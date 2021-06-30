Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of June 2021. *Updated June 22
ADULT FICTION
Abrams, Stacey – While Justice Sleeps
Armentrout, Jennifer L. – The Crown of Gilded Bones
Blackstock, Terri – Aftermath
Blau, Jessica Anya – Mary Jane
Bohjalian, Chris – Hour of the Witch
Bryan, Helen – War Brides
*Clinton, Bill – The President's Daughter
Coble, Colleen – Leaving Lavender Tides: A Lavender Tides Novel
Coble, Colleen – Lonestar Homecoming
Dave, Laura – The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel
Dewes, J. S. – The Last Watch
Goddard, Elizabeth – Don't Keep Silent
Hannon, Irene – Starfish Pier: A Hope Harbor Novel
Hanson, Pam – All Things New
*Hedlund, Jody – A Bride of Convenience
*Hedlund, Jody – A Cride
*Hilderbrand, Elin – Golden Girl
*Hillerman, Anne – Stargazer
Irvin, Kelly – Closer Than She Knows
*Jance, Judith – Unfinished Business
Jenoff, Pam – The Woman With the Blue Star
Jensen, Danielle L. – The Traitor Queen
*Johansen, Iris – The Bullet
King, Stephen – The Colorado Kid: A Hard Case Crime Novel
Korelitz, Jean Hanff – The Plot
Kubica, Mary – Local Woman Missing
*Lauren, Christina – The Soulmate Equation
Mason, Daniel – The Piano Tuner
McCall Smith, Alexander – Tiny Tales: Stories of Romance, Ambition, Kindness, and Happiness
McKenzie, Catherine – Six Weeks to Live
*Michaels, Fern – Hidden
*Oke, Janette – Sustaining Faith
*Roberts, Nora – Legacy
Saint, Jennifer – Ariadne
Shipstead, Maggie – Great Circle
Sweeney, Cynthia D'Aprix – Good Company
Towles, Amor – A Gentleman in Moscow
Walsh, S. Kirk – The Elephant of Belfast
Walter, Heather – Malice
Weiner, Jennifer – That Summer
Weir, Andy – Project Hail Mary
*White, Beth – A Reluctant Belle
Williams, Pip – The Dictionary of Lost Words: A Novel
Winter, Evan – The Rage of Dragons
*Woodhouse, Kimberley – The Express Bride
*Woods, Stuart – Jackpot
Zahn, Timothy – Greater Good
Akira, Vol. 2
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Andrews, V. C. – Echoes in the Walls
*Andrews, V.C. – Whispering Hearts
*Baldacci, David – A Gambling Man
*Coben, Harlan – Win
Evanovich, Janet – The Bounty
Fox, Candice – Gathering Dark
Heiny, Katherine – Early Morning Riser
Henderson, Julietta – The Funny Thing About Norman Foreman
Lamott, Anne – Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage
*Marcelo, Tif – In a Book Club Far Away
*North, Anna – Outlawed
*Steel, Danielle – Finding Ashley
*Sullivan, Mark – The Last Green Valley
*Thayne, RaeAnne – The Path to Sunshine Cove
*Williams, Denise – How to Fail at Flirting
Wurth, K. Lyn – The Not So Quiet Life of Calamity Jane
ADULT NON-FICTION
Brennan, Charlie – Only in St. Louis: The Most Incredible, Strange and Inspiring Tales
*Bourdain, Anthony – World Travel: An Irreverent Guide
*Broady, Brunde – The Calcium Connection
Buhk, Tobin T. – True Crime in the Civil War: Cases of Murder, Treason, Counterfeiting, Massacre, Plunder, & Abuse
Carlile, Brandi – Broken Horses: A Memoir
De La Paz, Rebecca – Houseplants for Beginners: A Practical Guide to Choosing, Growing, and Helping Your Plants Thrive
Gladwell, Malcolm – The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War
*Green, John – The Anthropocene Reviewed
Howard, Joy – Disney Eats: More Than 150 Recipes for Everyday Cooking and Inspired Fun
Meiburg, Jonathan – A Most Remarkable Creature: The Hidden Life and Epic Journey of the World's Smartest Birds of Prey
Midorikawa, Emily – Out of the Shadows: Six Visionary Victorian Women in Search of a Public Voice
O'Reilly, Bill – Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America
Page, Susan – Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power
*Perry, Bruce – What Happened to You?
EASY READERS
Allamand, Pascale – The Animals Who Changed Their Colors
Aurora, Ian – Stomp
Bardhan-Quallen, Sudipta – Splatypus
Benchley, Nathaniel – A Ghost Named Fred
Boldt, Mike – Bad Dog
Bright, Robert – Georgie and the Noisy Ghost
Bright, Robert – Georgie and the Robbers
Colby, Rebecca – Crocodiles Need Kisses Too
Cooper, Elisha – Yes & No
Cosgrove, Matt – Macca the Alpaca
Donaldson, Julia – The Gruffalo
Dyckman, Ame – You Don't Want a Dragon!
Dyckman, Ame – You Don't Want a Unicorn!
The Frog Prince: Adapted From the Retelling by the Brothers Grimm
Graham, Margaret – Bloy Be Nice to Spiders
Hwang, Sarah – Toasty
Jones, Harold – There & Back Again
Lobel, Arnold – A Treeful of Pigs
Mahoney, Annelouise – Julius and Macy: A Very Brave Night
Mora, Oge – Saturday
Murray, Diana – Summer Color!
