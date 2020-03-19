FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of March 2020 (*Updated March 17):

ADULT FICTION

Adams, Lyssa Kay – The Bromance Book Club

Alexander, Tasha – Death in the Floating City

Armstrong, Kelley – Alone in the Wild: A Rockton Novel

Armstrong, Kelley – Watcher in the Woods

Bauermeister, Erica – The Scent Keeper: A Novel

*Box, C.J. – Long Range

Caine, Rachel – Bitter Falls

*Carlson, Melody – The Christmas Angel Project

*Carlson, Melody – The Christmas Joy Ride

Chetwynd, Catana – Snug: A Collection of Comics About Dating Your Best Friend

*Childs, Laura – Lavender Blue Murder

Christian, Mary Blount – The Secret Letter

Clayborn, Kate – Love Lettering

Colfer, Eoin – Highfire: A Novel

*Crichton, Michael – Jurassic Park

Cummins, Jeanine – American Dirt

*Damico, Josie – Unhappy Returns

De Voe, Pam – The Crate Beyond

*Dixon, Chuck – Dean Koontz's Frankenstein, Vol. 1

Dunn, Sharon – Key Lime Killer

Dunn, Sharon – Patchwork of Lies

Engberg, Katrine – The Tenant

Fields, Jan – Bitter Words

Fleischmann, Raymond – How Quickly She Disappears

Fluke, Joanne – Coconut Layer Cake Murder: A Hannah Swenson Mystery With Recipes

Gietl, Kelsey – Across Oceans

Gietl, Kelsey – Twisted River

Grippando, James – The Big Lie

*Hanson, Pam – Hidden Treasures

Jackson, Lisa – Last Girl Standing

Jimenez, Simon – The Vanished Birds

Jones, Tanen – The Better Liar: A Novel

Kidd, Jess – Things in Jars

Kubica, Mary – The Other Mrs.

*L'Amour, Louis – Bendigo Shafter

L'Amour, Louis – Catlow

L'Amour, Louis – Dark Canyon

L'Amour, Louis – Fallon

*L'Amour, Louis – From the Listening Hills

*L'Amour, Louis – Hanging Woman Creek

L'Amour, Louis – Lando

*L'Amour, Louis – The Man From Broken Hills

L'Amour, Louis – The Iron Marshall

L'Amour, Louis – The Quick and the Dead

L'Amour, Louis – The Strong Shall Live

*L'Amour, Louis – The Tall Stranger

L'Amour, Louis – The Trail to Crazy Man

Liardet, Frances – We Must be Brave

*Ludlum, Robert – The Icarus Agenda

*MacDonald, Andrew – When We Were Vikings

*Maden, Mike – Line of Sight

*Montimore, Margarita – Oona Out of Order

*O'Donnell, Mary, Bittersweet Demise

*Orchard, Sandra – The Hound and the Fury

Patterson, James – Blindside

Pooley, Clare – The Authenticity Project

Raybourn, Deanna – A Curious Beginning: A Veronica Speedwell Mystery

*Raybourn, Deanna – A Treacherous Curse

Remender, Rick – Forbidden Realms and Hidden Truths

*Robotham, Michael – The Wreckage

*Rosner, Jennifer – The Yellow Bird Sings

Ruchti, Cynthia – An Endless Christmas

*St. James, Simone – The Sun Down Motel

Sapkowski, Andrzej – Season of Storms

Sapkowski, Andrzej – The Lady of the Lake

*Schaitkin, Alexis – Saint X

*Smith, Patrick – A Land Remembered

*Steel, Danielle – The Numbers Game

*Stevens, Chevy – Never Let Go

White, Randy Wayne – Salt River

Whitlow, Robert – Life Support

*Wilson, Daniel – The Andromeda Evolution

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Brandvold, Peter – The Cost of Dying: The Violent Days of Lou Prophet, Bounty Hunter

*Bybee, Catherine – Faking Forever

Cole, Tobias – Gold Fever

Colt, Paul – Friends Call Me Bat

*Crummey, Michael – The Innocents

*Dallas, Sandra – Westering Women

Everhart, Donna – The Moonshiner's Daughter

Fisher, Suzanne Woods – Two Steps Forward

Gray, Shelley Shepard – The Protective One

*Grippando, James – The Big Lie

Hauck, Rachel – The Fifth Avenue Story Society

Johnstone, William W. – Burning Daylight

Kellerman, Jonathan – The Museum of Desire

*Morais, Richard – The Man With No Borders

*Oates, Joyce Carol – Pursuit

*Patterson, James – Blindside

Peterson, Tracie – Forever Hidden

*Preisler, Jerome – Dark Web

ADULT NON-FICTION

*Guesdon, Jean – All the Songs

*Larson, Erik – The Splendid and the Vile

*Oswalt, Wendell – This Land Was Theirs

*Tallamy, Douglas – Nature's Best Hope

Fogg, B. J. – Tiny Habits: + the Small Changes That Change Everything

Berry, Kevin Sparks – The Gospel and the Eternal Sin

Calhoun, Ada – Why We Can't Sleep: Women's New Midlife Crisis

*Carroll, Sean M. – Something Deeply Hidden: Quantum Worlds and the Emergence of Spacetime

*Coe, Alexis – You Never Forget Your First

*Cooney, Kara – The Woman Who Would be King

*Cunningham, Brian – Sart to Finish Maple Syrup: Everything You Need to Know to Make DIY Maple Syrup on a Budget

*Dawson, Kate Winkler – American Sherlock: Murder, Forensics, and the Birth of American CSI

*Diedricksen, Derek – Micro Living: 40 Innovative Tiny Houses Equipped for Full-Time Living in 400 Square Feet or Less

