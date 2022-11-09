Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of November 2022.

ADULT FICTION

Adair, Cherry – Black Magic

Adair, Cherry – In Too Deep

Adair, Cherry – Night Fall: A Novel

Adams, Erin E. – Jackal: A Novel

Alexander, Johnnie – Cherished Legacy

Alexander, Johnnie – Love's Surprise

Archer, Jeffrey – Next in Line

Burr, Shelley – Wake: A Novel

Carr, Jack – The Terminal List

Child, Lee – No Plan B

Croucher, Lex – Reputation: A Novel

Deveraux, Jude – Thief of Fate

Dodson, DeAnna Julie – Where Hope Blooms

Edgarian, Carol – Vera: A Novel

Feehan, Christine – Conspiracy Game

Feehan, Christine – Dark Lycan

Feehan, Christine – Night Game

Feehan, Christine – Wild Fire

Feeney, Alice – Daisy Darker

Gilstrap, John – Scorpion Strike

Grisham, John – The Boys From Biloxi

Gwynne, John – Malice

Hilderbrand, Elin – Endless Summer: Stories

Hoover, Colleen – Maybe Not

Kingsolver, Barbara – Demon Copperhead: A Novel

Leigh, Lora – Ultimate Sins

Ludwig, Elizabeth – Secrets Plain and Simple

Macomber, Debbie – The Christmas Spirit: A Novel

Mandanna, Sangu – The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches

Maniscalco, Kerri – Kingdom of the Feared

McEwan, Ian – Lessons

Murphy, Julie – A Merry Little Meet Cute: A Novel

Painter, Lynn – Accidentally Amy

Peckham, Caroline – Ruthless Fae

Penney, Elizabeth – Joyful Beginnings

Penney, Elizabeth – Kindred Blessings

Penney, Elizabeth – Safe Harbor

Penney, Elizabeth – Tender Melody

Peterson, Tracie – Under the Starry Skies

Phillips, Rachael O. – At Summer's End

Picoult, Jodi – Mad Honey

Randel, Tara – Drawing Hope

Roper, Gayle G. – Binding Vows

Sandford, John – Righteous Prey

Vaughan, Brian K. – Saga, Volume 10

Watters, Dan – Homesick Pilots, Vol. 1: Teenage Haunts

Young, Adrienne – Spells for Forgetting: A Novel

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Johnstone, William W. – Hard Road to Vengeance

Kelton, Elmer – Six Bits a Day

L'Amour, Louis – Ghost Towns

Patterson, James – The Twelve Topsy-Turvy, Very Messy Days of Christmas

Steel, Danielle – The High Notes: A Novel

ADULT NON-FICTION

Friedman, Tova – The Daughter of Auschwitz: My Story of Resilience, Survival and Hope

Galloway, Scott – Adrift: America in 100 Charts

Ghattas, Kim – Black Wave: Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the Forty-Year Rivalry That Unraveled Culture, Religion, and Collective Memory in the Middle East

Hagen, Mark – Holiday & Celebrations 2021

Kaur, Rupi – Healing Through Words

Kennedy, Rebecca – Good Inside: A Guide to Becoming the Parent You Want to Be

Luarca-Shoaf, Nenette – Navigating the West: George Caleb Bingham and the River

Maté, Gabor – The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, & Healing in a Toxic Culture

Ripa, Kelly – Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories

Tyson, Neil deGrasse – Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization

William, Anthony – Medical Medium Brain Saver

Diabetic Living Holiday Cooking, Volume 8

EASY READERS

Ahiyya, Vera – Kindergarten: Where Kindness Matters Every Day

Bateman, Teresa – A Plump and Perky Turkey

Bissonette, Aimée – When Winter Comes: Discovering Wildlife in Our Snowy Woods

Blabey, Aaron – Pig the Rebel (Pig the Pug)

Blackall, Sophie – Farmhouse

Brown, Keah – Sam's Super Seats

Cordell, Matthew – Cornbread & Poppy at the Carnival

Dreyer, Dylan – Friends Through Rain or Shine

Earhardt, Ainsley – I'm So Glad You Were Born: Celebrating Who You Are

Heim, Alastair – If I Were Saint Nick: A Christmas Story

Jordan-Glum, Rebecca – Kitty

Kalaitzidis, Gela – Ozzie & Prince Zebedee

O'Connor, Ryan – Bobby the Bear and His Big Surprise

Petty, Dev – Don't Eat Bees: Life Lessons From Chip the Dog

Shannon, David – Gold!