Saltzberg, Barney – One of These Is Not Like the Others
Sattler, Jennifer Gordon – One Red Sock
Sauer, Tammi – Farm That Mac Built
Scheele, Kyle – A Pizza With Everything on It
Seidler, Rosalie – Panda Cake
Stark, Hannah – Trucker and Train
Tatum, Channing – The One and Only Sparkella
Testa, Maggie – The Mystery of the Dragon Eggs
Tresselt, Alvin The Mitten: An Old Ukrainian Folktale
Tuma, Refe – What the Dinosaurs Did Last Night
Vaught, Susan – Together We Grow
Walley, Dean – Lamont, the Lonely Monster
Wilson, Karma – Bear Counts
Yoon, Helen – Sheepish (Wolf Under Cover)
The Paintbrush Bunny
JUNIOR FICTION
Angela, Ahn – Peter Lee's Notes From the Field
Cypess, Leah – Sisters Ever After: Thornwood
Downing, Erin – When Life Gives You Lemons, Make Peach Pie
Faruqi, Saadia – Give It a Try, Yasmin!
Gallagher, John – Max Meow Book 1: Cat Crusader
Gibbs, Stuart – Bear Bottom
Glass, Calliope – Sparkleton: The Glitter Parade
Glass, Calliope – Sparkleton: The Magic Day
Gudsnuk, Kristen – Minecraft: Wither Without You
Kendrick, Erika J. – Squad Goals
Kim, Graci – The Last Fallen Star. (Gifted Clans, Vol. 1)
LaMotte, Lily – Measuring Up
Lawrence, Sam – Hockey Wars
Libenson, Terri – Truly Tyler
Lupica, Mike – The Turnover
Marino, Andy – Escape (The Plot to Kill Hitler Book 3)
Prineas, Sarah – Trouble in the Stars
Riley, James – The Chosen One (Revenge of Magic, Book 5)
Roman, Dave – Astronaut Academy: Zero Gravity Book 1
Seim, Carrie – Horse Girl
Phoebe and Her Unicorn, Vol. 12: Virtual Unicorn Experience, Another Phoebe and Her Unicorn Adventure Vol. 12
Fluffy, Fluffy Cinnamoroll, Vol.2
Zadoff, Allen Wild & Chance
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Sonneborn, Liz – The Supreme Court
Gladstone, James – Journey Around the Sun: The Story of Halley's Comet
Crane, Cody – All About Minerals: Discovering the Building Blocks of Earth
Stewart, Melissa – Summertime Sleepers: Animals That Estivate
Harvey, Derek – Animal Atlas
Perdew, Laura – Stink Fights, Earwax, and Other Marvelous Mammal Adaptation
Free, Katie – Animals in Danger
Popova, Maria – The Snail With the Right Heart: A True Story
Hobbie, Ann – Monarch Butterflies: Explore the Life Journey of One of the Winged Wonders of the World
Pallotta, Jerry – Ultimate Shark Rumble (Who Would Win?)
De la Bédoyère, – Camilla Reptiles Everywhere
Croft, Malcolm – Billie Eilish: The Essential Fan Guide
Prelutsky, Jack – Kermit's Garden of Verses
YOUNG ADULT
Anders, Charlie Jane – Victories Greater Than Death
Armentrout, Jennifer L. – The Burning Shadow
Aveyard, Victoria – Realm Breaker
Bhuiyan, Tashie – Counting Down With You
Bold, Emily – Touch of Eternity: The Curse
Boulley, Angeline – Firekeeper's Daughter
Charles, Tami – Muted
Dickerson, Melanie – The Healer's Apprentice
Furudate, Haruichi – Haikyu!: The View From the Top Vol. 2
He, Joan – The Ones We're Meant to Find
Henderson, Joe – Skyward Vol. 1: My Low-G Life
Henry, April – Playing with Fire
Ireland, Justina – A Test of Courage
Matson, Morgan – Take Me Home Tonight
Morris, Brittney – The Cost of Knowing
Moskowitz, Hannah – Sick Kids in Love
My Hero Academia Smash!! Vol 1
Nijkamp, Marieke – Even if We Break
Schumacher, Ashley – Amelia Unabridged
West, Kasie – Sunkissed
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Treuer, Anton – Everything You Wanted to Know About Indians but Were Afraid to Ask
JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS
Stoddard, Lindsey – Brave Like That
Yohalem, Eve – The Truth According to Blue
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
*Abrams, Stacey – While Justice Sleeps
Baldacci, David – The Gambling Man
*Cussler, Clive – The Saboteurs
Kingsbury, Karen – A Distant Shore
*Patterson, James – 21st Birthday
*Roberts, Nora – Legacy
DVDS
24 Hours The Complete 5th Season
A Beautiful Mind
Battlestar Galactica Complete Season 2.0
*The Broken Hearts Gallery
*Chaos Walking
China Beach Complete Season 1
China Beach Complete Season 2
China Beach Complete Season 3
China Beach Complete Season 4
*The Father
*Hemingway
*Laura Ingalls Wilder: Prairie to Page
*The Life of Birds
MacGyver Complete Season Three
*The Marksman
*Outlander: Stand for All Complete Season 5
*The Perfect Planet
*Raya and The Last Dragon
Rescue Me Complete Season 5
The Door in the Floor
ADULT PLAYAWAYS
Feehan, Christine – Lightning Game
Fluke, Joanne – Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder
Krentz, Jayne Ann – All the Colors of the Night
Pressfield, Steven – A Man at Arms
Steel, Danielle – Neighbors