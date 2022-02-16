 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of February 2022.

ADULT FICTION

Abbey, Lynn – Turning Points  

Adler, Malka – The Brothers of Auschwitz  

Allende, Isabel – Violeta: A Novel  

Andrews, Alexandra – Who Is Maud Dixon?: A Novel 

Atkins, Ace – Bye Bye Baby  

Calvert, Candace – Step by Step  

Chamberlain, Diane – The Last House on the Street  

Coleman, Reed Farrel – Robert B. Parker's the Bitterest Pill  

Collette, Abby – A Deadly Inside Scoop  

Cote, Lyn – Blessing  

Cousens, Sophie – Just Haven't Met You Yet  

Gardner, Carre Armstrong – Better All the Time: A Darling Family Novel 

Gardner, Carre Armstrong – They Danced on: A Darling Family Novel  

Hadfield, Chris – The Apollo Murders: A Novel  

Harris, Lisa – Pursued  

Harrison, Rachel – Cackle  

Henry, Christina – The Ghost Tree  

Hoover, Colleen – Reminders of Him: A Novel 

Koontz, Dean R. – Quicksilver  

Lanzing, Jackson – Brandon Sanderson's Dark One  

Lin, Tom – The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu: A Novel  

Margolin, Phillip – Fugitive: A Novel  

Mitchard, Jacquelyn – The Good Son  

Moreno-Garcia, Silvia – The Beautiful Ones  

Ozeki, Ruth – The Book of Form and Emptiness  

Patel, Neel – Tell Me How to Be  

Patterson, James – The Horsewoman: A Novel  

Riddle, A.G. – The Extinction Trials  

Robinson, Shauna – Must Love Books: A Novel  

Rollins, James – The Starless Crown  

Sampson, Freya – The Last Chance Library  

Walsh, Courtney – Just Look Up: A Novel  

Wang, Weike – Joan Is Okay: A Novel 

White, Karen – The Attic on Queen Street  

Wiehl, Lis W. – Lethal Beauty  

Willingham, Stacy – A Flicker in the Dark

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Johnstone, William W. – The Devil You Know  

Patterson, James – The Paris Detective  

Shipman, Viola – The Secret of Snow  

Talley, Liz – Adulting: A Novel

ADULT LARGE PRINT NON-FICTION

Patterson, James – The Defense Lawyer: The Barry Slotnick Story

ADULT NON-FICTION

Andersen, Sarah – Oddball: A "Sarah's Scribbles" Collection  

Bird, Kai – The Outlier: The Unfinished Presidency of Jimmy Carter  

Brooks, Mel – All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business  

Brown, Hannah Kelsey – God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (And Worst) Moments  

Bushman, David – Murder at Teal's Pond: Hazel Drew and the Mystery That Inspired Twin Peaks  

Casazza, Allie – Declutter Like a Mother: A Guilt-Free, No-Stress Way to Transform Your Home and Your Life  

Dickey, Colin – Ghostland: An American History in Haunted Places  

Dolgoff, Joanna – Red Light, Green Light, Eat Right: The Food Solution That Lets Kids Be Kids

Edwards, Lydia – How to Read a Dress: A Guide to Changing Fashion From the 16th to the 21st Century  

Evans, Kathy – Absolutely Fearless: The Life of Raymond H. Littge, Missouri's Top Scoring WWII Fighter Pilot Ace  

Grassle, Karen – Bright Lights, Prairie Dust: Reflections on Life, Loss, and Love From Little House's Ma  

Laidlaw, Kim – Tim Burton's the Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook & Entertaining Guide  

Macedo, Diane – The Sleep Fix: Practical, Proven, and Surprising Solutions for Insomnia, Snoring, Shift Work, and More  

Mahnke, Aaron – The World of Lore  

McMeekin, Sean – Stalin's War: A New History of World War II  

Miles, Tiya – All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley's Sack, a Black Family Keepsake  

Montell, Amanda – Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism  

Price, Neil S. – Children of Ash and Elm: A History of the Vikings 

Sehlinger, Bob – The Unofficial Guide to Walt Disney World 2022  

Simard, Suzanne – Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest  

TerKeurst, Lysa – I'll Start Again Monday: Break the Cycle of Unhealthy Eating Habits With Lasting Spiritual Satisfaction

Weinstein, Bruce – The Instant Pot Bible: More Than 350 Recipes and Strategies: The Only Book You Need for Every Model of Instant Pot

Williams, Ann R. – Lost Cities, Ancient Tombs: 100 Discoveries That Changed the World

Worth, Jennifer – Call the Midwife: Farewell to the East End  

The Arabian Nights: Their Best-Known Tales  

Big Muddy: A Journal of the Mississippi River Valley Vol. 21

EASY READERS

Abrams, Stacey – Stacey's Extraordinary Words

Blabey, Aaron – I Need a Hug  

Bright, Rachel – The Worrysaurus  

Bright, Rachel – The Way Home for Wolf  

Fishman, Seth – When I Wake Up  

Fletcher, Tom – There's a Unicorn in Your Book  

McRaven, William H. – Make Your Bed With Skipper the Seal  

Newsom, Gavin – Christopher Ben & Emma's Big Hit  

Percival, Tom – Meesha Makes Friends

Phelan, Matt – Sweater Weather  

Reynolds, Peter H. – Love You by Heart  

Sookocheff, Carey – Lost Things  

Sterer, Gideon – The Midnight Fair  

Stutzman, Jonathan – Tiny T. Rex and the Perfect Valentine 

Sze, Gillian – My Love for You is Always  

Talbott, Hudson – A Walk in the Words  

West, Alexandra – Thwip! You Are It!  

