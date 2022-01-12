Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of January 2021.
ADULT FICTION
Bradford, Laura – Piece by Piece
Bradley, Patricia – Justice Delivered
Brunstetter, Wanda E. – The Decision
Brunstetter, Wanda E. – Woman of Courage
Clipston, Amy – A Mother's Secret
Corey, James S. A. – Leviathan Falls
Cornwell, Bernard – Sharpe's Assassin: Richard Sharpe and the Occupation of Paris, 1815
Cornwell, Patricia Daniels – Autopsy
Dade, Olivia – All the Feels: A Novel
Eason, Lynette – Active Defense
Eicher, Jerry S. – Hannah
Ernshaw, Shea – A History of Wild Places: A Novel
Gould, Leslie – Adoring Addie
Hake, Cathy Marie – Oklahoma Weddings: Hardworking Men and Softhearted Women Meet in Three Novels
Harding, Lisa – Bright Burning Things: A Novel
Harris, Lisa – The Traitor's Pawn
Hedlund, Jody – The Preacher's Bride
Imrie, Celia – Orphans of the Storm
Johnson, Jocelyn Nicole – My Monticello: Fiction
Kim, Juhea – Beasts of a Little Land: A Novel
Lemire, Jeff – Gideon Falls. Vol 4: The Pentoculus
Maguire, Gregory – The Brides of Maracoor: A Novel
Marske, Freya – A Marvelous Light
Mehl, Nancy – Night Fall
Natsukawa, Sosuke – The Cat Who Saved Books: A Novel
Ng, Meichi – Barely Functional Adult: It'll All Make Sense Eventually
Okorafor, Nnedi – Noor
Oono, Kousuke – The Way of the Househusband, Vol. 2
Rich, Simon – New teeth: Stories
Rogers, Morgan – Honey Girl
Suri, Tasha – The Jasmine Throne
Warren, Susan May – Ruby Jane
Warren, Susan May – The Price of Valor
Yun, Jung – O Beautiful: A Novel
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Connolly, John – The Nameless Ones
Cornwell, Patricia Daniels – Autopsy
Griffin, Laura – Hidden
Grisham, John – The Judge's List
Harding, Robyn – The Perfect Family
Kitamura, Katie M. – Intimacies: A Novel
Kopacz, Anita – Shallow Waters: A Novel
McKinlay, Jenn – Wait For It
Patterson, James – Fear No Evil
Rowling, J. K. – Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Steel, Danielle – The Butler: A Novel
Strout, Elizabeth – Oh William!
ADULT NON-FICTION
Barrymore, Drew – Rebel Homemaker: Food, Family, Life
Baumgartner, Brian – Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of the Office
Baxter, John – Paris at the End of the World: The City of Light During the Great War, 1914-1918
Beaujour, Tom – Nöthin' but a Good Time: The Uncensored History of the '80s Hard Rock Explosion
Braun, Larry – Towns of Southeast Missouri: A Photo Tour
Burgess, Ann Wolbert – A Killer by Design: Murderers, Mindhunters, and My Quest to Decipher the Criminal Mind
Evans, Rachel Held – Wholehearted Faith
Gorman, Amanda – Call Us What We Carry: Poems
Gotto, Rachel – Flying on the Inside: A Memoir of Trauma and Recovery
Hannah-Jones, Nikole – The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story
Jones, Dan – Powers and Thrones: A New History of the Middle Ages
Keefe, Patrick Radden – Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty
Kent, Sarah – The Gastric Sleeve Bariatric Cookbook: Easy Meal Plans and Recipes to Eat Well & Keep the Weight Off
Lovelace, Amanda – Shine Your Icy Crown
McWhorter, John H. – Woke Racism: How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America
Quigg, Mary Rose – 1,001 Gardening Tips & Tricks: Timeless Advice for Growing Vegetables, Flowers, Shrubs, and More
Share, Amber – Subpar Parks: America's Most Extraordinary National Parks & Their Least Impressed Visitors
Stokes, Donald W. – Stokes Backyard Bird Book: The Complete Guide to Attracting, Identifying, and Understanding the Birds in Your Backyard
Summerscale, Kate – The Haunting of Alma Fielding: A True Ghost Story
Trethewey, Rachel – The Churchill Sisters: The Extraordinary Lives of Winston and Clementine's Daughters
Tubbs, Anna Malaika – The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation
Zimmerman, Jess – Women and Other Monsters: Building a New Mythology
Savannah Style: A Cookbook
Southern Accent: A Collection of Favorite Recipes
Out of Our League
EASY READERS
Bartolj, Marta – Every Little Kindness
Beaty, Andrea – Aaron Slater, Illustrator
Bruel, Nick – Bedtime for Bad Kitty
Dreyer, Dylan – Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day
Gauld, Tom – Little Wooden Robot and the Log Princess
Howl, Vanessa – The Foodie Flamingo
Jeffers, Oliver – There's a Ghost in This House
Jenkins, Dallas – The Shepherd
Jenkins, Dallas – Jesus Loves the Little Children
Kuefler, Joseph – Bigger Than a Bumblebee
Lightman, Alan P – Ada and the Galaxies
Martin, Emily Winfield – This Is a Gift for You
Na, Il Sung – Welcome Home, Bear
Reid, Lynne – Adventures of Maggie and Her Friends
Reid, Lynne – Maggie and Her Friends Meet "Ashur" and Scout
Rinker, Sherri Duskey – Construction Site: Road Crew, Coming Through!