Turk, Evan – Hello, Moon

Walstead, Alice – How to Catch a Reindeer

Witherspoon, Reese – Busy Betty

Yoon, Helen – I'm a Unicorn

JUNIOR FICTION

Alexander, Kwame – The Door of No Return

Applegate, Katherine – Odder

Bertman, Jennifer – Chambliss Sisterhood of Sleuths

Brallier, Max – The Last Kids on Earth: Thrilling Tales From the Tree House

Flynn, Ian – Sonic the Hedgehog: Sonic & Tails: Best Buds Forever

Gratz, Alan – Two Degrees

Liu, Marjorie M. – Wingbearer

Mancusi, Mari – New Dragon City

Mull, Brandon – The Candy Shop War

Scott, Mairghread – Robots and Drones: 01

Sourcil, Pirate – Another World

West, Tracey – Search for the Lightning Dragon #7

The Vanderbeekers and the Hidden Garden

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Boucher Gill, Leanne – Big Brain Book: How It Works and All Its Quirks

Doeden, Matt – It's Outta Here!: The Might and Majesty of the Home Run

Dougherty, Kerrie – Star Wars Complete Vehicles: New Edition

Dyer, Hadley – More Than Money

Macaulay, David – Mammoth Math: (With a Little Help From Some Elephant Shrews)

Messner, Kate – History Smashers: The Titanic

Newman, Patricia – A River's Gifts: The Mighty Elwha River Reborn

Stewart, Melissa – Tree Hole Homes

YOUNG ADULT

Alexander, Kwame – Booked: The Graphic Novel

Applegate, Katherine – Animorphs

Blum, Isaac – The Life and Crimes of Hoodie Rosen

Chmakova, Svetlana – Enemies

Davis, Brooke Lauren – The Hollow Inside

Dickerson, Melanie – The Merchant's Daughter

Evans, Richard Paul – The Parasite Book 8

Garber, Stephanie – The Ballad of Never After

Gong, Chloe – Foul Lady Fortune

Grace, Adalyn – Belladonna

Griffin, Rachel – Wild Is the Witch

Henning, Sarah – The Princess Will Save You

Hikawa, Hirokazu – Kirby Manga Mania Vol. 1

Jackson, Tiffany D. – The Weight of Blood

Jordan, Sophie – Sixteen Scandals

Joseph, Sherrill – Nutmeg Street: Egyptian Secrets Vol. 1

Komoto, Hajime – Mashle: Magic and Muscles Vol. 1

Lloyd-Jones, Emily – The Drowned Woods

Maggs, Sam – Fangirl Vol. 2

Miller, Kayla – Besties: Find Their Groove

Munda, Rosaria – Flamefall

Oda, Tomohito – Komi Can't Communicate Vol. 3

Shirer, Priscilla – The Prince Warriors

Soontornvat, Christina – Tryout

Suzuki, Nakaba – The Seven Deadly Sins, Vol. 2

Overwatch Anthology

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Dawkins, Richard – Flights of Fancy: Defying Gravity by Design & Evolution

Willkens, Danielle S. – Architecture for Teens: A Beginner's Book for Aspiring Architects

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Feehan, Christine – Dark Whisper

Sanderson, Brandon – Edgedancer

Steel, Danielle – The High Notes

DVDS

A Little Inside

Arrow the Complete Second Season

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Elvis

Family Weekend

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Heartland Season Fourteen

Heroes Season One

Jurassic World Dominion

Magnum P.I.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Modern Family Sixth Season

Munich

Penn and Teller B.S. Complete Second Season

Short Circuit

Smallville Complete Seventh Season

The Maze Runner

The Scorch Trials

The Secrets of Dumbledore

Thor: Love and Thunder

Turning Red

Uncharted

Where the Crawdads Sing

You Must Remember This