FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of January 2021.

ADULT FICTION

Bradford, Laura – Piece by Piece  

Bradley, Patricia – Justice Delivered  

Brunstetter, Wanda E. – The Decision  

Brunstetter, Wanda E. – Woman of Courage  

Clipston, Amy – A Mother's Secret  

Corey, James S. A. – Leviathan Falls  

Cornwell, Bernard – Sharpe's Assassin: Richard Sharpe and the Occupation of Paris, 1815

Cornwell, Patricia Daniels – Autopsy  

Dade, Olivia – All the Feels: A Novel  

Eason, Lynette – Active Defense  

Eicher, Jerry S. – Hannah  

Ernshaw, Shea – A History of Wild Places: A Novel  

Gould, Leslie – Adoring Addie  

Hake, Cathy Marie – Oklahoma Weddings: Hardworking Men and Softhearted Women Meet in Three Novels 

Harding, Lisa – Bright Burning Things: A Novel  

Harris, Lisa – The Traitor's Pawn  

Hedlund, Jody – The Preacher's Bride  

Imrie, Celia – Orphans of the Storm  

Johnson, Jocelyn Nicole – My Monticello: Fiction  

Kim, Juhea – Beasts of a Little Land: A Novel  

Lemire, Jeff – Gideon Falls. Vol 4: The Pentoculus  

Maguire, Gregory – The Brides of Maracoor: A Novel

Marske, Freya – A Marvelous Light  

Mehl, Nancy – Night Fall  

Natsukawa, Sosuke – The Cat Who Saved Books: A Novel  

Ng, Meichi – Barely Functional Adult: It'll All Make Sense Eventually  

Okorafor, Nnedi – Noor  

Oono, Kousuke – The Way of the Househusband, Vol. 2  

Rich, Simon – New teeth: Stories  

Rogers, Morgan – Honey Girl  

Suri, Tasha – The Jasmine Throne  

Warren, Susan May – Ruby Jane  

Warren, Susan May – The Price of Valor 

Yun, Jung – O Beautiful: A Novel

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Connolly, John – The Nameless Ones  

Cornwell, Patricia Daniels – Autopsy  

Griffin, Laura – Hidden  

Grisham, John – The Judge's List  

Harding, Robyn – The Perfect Family  

Kitamura, Katie M. – Intimacies: A Novel  

Kopacz, Anita – Shallow Waters: A Novel  

McKinlay, Jenn – Wait For It  

Patterson, James – Fear No Evil 

Rowling, J. K. – Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone  

Steel, Danielle – The Butler: A Novel  

Strout, Elizabeth – Oh William!

ADULT NON-FICTION

Barrymore, Drew – Rebel Homemaker: Food, Family, Life  

Baumgartner, Brian – Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of the Office

Baxter, John – Paris at the End of the World: The City of Light During the Great War, 1914-1918 

Beaujour, Tom – Nöthin' but a Good Time: The Uncensored History of the '80s Hard Rock Explosion

Braun, Larry – Towns of Southeast Missouri: A Photo Tour  

Burgess, Ann Wolbert – A Killer by Design: Murderers, Mindhunters, and My Quest to Decipher the Criminal Mind 

Evans, Rachel Held – Wholehearted Faith  

Gorman, Amanda – Call Us What We Carry: Poems 

Gotto, Rachel – Flying on the Inside: A Memoir of Trauma and Recovery  

Hannah-Jones, Nikole – The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story  

Jones, Dan – Powers and Thrones: A New History of the Middle Ages  

Keefe, Patrick Radden – Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty  

Kent, Sarah – The Gastric Sleeve Bariatric Cookbook: Easy Meal Plans and Recipes to Eat Well & Keep the Weight Off  

Lovelace, Amanda – Shine Your Icy Crown  

McWhorter, John H. – Woke Racism: How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America

Quigg, Mary Rose – 1,001 Gardening Tips & Tricks: Timeless Advice for Growing Vegetables, Flowers, Shrubs, and More  

Share, Amber – Subpar Parks: America's Most Extraordinary National Parks & Their Least Impressed Visitors  

Stokes, Donald W. – Stokes Backyard Bird Book: The Complete Guide to Attracting, Identifying, and Understanding the Birds in Your Backyard

Summerscale, Kate – The Haunting of Alma Fielding: A True Ghost Story  

Trethewey, Rachel – The Churchill Sisters: The Extraordinary Lives of Winston and Clementine's Daughters  

Tubbs, Anna Malaika – The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation  