Rubin, Adam – Gladys the Magic Chicken
Seuss Dr. – Seuss's Winter Things
Shea, Bob – Chez Bob
Smith, Craig – Wonky Donkey's Big Surprise
JUNIOR FICTION
Avi Gold – Rush Girl, a Novel
Barkley, Callie – The Critter Club: All About Ellie
Bruchac, Joseph – Rez Dogs
Citro, Asia – Zoey and Sassafas
Dahlgren, Helena – Star Stable #2: The Legend Awakens
Greenland, Shannon – Scouts
Gregg, Stacy – The Forever Horse
Harper, Charise Mericle – Bad Sister Vol. 1
James, LeBron – We Are Family
Kaufman, Amie – Elementals. 03: Battle Born
Lasky, Kathryn – Tangled in Time
Low, Pearl – The Bailey School Kids: Vampires Don't Wear Polka Dots
Mara, Maddy – Azmina the Gold Glitter Dragon
Miller, Kayla – Besties: Work It Out
Parr, Maria – Lena, the Sea, and Me
Reynolds, Jason – Stuntboy: Stuntboy, in the Meantime
Travers, P. L. – Mary Poppins in the Park
Travers, P. L. – Mary Poppins Opens the Door
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Bird, Daisy – Pigology: The Ultimate Encyclopedia
Felix, Rebecca – Make a Star Light! And More Circuitry Challenges
Hoena, B. A. – Jesse Owens
Thermes, Jennifer – Horse Power: How Horses Changed The World
YOUNG ADULT
Ahdieh, Renée – The Righteous
Akutami, Gege – Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 2
Bowen, Natasha – Skin of the Sea
Draper, Sharon M. – Out of My Heart
Foody, Amanda – All of Us Villains
Glines, Abbi – Until Friday Night
Gotoge, Koyoharu – Demon Slayer Vol. 3
Hahn, Erin – Never Saw You Coming
Horikoshi, Kohei – My Hero Academia: Ultra Analysis
Kaufman, Amie – Aurora Cycle 03: Aurora's End
Klavan, Andrew – The Truth of the Matter
Larson, Hope – Salt Magic
Levithan, David – Take Me With You When You Go
Lyga, Barry – Time Will Tell
Matharu, Taran – The Champion Contender Book 3
McManus, Karen M. – You'll Be the Death of Me
Oh, Axie – XOXO
Pool, Katy – Rose Age of Darkness: There Will Come a Darkness
Quach, Michelle – Not Here to Be Liked
Sanderson, Brandon – Skyward: Cytonic Book 3
Selfors, Suzanne – Next Top Villain: Ever After High Series #1
Takaya, Natsuki – Fruits Basket Vol. 3
Takeuchi, Naoko – Pretty Guardian Book 5 Sailor Moon
Takeuchi, Naoko – Pretty Guardian: Book 3 Sailor Moon
Thao, Dustin – You've Reached Sam
Yang, Gene Luen – Avatar, the Last Airbender: The Search
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
Baldacci, David – Mercy
Smith, Nicholas Sansbury – E-Day II
DVDS
Dr. T and the Women
Bulletproof Monk
CSI: Miami Eighth Season
Earthquake
Identity
One-Bak the Thia Warrior
Tell it to the Bees
The Island
The Last Ship First Season
Top Gun