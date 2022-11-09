Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of November 2022.
ADULT FICTION
Adair, Cherry – Black Magic
Adair, Cherry – In Too Deep
Adair, Cherry – Night Fall: A Novel
Adams, Erin E. – Jackal: A Novel
Alexander, Johnnie – Cherished Legacy
Alexander, Johnnie – Love's Surprise
Archer, Jeffrey – Next in Line
Burr, Shelley – Wake: A Novel
Carr, Jack – The Terminal List
Child, Lee – No Plan B
Croucher, Lex – Reputation: A Novel
Deveraux, Jude – Thief of Fate
Dodson, DeAnna Julie – Where Hope Blooms
Edgarian, Carol – Vera: A Novel
Feehan, Christine – Conspiracy Game
Feehan, Christine – Dark Lycan
Feehan, Christine – Night Game
Feehan, Christine – Wild Fire
Feeney, Alice – Daisy Darker
Gilstrap, John – Scorpion Strike
Grisham, John – The Boys From Biloxi
Gwynne, John – Malice
Hilderbrand, Elin – Endless Summer: Stories
Hoover, Colleen – Maybe Not
Kingsolver, Barbara – Demon Copperhead: A Novel
Leigh, Lora – Ultimate Sins
Ludwig, Elizabeth – Secrets Plain and Simple
Macomber, Debbie – The Christmas Spirit: A Novel
Mandanna, Sangu – The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches
Maniscalco, Kerri – Kingdom of the Feared
McEwan, Ian – Lessons
Murphy, Julie – A Merry Little Meet Cute: A Novel
Painter, Lynn – Accidentally Amy
Peckham, Caroline – Ruthless Fae
Penney, Elizabeth – Joyful Beginnings
Penney, Elizabeth – Kindred Blessings
Penney, Elizabeth – Safe Harbor
Penney, Elizabeth – Tender Melody
Peterson, Tracie – Under the Starry Skies
Phillips, Rachael O. – At Summer's End
Picoult, Jodi – Mad Honey
Randel, Tara – Drawing Hope
Roper, Gayle G. – Binding Vows
Sandford, John – Righteous Prey
Vaughan, Brian K. – Saga, Volume 10
Watters, Dan – Homesick Pilots, Vol. 1: Teenage Haunts
Young, Adrienne – Spells for Forgetting: A Novel
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Johnstone, William W. – Hard Road to Vengeance
Kelton, Elmer – Six Bits a Day
L'Amour, Louis – Ghost Towns
Patterson, James – The Twelve Topsy-Turvy, Very Messy Days of Christmas
Steel, Danielle – The High Notes: A Novel
ADULT NON-FICTION
Friedman, Tova – The Daughter of Auschwitz: My Story of Resilience, Survival and Hope
Galloway, Scott – Adrift: America in 100 Charts
Ghattas, Kim – Black Wave: Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the Forty-Year Rivalry That Unraveled Culture, Religion, and Collective Memory in the Middle East
Hagen, Mark – Holiday & Celebrations 2021
Kaur, Rupi – Healing Through Words
Kennedy, Rebecca – Good Inside: A Guide to Becoming the Parent You Want to Be
Luarca-Shoaf, Nenette – Navigating the West: George Caleb Bingham and the River
Maté, Gabor – The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, & Healing in a Toxic Culture
Ripa, Kelly – Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories
Tyson, Neil deGrasse – Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization
William, Anthony – Medical Medium Brain Saver
Diabetic Living Holiday Cooking, Volume 8
EASY READERS
Ahiyya, Vera – Kindergarten: Where Kindness Matters Every Day
Bateman, Teresa – A Plump and Perky Turkey
Bissonette, Aimée – When Winter Comes: Discovering Wildlife in Our Snowy Woods
Blabey, Aaron – Pig the Rebel (Pig the Pug)
Blackall, Sophie – Farmhouse
Brown, Keah – Sam's Super Seats
Cordell, Matthew – Cornbread & Poppy at the Carnival
Dreyer, Dylan – Friends Through Rain or Shine
Earhardt, Ainsley – I'm So Glad You Were Born: Celebrating Who You Are
Heim, Alastair – If I Were Saint Nick: A Christmas Story
Jordan-Glum, Rebecca – Kitty
Kalaitzidis, Gela – Ozzie & Prince Zebedee
O'Connor, Ryan – Bobby the Bear and His Big Surprise
Petty, Dev – Don't Eat Bees: Life Lessons From Chip the Dog
Shannon, David – Gold!
