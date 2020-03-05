Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of March 2020:
ADULT FICTION
Adams, Lyssa Kay – The Bromance Book Club
Alexander, Tasha – Death in the Floating City
Armstrong, Kelley – Alone in the Wild: A Rockton Novel
Armstrong, Kelley – Watcher in the Woods
Bauermeister, Erica – The Scent Keeper: A Novel
Caine, Rachel – Bitter Falls
Chetwynd, Catana – Snug: A Collection of Comics About Dating Your Best Friend
Christian, Mary Blount – The Secret Letter
Clayborn, Kate – Love Lettering
Colfer, Eoin – Highfire: A Novel
Cummins, Jeanine – American Dirt
De Voe, Pam – The Crate Beyond
Dunn, Sharon – Key Lime Killer
Dunn, Sharon – Patchwork of Lies
Engberg, Katrine – The Tenant
Fields, Jan – Bitter Words
Fleischmann, Raymond – How Quickly She Disappears
Fluke, Joanne – Coconut Layer Cake Murder: A Hannah Swenson Mystery With Recipes
Gietl, Kelsey – Across Oceans
Gietl, Kelsey – Twisted River
Grippando, James – The Big Lie
Jackson, Lisa – Last Girl Standing
Jimenez, Simon – The Vanished Birds
Jones, Tanen – The Better Liar: A Novel
Kidd, Jess – Things in Jars
Kubica, Mary – The Other Mrs.
L'Amour, Louis – Catlow
L'Amour, Louis – Dark Canyon
L'Amour, Louis – Fallon
L'Amour, Louis – Lando
L'Amour, Louis – The Iron Marshall
L'Amour, Louis – The Quick and the Dead
L'Amour, Louis – The Strong Shall Live
L'Amour, Louis – The Trail to Crazy Man
Liardet, Frances – We Must be Brave
Patterson, James – Blindside
Pooley, Clare – The Authenticity Project
Raybourn, Deanna – A Curious Beginning: A Veronica Speedwell Mystery
Remender, Rick – Forbidden Realms and Hidden Truths
Ruchti, Cynthia – An Endless Christmas
Sapkowski, Andrzej – Season of Storms
Sapkowski, Andrzej – The Lady of the Lake
White, Randy Wayne – Salt River
Whitlow, Robert – Life Support
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Brandvold, Peter – The Cost of Dying: The Violent Days of Lou Prophet, Bounty Hunter
Cole, Tobias – Gold Fever
Colt, Paul – Friends Call Me Bat
Everhart, Donna – The Moonshiner's Daughter
Fisher, Suzanne Woods – Two Steps Forward
Gray, Shelley Shepard – The Protective One
Hauck, Rachel – The Fifth Avenue Story Society
Johnstone, William W. – Burning Daylight
Kellerman, Jonathan – The Museum of Desire
Peterson, Tracie – Forever Hidden
ADULT NON-FICTION
Fogg, B. J. – Tiny Habits: + the Small Changes That Change Everything
Berry, Kevin Sparks – The Gospel and the Eternal Sin
Calhoun, Ada – Why We Can't Sleep: Women's New Midlife Crisis
Nordberg, Jenny – The Underground Girls of Kabul: In Search of a Hidden Resistance in Afghanistan
Kristof, Nicholas D. – Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope
Schweizer, Peter – Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America's Progressive Elite
Dawson, Kate Winkler – American Sherlock: Murder, Forensics, and the Birth of American CSI
Carroll, Sean M. – Something Deeply Hidden: Quantum Worlds and the Emergence of Spacetime
The Twelve Steps and Twelve Traditions of Overeaters Anonymous
LaBorde, Susan – The Air Fryer Bible: More Than 200 Healthy Recipes for Your Favorite Foods
Cunningham, Brian – Start to Finish Maple Syrup: Everything You Need to Know to Make DIY Maple Syrup on a Budget
A Guide to the World's Greatest Buildings: Masterpieces of Architecture & Engineering
Diedricksen, Derek – Micro Living: 40 Innovative Tiny Houses Equipped for Full-Time Living, in 400 Square Feet or Less
Schapdick, Chris – The Joy of Tiny House Living: Everything You Need to Know Before Taking the Plunge
Shrimpton, Sarah – Modern Crochet Bible: Over 100 Contemporary Crochet Techniques and Stitches
Maum, Courtney – Before and After the Book Deal: A Writer's Guide to Finishing, Publishing, Promoting and Surviving Your First Book
Flaubert, Gustave – Madame Bovary
Miller, Dorcas – Rescue: Stories of Survival from Land and Sea
O'Brady, Colin – The Impossible First: From Fire to Ice — Crossing Antarctica Alone
Simpson, Jessica – Open Book
Cooney, Kara – The Woman Who Would be King
Rucker, Philip, Carol Leonnig – A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump's Testing of America
EASY READERS
Barnett, Mac – Just Because
Barbie Fairytale Collection: 5 Early Readers
Blabey, Aaron – Pig the Tourist
Brett, Jan – Annie and the Wild Animals
De la Pena, Matt – Carmela Full of Wishes
Emmett, Jonathan – Leaf Trouble
Forsythe, Matthew – Pokko and the Drum
Gale, Emily – Doctor Pig
London, Jonathan – Froggy Bakes a Cake
Mabbitt, Will – I Can Only Draw Worms
Milbourne, Anna – On the Moon
Morris, Richard T. – Fear the Bunny
Nicholls, Sally – The Button Book
Penn, Audrey – A Kiss Goodbye
Sayre, April Pulley – If You're Hoppy
Shannon, David – A Bad Case of Stripes
Shannon, David – Duck on A Bike
Shannon, David – The Rain Came Down
Shaffer, Jody Jensen – Emergency Kittens!