Zimmerman, Jess – Women and Other Monsters: Building a New Mythology  

Savannah Style: A Cookbook  

Southern Accent: A Collection of Favorite Recipes  

Out of Our League

EASY READERS

Bartolj, Marta – Every Little Kindness  

Beaty, Andrea – Aaron Slater, Illustrator  

Bruel, Nick – Bedtime for Bad Kitty  

Dreyer, Dylan – Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day  

Gauld, Tom – Little Wooden Robot and the Log Princess  

Howl, Vanessa – The Foodie Flamingo  

Jeffers, Oliver – There's a Ghost in This House

Jenkins, Dallas – The Shepherd  

Jenkins, Dallas – Jesus Loves the Little Children  

Kuefler, Joseph – Bigger Than a Bumblebee  

Lightman, Alan P – Ada and the Galaxies  

Martin, Emily Winfield – This Is a Gift for You  

Na, Il Sung – Welcome Home, Bear  

Reid, Lynne – Adventures of Maggie and Her Friends  

Reid, Lynne – Maggie and Her Friends Meet "Ashur" and Scout  

Rinker, Sherri Duskey – Construction Site: Road Crew, Coming Through!  

Rubin, Adam – Gladys the Magic Chicken  

Seuss Dr. – Seuss's Winter Things  

Shea, Bob – Chez Bob  

Smith, Craig – Wonky Donkey's Big Surprise

JUNIOR FICTION

Avi Gold – Rush Girl, a Novel

Barkley, Callie – The Critter Club: All About Ellie  

Bruchac, Joseph – Rez Dogs  

Citro, Asia – Zoey and Sassafas

Dahlgren, Helena – Star Stable #2: The Legend Awakens  

Greenland, Shannon – Scouts  

Gregg, Stacy – The Forever Horse  

Harper, Charise Mericle – Bad Sister Vol. 1  

James, LeBron – We Are Family  

Kaufman, Amie – Elementals. 03: Battle Born  

Lasky, Kathryn – Tangled in Time

Low, Pearl – The Bailey School Kids: Vampires Don't Wear Polka Dots  

Mara, Maddy – Azmina the Gold Glitter Dragon  

Miller, Kayla – Besties: Work It Out  

Parr, Maria – Lena, the Sea, and Me  

Reynolds, Jason – Stuntboy: Stuntboy, in the Meantime  

Travers, P. L. – Mary Poppins in the Park  

Travers, P. L. – Mary Poppins Opens the Door

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Bird, Daisy – Pigology: The Ultimate Encyclopedia  

Felix, Rebecca – Make a Star Light! And More Circuitry Challenges

Hoena, B. A. – Jesse Owens  

Thermes, Jennifer – Horse Power: How Horses Changed The World

YOUNG ADULT

Ahdieh, Renée – The Righteous  

Akutami, Gege – Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 2  

Bowen, Natasha – Skin of the Sea

Draper, Sharon M. – Out of My Heart  

Foody, Amanda – All of Us Villains 

Glines, Abbi – Until Friday Night  

Gotoge, Koyoharu – Demon Slayer Vol. 3  

Hahn, Erin – Never Saw You Coming  

Horikoshi, Kohei – My Hero Academia: Ultra Analysis 

Kaufman, Amie – Aurora Cycle 03: Aurora's End  

Klavan, Andrew – The Truth of the Matter  

Larson, Hope – Salt Magic  

Levithan, David – Take Me With You When You Go  

Lyga, Barry – Time Will Tell  

Matharu, Taran – The Champion Contender Book 3  

McManus, Karen M. – You'll Be the Death of Me

Oh, Axie – XOXO  

Pool, Katy – Rose Age of Darkness: There Will Come a Darkness  

Quach, Michelle – Not Here to Be Liked  

Sanderson, Brandon – Skyward: Cytonic Book 3  

Selfors, Suzanne – Next Top Villain: Ever After High Series #1  

Takaya, Natsuki – Fruits Basket Vol. 3  

Takeuchi, Naoko – Pretty Guardian Book 5 Sailor Moon 

Takeuchi, Naoko – Pretty Guardian: Book 3 Sailor Moon  

Thao, Dustin – You've Reached Sam  

Yang, Gene Luen – Avatar, the Last Airbender: The Search

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Baldacci, David – Mercy 

Smith, Nicholas Sansbury – E-Day II 

DVDS

Dr. T and the Women 

Bulletproof Monk 

CSI: Miami Eighth Season 

Earthquake 

Identity 

One-Bak the Thia Warrior 

Tell it to the Bees 

The Island 

The Last Ship First Season 

Top Gun

