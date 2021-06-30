 Skip to main content
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of June 2021. *Updated June 22

ADULT FICTION

Abrams, Stacey – While Justice Sleeps

Armentrout, Jennifer L. – The Crown of Gilded Bones  

Blackstock, Terri – Aftermath  

Blau, Jessica Anya – Mary Jane

Bohjalian, Chris – Hour of the Witch

Bryan, Helen – War Brides  

*Clinton, Bill – The President's Daughter

Coble, Colleen – Leaving Lavender Tides: A Lavender Tides Novel  

Coble, Colleen – Lonestar Homecoming  

Dave, Laura – The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel 

Dewes, J. S. – The Last Watch  

Goddard, Elizabeth – Don't Keep Silent  

Hannon, Irene – Starfish Pier: A Hope Harbor Novel 

Hanson, Pam – All Things New

*Hedlund, Jody – A Bride of Convenience

*Hedlund, Jody – A Cride

*Hilderbrand, Elin – Golden Girl

*Hillerman, Anne – Stargazer

Irvin, Kelly – Closer Than She Knows  

*Jance, Judith – Unfinished Business

Jenoff, Pam – The Woman With the Blue Star 

Jensen, Danielle L. – The Traitor Queen

*Johansen, Iris – The Bullet

King, Stephen – The Colorado Kid: A Hard Case Crime Novel 

Korelitz, Jean Hanff – The Plot  

Kubica, Mary – Local Woman Missing  

*Lauren, Christina – The Soulmate Equation

Mason, Daniel – The Piano Tuner  

McCall Smith, Alexander – Tiny Tales: Stories of Romance, Ambition, Kindness, and Happiness  

McKenzie, Catherine – Six Weeks to Live  

*Michaels, Fern – Hidden

*Oke, Janette – Sustaining Faith

*Roberts, Nora – Legacy

Saint, Jennifer – Ariadne  

Shipstead, Maggie – Great Circle  

Sweeney, Cynthia D'Aprix – Good Company

Towles, Amor – A Gentleman in Moscow  

Walsh, S. Kirk – The Elephant of Belfast

Walter, Heather – Malice

Weiner, Jennifer – That Summer

Weir, Andy – Project Hail Mary

*White, Beth – A Reluctant Belle

Williams, Pip – The Dictionary of Lost Words: A Novel  

Winter, Evan – The Rage of Dragons

*Woodhouse, Kimberley – The Express Bride

*Woods, Stuart – Jackpot

Zahn, Timothy – Greater Good  

Akira, Vol. 2

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Andrews, V. C. – Echoes in the Walls  

*Andrews, V.C. – Whispering Hearts

*Baldacci, David – A Gambling Man

*Coben, Harlan – Win

Evanovich, Janet – The Bounty  

Fox, Candice – Gathering Dark  

Heiny, Katherine – Early Morning Riser

Henderson, Julietta – The Funny Thing About Norman Foreman  

Lamott, Anne – Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage

*Marcelo, Tif – In a Book Club Far Away

*North, Anna – Outlawed

*Steel, Danielle – Finding Ashley

*Sullivan, Mark – The Last Green Valley

*Thayne, RaeAnne – The Path to Sunshine Cove

*Williams, Denise – How to Fail at Flirting

Wurth, K. Lyn – The Not So Quiet Life of Calamity Jane

ADULT NON-FICTION

Brennan, Charlie – Only in St. Louis: The Most Incredible, Strange and Inspiring Tales

*Bourdain, Anthony – World Travel: An Irreverent Guide

*Broady, Brunde – The Calcium Connection

Buhk, Tobin T. – True Crime in the Civil War: Cases of Murder, Treason, Counterfeiting, Massacre, Plunder, & Abuse  

Carlile, Brandi – Broken Horses: A Memoir  

De La Paz, Rebecca – Houseplants for Beginners: A Practical Guide to Choosing, Growing, and Helping Your Plants Thrive  

Gladwell, Malcolm – The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War  

*Green, John – The Anthropocene Reviewed

Howard, Joy – Disney Eats: More Than 150 Recipes for Everyday Cooking and Inspired Fun  

Meiburg, Jonathan – A Most Remarkable Creature: The Hidden Life and Epic Journey of the World's Smartest Birds of Prey  

Midorikawa, Emily – Out of the Shadows: Six Visionary Victorian Women in Search of a Public Voice  

O'Reilly, Bill – Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America  

Page, Susan – Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power

*Perry, Bruce – What Happened to You?

EASY READERS

Allamand, Pascale – The Animals Who Changed Their Colors  

Aurora, Ian – Stomp  

Bardhan-Quallen, Sudipta – Splatypus 

Benchley, Nathaniel – A Ghost Named Fred  

Boldt, Mike – Bad Dog  

Bright, Robert – Georgie and the Noisy Ghost 

Bright, Robert – Georgie and the Robbers  

Colby, Rebecca – Crocodiles Need Kisses Too  

Cooper, Elisha – Yes & No

Cosgrove, Matt – Macca the Alpaca  

Donaldson, Julia – The Gruffalo  

Dyckman, Ame – You Don't Want a Dragon!  

Dyckman, Ame – You Don't Want a Unicorn!  

The Frog Prince: Adapted From the Retelling by the Brothers Grimm

Graham, Margaret – Bloy Be Nice to Spiders  

Hwang, Sarah – Toasty  

Jones, Harold – There & Back Again

Lobel, Arnold – A Treeful of Pigs  

Mahoney, Annelouise – Julius and Macy: A Very Brave Night

Mora, Oge – Saturday  

Murray, Diana – Summer Color!  

