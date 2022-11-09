 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of November 2022.

ADULT FICTION

Adair, Cherry – Black Magic  

Adair, Cherry – In Too Deep  

Adair, Cherry – Night Fall: A Novel 

Adams, Erin E. – Jackal: A Novel  

Alexander, Johnnie – Cherished Legacy 

Alexander, Johnnie – Love's Surprise 

Archer, Jeffrey – Next in Line  

Burr, Shelley – Wake: A Novel 

Carr, Jack – The Terminal List  

Child, Lee – No Plan B 

Croucher, Lex – Reputation: A Novel 

Deveraux, Jude – Thief of Fate 

Dodson, DeAnna Julie – Where Hope Blooms 

Edgarian, Carol – Vera: A Novel  

Feehan, Christine – Conspiracy Game 

Feehan, Christine – Dark Lycan 

Feehan, Christine – Night Game  

Feehan, Christine – Wild Fire  

Feeney, Alice – Daisy Darker  

Gilstrap, John – Scorpion Strike 

Grisham, John – The Boys From Biloxi  

Gwynne, John – Malice  

Hilderbrand, Elin – Endless Summer: Stories  

Hoover, Colleen – Maybe Not 

Kingsolver, Barbara – Demon Copperhead: A Novel  

Leigh, Lora – Ultimate Sins  

Ludwig, Elizabeth – Secrets Plain and Simple 

Macomber, Debbie – The Christmas Spirit: A Novel 

Mandanna, Sangu – The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches 

Maniscalco, Kerri – Kingdom of the Feared  

McEwan, Ian – Lessons  

Murphy, Julie – A Merry Little Meet Cute: A Novel  

Painter, Lynn – Accidentally Amy 

Peckham, Caroline – Ruthless Fae  

Penney, Elizabeth – Joyful Beginnings 

Penney, Elizabeth – Kindred Blessings 

Penney, Elizabeth – Safe Harbor 

Penney, Elizabeth – Tender Melody 

Peterson, Tracie – Under the Starry Skies  

Phillips, Rachael O. – At Summer's End 

Picoult, Jodi – Mad Honey

Randel, Tara – Drawing Hope 

Roper, Gayle G. – Binding Vows 

Sandford, John – Righteous Prey  

Vaughan, Brian K. – Saga, Volume 10  

Watters, Dan – Homesick Pilots, Vol. 1: Teenage Haunts 

Young, Adrienne – Spells for Forgetting: A Novel 

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Johnstone, William W. – Hard Road to Vengeance 

Kelton, Elmer – Six Bits a Day 

L'Amour, Louis – Ghost Towns  

Patterson, James – The Twelve Topsy-Turvy, Very Messy Days of Christmas

Steel, Danielle – The High Notes: A Novel  

ADULT NON-FICTION

Friedman, Tova – The Daughter of Auschwitz: My Story of Resilience, Survival and Hope

Galloway, Scott – Adrift: America in 100 Charts  

Ghattas, Kim – Black Wave: Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the Forty-Year Rivalry That Unraveled Culture, Religion, and Collective Memory in the Middle East 

Hagen, Mark – Holiday & Celebrations 2021  

Kaur, Rupi – Healing Through Words  

Kennedy, Rebecca – Good Inside: A Guide to Becoming the Parent You Want to Be

Luarca-Shoaf, Nenette – Navigating the West: George Caleb Bingham and the River  

Maté, Gabor – The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, & Healing in a Toxic Culture

Ripa, Kelly – Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories  

Tyson, Neil deGrasse – Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization  

William, Anthony – Medical Medium Brain Saver

Diabetic Living Holiday Cooking, Volume 8  

EASY READERS

Ahiyya, Vera – Kindergarten: Where Kindness Matters Every Day  

Bateman, Teresa – A Plump and Perky Turkey  

Bissonette, Aimée – When Winter Comes: Discovering Wildlife in Our Snowy Woods  

Blabey, Aaron – Pig the Rebel (Pig the Pug)  

Blackall, Sophie – Farmhouse  

Brown, Keah – Sam's Super Seats  

Cordell, Matthew – Cornbread & Poppy at the Carnival  

Dreyer, Dylan – Friends Through Rain or Shine  

Earhardt, Ainsley – I'm So Glad You Were Born: Celebrating Who You Are  

Heim, Alastair – If I Were Saint Nick: A Christmas Story  

Jordan-Glum, Rebecca – Kitty  

Kalaitzidis, Gela – Ozzie & Prince Zebedee  

O'Connor, Ryan – Bobby the Bear and His Big Surprise  

Petty, Dev – Don't Eat Bees: Life Lessons From Chip the Dog

Shannon, David – Gold!

