter – Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America's Progressive Elite
Shrimpton, Sarah – Modern Crochet Bible: Over 100 Contemporary Crochet Techniques and Stitches
Simpson, Jessica – Open Book
The Twelve Steps and Twelve Traditions of Overeaters Anonymous
A Guide to the World's Greatest Buildings: Masterpieces of Architecture & Engineering
EASY READERS
Barnett, Mac – Just Because
Barbie Fairytale Collection: 5 Early Readers
Blabey, Aaron – Pig the Tourist
Brett, Jan – Annie and the Wild Animals
De la Pena, Matt – Carmela Full of Wishes
Emmett, Jonathan – Leaf Trouble
Forsythe, Matthew – Pokko and the Drum
Gale, Emily – Doctor Pig
London, Jonathan – Froggy Bakes a Cake
Mabbitt, Will – I Can Only Draw Worms
Milbourne, Anna – On the Moon
Morris, Richard T. – Fear the Bunny
Nicholls, Sally – The Button Book
Penn, Audrey – A Kiss Goodbye
Sayre, April Pulley – If You're Hoppy
Shannon, David – A Bad Case of Stripes
Shannon, David – Duck on A Bike
Shannon, David – The Rain Came Down
Shaffer, Jody Jensen – Emergency Kittens!
Stahl, Stephanie – The Best Snowman Ever!
Summers, Kate – Milly and Tilly: The Story of a Town Mouse and a Country Mouse
Vignocchi, Chiara – Shake the Tree!
JUNIOR FICTION
Berne, Emma Carlson – Star Wars. Forces of Destiny
Coville, Bruce – Into the Land of Unicorns: The Unicorn Chronicles, Book 1
Coville, Bruce – Song of the Wanderer: The Unicorn Chronicles, Book 2
Disney Princess Adventure Stories
Draper, Sharon M. – Blended
5-Minute Princess Stories
Fletcher, Susan – Journey of the Pale Bear
Keller, Tae – The Science of Breakable Things
Leyh, Kat – Snapdragon
McDonald, Andrew – Real Pigeons Fight Crime (Book 1)
McMann, Lisa – Dragon Curse
McMann, Lisa – Dragon Ghosts
McMann, Lisa – Dragon Fire
Monster, Sfé R. – Minecraft
Ogle, Rex – Free Lunch
Puller, J. S. – Captain Superlative
Roehl, Tessa – Tiana's Best Surprise
Russell, Rachel Renée – Dork Diaries: Tales from a Not-So-Happy Heartbreaker
Shepherd, Andy – The Boy Who Grew Dragons
Winick, Judd – Hilo: All the Pieces Fit
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Eaton, Maxwell – Bear Goes Sugaring
Reiss, Stephen – The Fierce 44: Black Americans Who Shook Up the World
Noisemakers: 25 Women Who Raised Their Voices & Changed the World: A Graphic Collection from Kazoo
Payne, M. D. – Who is R. L. Stine?
Yellowhorn, Eldon – What the Eagle Sees: Indigenous Stories of Rebellion and Renewal
YOUNG ADULT
Ahmed, Saladin – Miles Morales: Straight Out of Brooklyn
Albertalli, Becky – Yes No Maybe So
Braswell, Liz – Straight on Till Morning: A Twisted Tale
Craft, Jerry – New Kid
de la Cruz, Melissa – The Queen's Assassin
Ewing, Lynne – The Sisters of Isis
Forrest, Bella – Harley Merlin and the Detector Fix
Forrest, Bella – The Gender Secret
Grace, Adalyn – All the Stars and Teeth
Gray, Claudia – Defy the Fates
Horikoshi, Kohei – My Hero Academia 7
Ireland, Justina – Deathless Divide
King, A. S. – Dig
Lumberjanes: A Bird's-Eye View
Mackay, Andrew – Star Cat
McLeef, Tina – Mal's Diary
Sakisaka, Io Ao Haru – Ride 2
Sakisaka, Io Ao Haru – Ride 1
Sebastian, Laura – Ember Queen
The Radical Element: 12 Stories of Daredevils, Debutantes, and Other Dauntless Girls
Strasser, Todd – Price of Duty
Tamaki, Mariko – Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass
Young, Suzanne – The Program, Book 1
Young, Suzanne – The Treatment, Book 2
JUNIOR PLAY AWAYS
Dicamillo, Kate – Louisiana's Way Home
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
Berry, Steve – The Warsaw Protocol
Druyan, Ann – Cosmos: Possible Worlds
*Finder, Joseph – House on Fire
*Gardner, Lisa – When You See Me
*Kellerman, Jonathan – The Museum of Desire
Patterson, James – Blindside
Robb, J. D. – Golden in Death
DVDS
*Abominable