Saltzberg, Barney – One of These Is Not Like the Others  

Sattler, Jennifer Gordon – One Red Sock  

Sauer, Tammi – Farm That Mac Built

Scheele, Kyle – A Pizza With Everything on It  

Seidler, Rosalie – Panda Cake  

Stark, Hannah – Trucker and Train  

Tatum, Channing – The One and Only Sparkella  

Testa, Maggie – The Mystery of the Dragon Eggs  

Tresselt, Alvin The Mitten: An Old Ukrainian Folktale  

Tuma, Refe – What the Dinosaurs Did Last Night

Vaught, Susan – Together We Grow  

Walley, Dean – Lamont, the Lonely Monster  

Wilson, Karma – Bear Counts  

Yoon, Helen – Sheepish (Wolf Under Cover)  

The Paintbrush Bunny

JUNIOR FICTION

Angela, Ahn – Peter Lee's Notes From the Field  

Cypess, Leah – Sisters Ever After: Thornwood  

Downing, Erin – When Life Gives You Lemons, Make Peach Pie  

Faruqi, Saadia – Give It a Try, Yasmin!  

Gallagher, John – Max Meow Book 1: Cat Crusader

Gibbs, Stuart – Bear Bottom

Glass, Calliope – Sparkleton: The Glitter Parade  

Glass, Calliope – Sparkleton: The Magic Day  

Gudsnuk, Kristen – Minecraft: Wither Without You  

Kendrick, Erika J. – Squad Goals  

Kim, Graci – The Last Fallen Star. (Gifted Clans, Vol. 1)  

LaMotte, Lily – Measuring Up  

Lawrence, Sam – Hockey Wars  

Libenson, Terri – Truly Tyler  

Lupica, Mike – The Turnover  

Marino, Andy – Escape (The Plot to Kill Hitler Book 3)  

Prineas, Sarah – Trouble in the Stars

Riley, James – The Chosen One (Revenge of Magic, Book 5)  

Roman, Dave – Astronaut Academy: Zero Gravity Book 1  

Seim, Carrie – Horse Girl  

Phoebe and Her Unicorn, Vol. 12: Virtual Unicorn Experience, Another Phoebe and Her Unicorn Adventure Vol. 12

Fluffy, Fluffy Cinnamoroll, Vol.2  

Zadoff, Allen Wild & Chance

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Sonneborn, Liz – The Supreme Court

Gladstone, James – Journey Around the Sun: The Story of Halley's Comet  

Crane, Cody – All About Minerals: Discovering the Building Blocks of Earth  

Stewart, Melissa – Summertime Sleepers: Animals That Estivate  

Harvey, Derek – Animal Atlas  

Perdew, Laura – Stink Fights, Earwax, and Other Marvelous Mammal Adaptation 

Free, Katie – Animals in Danger  

Popova, Maria – The Snail With the Right Heart: A True Story  

Hobbie, Ann – Monarch Butterflies: Explore the Life Journey of One of the Winged Wonders of the World  

Pallotta, Jerry – Ultimate Shark Rumble (Who Would Win?)  

De la Bédoyère, – Camilla Reptiles Everywhere  

Croft, Malcolm – Billie Eilish: The Essential Fan Guide  

Prelutsky, Jack – Kermit's Garden of Verses

YOUNG ADULT

Anders, Charlie Jane – Victories Greater Than Death

Armentrout, Jennifer L. – The Burning Shadow

Aveyard, Victoria – Realm Breaker  

Bhuiyan, Tashie – Counting Down With You

Bold, Emily – Touch of Eternity: The Curse  

Boulley, Angeline – Firekeeper's Daughter 

Charles, Tami – Muted

Dickerson, Melanie – The Healer's Apprentice

Furudate, Haruichi – Haikyu!: The View From the Top Vol. 2  

He, Joan – The Ones We're Meant to Find  

Henderson, Joe – Skyward Vol. 1: My Low-G Life  

Henry, April – Playing with Fire 

Ireland, Justina – A Test of Courage  

Matson, Morgan – Take Me Home Tonight  

Morris, Brittney – The Cost of Knowing 

Moskowitz, Hannah – Sick Kids in Love

My Hero Academia Smash!! Vol 1  

Nijkamp, Marieke – Even if We Break  

Schumacher, Ashley – Amelia Unabridged  

West, Kasie – Sunkissed

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Treuer, Anton – Everything You Wanted to Know About Indians but Were Afraid to Ask

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

Stoddard, Lindsey – Brave Like That 

Yohalem, Eve – The Truth According to Blue

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

*Abrams, Stacey – While Justice Sleeps

Baldacci, David – The Gambling Man 

*Cussler, Clive – The Saboteurs

Kingsbury, Karen – A Distant Shore

*Patterson, James – 21st Birthday

*Roberts, Nora – Legacy

DVDS

24 Hours The Complete 5th Season 

A Beautiful Mind 

Battlestar Galactica Complete Season 2.0 

*The Broken Hearts Gallery

*Chaos Walking

China Beach Complete Season 1

China Beach Complete Season 2

China Beach Complete Season 3

China Beach Complete Season 4

*The Father

*Hemingway

*Laura Ingalls Wilder: Prairie to Page

*The Life of Birds

MacGyver Complete Season Three 

*The Marksman

*Outlander: Stand for All Complete Season 5

*The Perfect Planet

*Raya and The Last Dragon

Rescue Me Complete Season 5 

The Door in the Floor 

ADULT PLAYAWAYS

Feehan, Christine – Lightning Game 

Fluke, Joanne – Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder 

Krentz, Jayne Ann – All the Colors of the Night 

Pressfield, Steven – A Man at Arms 

Steel, Danielle – Neighbors