Stahl, Stephanie – The Best Snowman Ever!
Summers, Kate – Milly and Tilly: The Story of a Town Mouse and a Country Mouse
Vignocchi, Chiara – Shake the Tree!
JUNIOR FICTION
Berne, Emma Carlson – Star Wars. Forces of Destiny
Coville, Bruce – Into the Land of Unicorns: The Unicorn Chronicles, Book 1
Coville, Bruce – Song of the Wanderer: The Unicorn Chronicles, Book 2
Disney Princess Adventure Stories
Draper, Sharon M. – Blended
5-Minute Princess Stories
Fletcher, Susan – Journey of the Pale Bear
Keller, Tae – The Science of Breakable Things
Leyh, Kat – Snapdragon
McDonald, Andrew – Real Pigeons Fight Crime (Book 1)
McMann, Lisa – Dragon Curse
McMann, Lisa – Dragon Ghosts
McMann, Lisa – Dragon Fire
Monster, Sfé R. – Minecraft
Ogle, Rex – Free Lunch
Puller, J. S. – Captain Superlative
Roehl, Tessa – Tiana's Best Surprise
Russell, Rachel Renée – Dork Diaries: Tales from a Not-So-Happy Heartbreaker
Shepherd, Andy – The Boy Who Grew Dragons
Winick, Judd – Hilo: All the Pieces Fit
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Eaton, Maxwell – Bear Goes Sugaring
Reiss, Stephen – The Fierce 44: Black Americans Who Shook Up the World
Noisemakers: 25 Women Who Raised Their Voices & Changed the World: A Graphic Collection from Kazoo
Payne, M. D. – Who is R. L. Stine?
Yellowhorn, Eldon – What the Eagle Sees: Indigenous Stories of Rebellion and Renewal
YOUNG ADULT
Ahmed, Saladin – Miles Morales: Straight Out of Brooklyn
Albertalli, Becky – Yes No Maybe So
Braswell, Liz – Straight on Till Morning: A Twisted Tale
Craft, Jerry – New Kid
de la Cruz, Melissa – The Queen's Assassin
Ewing, Lynne – The Sisters of Isis
Forrest, Bella – Harley Merlin and the Detector Fix
Forrest, Bella – The Gender Secret
Grace, Adalyn – All the Stars and Teeth
Gray, Claudia – Defy the Fates
Horikoshi, Kohei – My Hero Academia 7
Ireland, Justina – Deathless Divide
King, A. S. – Dig
Lumberjanes: A Bird's-Eye View
Mackay, Andrew – Star Cat
McLeef, Tina – Mal's Diary
Sakisaka, Io Ao Haru – Ride 2
Sakisaka, Io Ao Haru – Ride 1
Sebastian, Laura – Ember Queen
The Radical Element: 12 Stories of Daredevils, Debutantes, and Other Dauntless Girls
Strasser, Todd – Price of Duty
Tamaki, Mariko – Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass
Young, Suzanne – The Program, Book 1
Young, Suzanne – The Treatment, Book 2
JUNIOR PLAY AWAYS
Dicamillo, Kate – Louisiana's Way Home
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
Berry, Steve – The Warsaw Protocol
Druyan, Ann – Cosmos: Possible Worlds
Patterson, James – Blindside
Robb, J. D. – Golden in Death