Willems, Mo – Guess What  

Woodson, Jacqueline – Year We Learned to Fly

Wynter, Anne – Everybody in the Red Brick Building

JUNIOR FICTION

Barkley, Callie – Liz Learns A Lesson. The Critter Club Book 3  

Citro, Asia Monsters and Mold: Zoey and Sassafras Book 2

FGTeeV (YouTube)  Fgteev Presents: Into the Game!  

Flanagan, John – Battle for Skandia: Ranger's Apprentice, Book Four  

Hale, Shannon – Friends Forever  

Heidicker, Christian McKay – Scary Stories for Young Foxes: The City  

Ireland, Justina – Ophie's Ghosts  

Kerley, Barbara – Following Baxter  

Lang, Heidi – Whispering Pines  

Mackler, Carolyn – Not if I Can Help It  

McLachlan, Jenny – The Land of Roar  

Miller, Darcy – Strangeville School Is Totally Normal  

Patterson, James – Katt Loves Dogg

Reynolds, Justin A. – Miles Morales: Shock Waves  

Selznick, Brian – Kaleidoscope  

Stoddard, Lindsey – Brave Like That  

Thayer, Mike – The Double Life of Danny Day  

Timberlake, Amy – Egg Marks the Spot  

Wendig, Chuck – Dust & Grim

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Brockenbrough, Martha – I Am an American: The Wong Kim Ark Story  

Webb, Elizabeth – American Jaguar: Big Cats, Biogeography, and Human Borders

Barton, Bethany – I'm Trying to Love Garbage  

Willems, Mo – Opposites Abstract  

Todaro, Lenora – Sea Lions in the Parking Lot: Animals on the Move in a Time of Pandemic  

Bardoe, Cheryl – Bei Bei Goes Home: A Panda Story  

Wahl, Phoebe – Little Witch Hazel: A Year in the Forest

YOUNG ADULT

Albertalli, Becky – Here's to Us  

Anderson, Cory L. – What Beauty There Is 

Angeles, Janella – Where Dreams Descend: A Novel  

Armentrout, Jennifer L. – Half-Blood Convenant Series Book 1  

Baker, Chandler – Hello (From Here)  

Cabot, Meg – The Princess Diaries  

Capetta, A. R. – Sword in the Stars  

Davis, Bryan – Raising Dragons Book 1  

Endo, Tatsuya – Spy X Family, Vol. 1  

Hunter, Erin – The Silent Thaw: Warriors: The Broken Code Book 2  

Izumi, Mitsu – Magus of the Library Book 2 

Johnson, Maureen – The Box in the Woods  

Kishimoto, Masashi – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Book 1  

Long, Meg – Cold the Night, Fast the Wolves: A Novel  

Lord, Emma – When You Get the Chance: A Novel

Mangle, Bethany – Prepped  

Marney, Ellie – None Shall Sleep  

Mobley, Jeannie – The Diamond Keeper  

Moreno, Nina – Our Way Back to Always  

Muro, Jennifer – Primer: A Superhero Graphic Novel  

Nielsen, Jennifer A. – The Shattered Castle (Ascendance 5)  

O'Neal, Kristen – Lycanthropy and Other Chronic Illnesses

Owen, Margaret – Little Thieves  

Golden Sheep, Vol. 1  

Raman, Akshaya – The Ivory Key

Schneider, Robyn – The Other Merlin. (Emry Merlin, Vol. 1)  

Takeuchi, Naoko – Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Book 6

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Wild Tongues Can't Be Tamed: 15 Voices From the Latinx Diaspora

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

Medina, Meg – Merci Suarez Can't Dance 

Swanson, Matthew – Ben Yokoyama and the Cookie of Doom

ADULT BOOKS ON CDs

Atkins, Ace – Bye, Bye Baby 

Griffin, W.E.B. – Rogue Asset 

Koontz, Dean – Quicksilver 

Krentz, Jayne Ann – Lightning in a Mirror

Patterson, James – Fear No Evil 

Patterson, James – The Horsewoman 

Patterson, James – The Paris Detective 

Rollins, James – The Starless Crown 

Steel, Danielle – Invisible 

Taylor, Brad – End of Days 

Turner, J.B. – No Way Back 

Woods, Stuart – Criminal Mischief

DVDs

All of My Heart 

All of My Heart: Inn Love 

All of My Heart: The Wedding 

American Pie 

Anastasia

Avatar, the Last Airbender Complete Series

Barbie in Princess Power  

Black Widow 

Cry Macho 

Dune 

Edge of Darkness 

God on Trial 

Insidious 

Ironman 

Lassie: The Best of the Lassie Show 

Love in Design 

Miracle at St. Anna 

Ride Along 2 

Stillwater 

The Green Zone 

The Jesus Music 

The Last Duel 

The Pirate Fairy 

The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale

The Swan Princess 

Thor: The Dark World 

Venom / Venom Let There Be Carnage