*Flaubert, Gustave – Madame Bovary

*Fogg, B.J. – Tiny Habits: +The Small Changes That Change Everything

*Kristof, Nicholas D. – Tightrope: Americans Reaching For Hope

*LaBorde, Susan – The Air Fryer Bible: More Than 200 Healthy Recipes for Your Favorite Foods

*Maum, Courtney – Before and After the Book Deal: A Writer's Guide to Finishing, Publishing, Promoting and Surviving Your First Book

*Miller, Dorcas – Rescue: Stories of Survival From Land and Sea

Nordberg, Jenny – The Underground Girls of Kabul: In Search of a Hidden Resistance in Afghanistan

O'Brady, Colin – The Impossible First: From Fire to Ice — Crossing Antarctica Alone

Rucker, Philip, Carol Leonnig – A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump's Testing of America

Schapdick, Chris – The Joy of Tiny House Living: Everything You Need to Know Before Taking the Plunge

Schweizer, Peter – Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America's Progressive Elite

Shrimpton, Sarah – Modern Crochet Bible: Over 100 Contemporary Crochet Techniques and Stitches

Simpson, Jessica – Open Book

The Twelve Steps and Twelve Traditions of Overeaters Anonymous

A Guide to the World's Greatest Buildings: Masterpieces of Architecture & Engineering

EASY READERS

Barnett, Mac – Just Because

Barbie Fairytale Collection: 5 Early Readers

Blabey, Aaron – Pig the Tourist

Brett, Jan – Annie and the Wild Animals

De la Pena, Matt – Carmela Full of Wishes

Emmett, Jonathan – Leaf Trouble

Forsythe, Matthew – Pokko and the Drum

Gale, Emily – Doctor Pig

London, Jonathan – Froggy Bakes a Cake

Mabbitt, Will – I Can Only Draw Worms

Milbourne, Anna – On the Moon

Morris, Richard T. – Fear the Bunny

Nicholls, Sally – The Button Book

Penn, Audrey – A Kiss Goodbye

Sayre, April Pulley – If You're Hoppy

Shannon, David – A Bad Case of Stripes

Shannon, David – Duck on A Bike

Shannon, David – The Rain Came Down

Shaffer, Jody Jensen – Emergency Kittens!

Stahl, Stephanie – The Best Snowman Ever!

Summers, Kate – Milly and Tilly: The Story of a Town Mouse and a Country Mouse

Vignocchi, Chiara – Shake the Tree!

JUNIOR FICTION

Berne, Emma Carlson – Star Wars. Forces of Destiny

Coville, Bruce – Into the Land of Unicorns: The Unicorn Chronicles, Book 1

Coville, Bruce – Song of the Wanderer: The Unicorn Chronicles, Book 2

Disney Princess Adventure Stories

Draper, Sharon M. – Blended

5-Minute Princess Stories

Fletcher, Susan – Journey of the Pale Bear

Keller, Tae – The Science of Breakable Things

Leyh, Kat – Snapdragon

McDonald, Andrew – Real Pigeons Fight Crime (Book 1)

McMann, Lisa – Dragon Curse

McMann, Lisa – Dragon Ghosts

McMann, Lisa – Dragon Fire

Monster, Sfé R. – Minecraft

Ogle, Rex – Free Lunch

Puller, J. S. – Captain Superlative

Roehl, Tessa – Tiana's Best Surprise

Russell, Rachel Renée – Dork Diaries: Tales from a Not-So-Happy Heartbreaker

Shepherd, Andy – The Boy Who Grew Dragons

Winick, Judd – Hilo: All the Pieces Fit

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Eaton, Maxwell – Bear Goes Sugaring

Reiss, Stephen – The Fierce 44: Black Americans Who Shook Up the World

Noisemakers: 25 Women Who Raised Their Voices & Changed the World: A Graphic Collection from Kazoo

Payne, M. D. – Who is R. L. Stine?

Yellowhorn, Eldon – What the Eagle Sees: Indigenous Stories of Rebellion and Renewal

YOUNG ADULT

Ahmed, Saladin – Miles Morales: Straight Out of Brooklyn

Albertalli, Becky – Yes No Maybe So

Braswell, Liz – Straight on Till Morning: A Twisted Tale

Craft, Jerry – New Kid

de la Cruz, Melissa – The Queen's Assassin

Ewing, Lynne – The Sisters of Isis

Forrest, Bella – Harley Merlin and the Detector Fix

Forrest, Bella – The Gender Secret

Grace, Adalyn – All the Stars and Teeth

Gray, Claudia – Defy the Fates

Horikoshi, Kohei – My Hero Academia 7

Ireland, Justina – Deathless Divide

King, A. S. – Dig

Lumberjanes: A Bird's-Eye View

Mackay, Andrew – Star Cat

McLeef, Tina – Mal's Diary

Sakisaka, Io Ao Haru – Ride 2

Sakisaka, Io Ao Haru – Ride 1

Sebastian, Laura – Ember Queen

The Radical Element: 12 Stories of Daredevils, Debutantes, and Other Dauntless Girls

Strasser, Todd – Price of Duty

Tamaki, Mariko – Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass

Young, Suzanne – The Program, Book 1

Young, Suzanne – The Treatment, Book 2

JUNIOR PLAY AWAYS

Dicamillo, Kate – Louisiana's Way Home

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Berry, Steve – The Warsaw Protocol

Druyan, Ann – Cosmos: Possible Worlds

*Finder, Joseph – House on Fire

*Gardner, Lisa – When You See Me

*Kellerman, Jonathan – The Museum of Desire

Patterson, James – Blindside

Robb, J. D. – Golden in Death

DVDS

*Abominable