Turk, Evan – Hello, Moon

Walstead, Alice – How to Catch a Reindeer  

Witherspoon, Reese – Busy Betty  

Yoon, Helen – I'm a Unicorn  

JUNIOR FICTION

Alexander, Kwame – The Door of No Return  

Applegate, Katherine – Odder  

Bertman, Jennifer – Chambliss Sisterhood of Sleuths  

Brallier, Max – The Last Kids on Earth: Thrilling Tales From the Tree House  

Flynn, Ian – Sonic the Hedgehog: Sonic & Tails: Best Buds Forever  

Gratz, Alan – Two Degrees  

Liu, Marjorie M. – Wingbearer

Mancusi, Mari – New Dragon City  

Mull, Brandon – The Candy Shop War  

Scott, Mairghread – Robots and Drones: 01  

Sourcil, Pirate – Another World  

West, Tracey – Search for the Lightning Dragon #7  

The Vanderbeekers and the Hidden Garden  

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Boucher Gill, Leanne – Big Brain Book: How It Works and All Its Quirks  

Doeden, Matt – It's Outta Here!: The Might and Majesty of the Home Run  

Dougherty, Kerrie – Star Wars Complete Vehicles: New Edition  

Dyer, Hadley – More Than Money

Macaulay, David – Mammoth Math: (With a Little Help From Some Elephant Shrews)  

Messner, Kate – History Smashers: The Titanic

Newman, Patricia – A River's Gifts: The Mighty Elwha River Reborn  

Stewart, Melissa – Tree Hole Homes  

YOUNG ADULT

Alexander, Kwame – Booked: The Graphic Novel 

Applegate, Katherine – Animorphs 

Blum, Isaac – The Life and Crimes of Hoodie Rosen  

Chmakova, Svetlana – Enemies  

Davis, Brooke Lauren – The Hollow Inside  

Dickerson, Melanie – The Merchant's Daughter 

Evans, Richard Paul – The Parasite Book 8  

Garber, Stephanie – The Ballad of Never After  

Gong, Chloe – Foul Lady Fortune  

Grace, Adalyn – Belladonna  

Griffin, Rachel – Wild Is the Witch  

Henning, Sarah – The Princess Will Save You  

Hikawa, Hirokazu – Kirby Manga Mania Vol. 1  

Jackson, Tiffany D. – The Weight of Blood  

Jordan, Sophie – Sixteen Scandals  

Joseph, Sherrill – Nutmeg Street: Egyptian Secrets Vol. 1  

Komoto, Hajime – Mashle: Magic and Muscles Vol. 1  

Lloyd-Jones, Emily – The Drowned Woods  

Maggs, Sam – Fangirl Vol. 2 

Miller, Kayla – Besties: Find Their Groove  

Munda, Rosaria – Flamefall  

Oda, Tomohito – Komi Can't Communicate Vol. 3  

Shirer, Priscilla – The Prince Warriors  

Soontornvat, Christina – Tryout  

Suzuki, Nakaba – The Seven Deadly Sins, Vol. 2  

Overwatch Anthology  

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Dawkins, Richard – Flights of Fancy: Defying Gravity by Design & Evolution  

Willkens, Danielle S. – Architecture for Teens: A Beginner's Book for Aspiring Architects  

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Feehan, Christine – Dark Whisper 

Sanderson, Brandon – Edgedancer 

Steel, Danielle – The High Notes 

DVDS

A Little Inside 

Arrow the Complete Second Season 

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 

Elvis 

Family Weekend 

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince 

Heartland Season Fourteen 

Heroes Season One 

Jurassic World Dominion 

Magnum P.I. 

Minions: The Rise of Gru 

Modern Family Sixth Season 

Munich 

Penn and Teller B.S. Complete Second Season 

Short Circuit 

Smallville Complete Seventh Season 

The Maze Runner 

The Scorch Trials 

The Secrets of Dumbledore 

Thor: Love and Thunder 

Turning Red 

Uncharted 

Where the Crawdads Sing 

You Must Remember This