Turk, Evan – Hello, Moon
Walstead, Alice – How to Catch a Reindeer
Witherspoon, Reese – Busy Betty
Yoon, Helen – I'm a Unicorn
JUNIOR FICTION
Alexander, Kwame – The Door of No Return
Applegate, Katherine – Odder
Bertman, Jennifer – Chambliss Sisterhood of Sleuths
Brallier, Max – The Last Kids on Earth: Thrilling Tales From the Tree House
Flynn, Ian – Sonic the Hedgehog: Sonic & Tails: Best Buds Forever
Gratz, Alan – Two Degrees
Liu, Marjorie M. – Wingbearer
Mancusi, Mari – New Dragon City
Mull, Brandon – The Candy Shop War
Scott, Mairghread – Robots and Drones: 01
Sourcil, Pirate – Another World
West, Tracey – Search for the Lightning Dragon #7
The Vanderbeekers and the Hidden Garden
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Boucher Gill, Leanne – Big Brain Book: How It Works and All Its Quirks
Doeden, Matt – It's Outta Here!: The Might and Majesty of the Home Run
Dougherty, Kerrie – Star Wars Complete Vehicles: New Edition
Dyer, Hadley – More Than Money
Macaulay, David – Mammoth Math: (With a Little Help From Some Elephant Shrews)
Messner, Kate – History Smashers: The Titanic
Newman, Patricia – A River's Gifts: The Mighty Elwha River Reborn
Stewart, Melissa – Tree Hole Homes
YOUNG ADULT
Alexander, Kwame – Booked: The Graphic Novel
Applegate, Katherine – Animorphs
Blum, Isaac – The Life and Crimes of Hoodie Rosen
Chmakova, Svetlana – Enemies
Davis, Brooke Lauren – The Hollow Inside
Dickerson, Melanie – The Merchant's Daughter
Evans, Richard Paul – The Parasite Book 8
Garber, Stephanie – The Ballad of Never After
Gong, Chloe – Foul Lady Fortune
Grace, Adalyn – Belladonna
Griffin, Rachel – Wild Is the Witch
Henning, Sarah – The Princess Will Save You
Hikawa, Hirokazu – Kirby Manga Mania Vol. 1
Jackson, Tiffany D. – The Weight of Blood
Jordan, Sophie – Sixteen Scandals
Joseph, Sherrill – Nutmeg Street: Egyptian Secrets Vol. 1
Komoto, Hajime – Mashle: Magic and Muscles Vol. 1
Lloyd-Jones, Emily – The Drowned Woods
Maggs, Sam – Fangirl Vol. 2
Miller, Kayla – Besties: Find Their Groove
Munda, Rosaria – Flamefall
Oda, Tomohito – Komi Can't Communicate Vol. 3
Shirer, Priscilla – The Prince Warriors
Soontornvat, Christina – Tryout
Suzuki, Nakaba – The Seven Deadly Sins, Vol. 2
Overwatch Anthology
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Dawkins, Richard – Flights of Fancy: Defying Gravity by Design & Evolution
Willkens, Danielle S. – Architecture for Teens: A Beginner's Book for Aspiring Architects
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
Feehan, Christine – Dark Whisper
Sanderson, Brandon – Edgedancer
Steel, Danielle – The High Notes
DVDS
A Little Inside
Arrow the Complete Second Season
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Elvis
Family Weekend
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Heartland Season Fourteen
Heroes Season One
Jurassic World Dominion
Magnum P.I.
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Modern Family Sixth Season
Munich
Penn and Teller B.S. Complete Second Season
Short Circuit
Smallville Complete Seventh Season
The Maze Runner
The Scorch Trials
The Secrets of Dumbledore
Thor: Love and Thunder
Turning Red
Uncharted
Where the Crawdads Sing
You Must Remember This