Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of February 2021. *Updated Feb. 16
ADULT FICTION
Atkins, Ace – Robert B. Parker's Someone to Watch Over Me
*Audrain, Ashley – The Push
Benjamin, Melanie – The Children's Blizzard: A Novel
Childs, Laura – Egg Shooters
*Connealy, Mary – The Husband Tree
*Connealy, Mary – The Lassoed by Marriage Romance Collection
Cornwell, Patricia – Spin
Dalton, Julie Carrick – Waiting for the Night Song
*Evanovich, Janet – Fortune and Glory
Foster, Fiona King – The Captive: A Novel
*Gardner, Lisa – Before She Disappeared
Gillen, Kieron – The Wicked + the Divine Vol 4: Rising Action
*Gillen, Kieron – The Wicked + the Divine Vol 5: Imperial Phase Part 1Hake, Cathy The
Bartered Bride Collection
* Harper, Jane – The Survivors
Hibbert, Talia – Get a Life, Chloe Brown: A Novel
*Johansen, Iris – Blink of an Eye
*Jonhson, Julia – Better Luck Next Time
*Johnson, Sadeqa – Yellow Wife
Kane, Darby – Pretty Little Wife: A Novel
Kellerman, Faye – The Lost Boys
*Kellerman, Jonathan – Serpentine
Kuang, R. F. – The Burning God
*Lemmie, Asha – Fifty Words for Rain
McCall Smith, Alexander – Pianos and Flowers: Brief Encounters of the Romantic Kind
McGuire, Seanan – Across the Green Grass Fields
*Mehl, Nancy – Dead End
Miller, Madeline – The Song of Achilles
*North, Anna – Outlawed
O'Donnell, Paraic – The House on Vesper Sands: A Novel
Patterson, James – The Russian
*Paul, Donita – Dragons of the Watch
*Paul, Donita – The Vanishing Sculptor
Penny, Louise – All the Devils Are Here
Preston, Douglas J. – The Scorpion's Tail: A Nora Kelly Novel
Rous, Emma – The Perfect Guests
Ryker, Richard – Dark Sky Falling
*Schwarz, Liese – What Could Be Saved
Smiley, Jane – Perestroika in Paris
Soule, Charles – Light of the Jedi
Spielman, Lori Nelson – The Star-Crossed Sisters of Tuscany
Tevis, Walter – The Queen's Gambit
Wiegenstein, Steve – Scattered Lights: Stories
Williams, Eley – The Liar's Dictionary
*Zahn, Timothy – Thrawn: Treason
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Abulhawa, Susan – Against the Loveless World
Bradford, Barbara Taylor – In the Lion's Den
Brown, Carolyn – Miss Janie's Girls
Dugoni, Robert – A Cold Trail
Gray, Shelley Shepard – Hold on Tight
Orenstein, Hannah – Head Over Heels
*Patterson, James – Till Murder Fo Us Part
*Preston, Douglas – The Scorpion's Trail
Rice, Luanne – Last Day
*Steel, Danielle – Neighbors
Wiseman, Ellen Marie – The Orphan Collector
ADULT NON-FICTION
Abbit, Linda – the Conscious Caregiver: A Mindful Approach to Caring for Your Loved One Without Losing Yourself
Atwood, Margaret – Dearly: New Poems
Carle-Sanders, Theresa – Outlander Kitchen: To the New World and Back Again: The Second Official Outlander Companion Cookbook
Eyman, Scott – Cary Grant: A Brilliant Disguise
*Fieri, Guy – Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives the Funky Finds in Flavortown
Forsyth, Mark – The Etymologicon: A Circular Stroll Through the Hidden Connections of the English Language
*Gould, Melissa – Widowish
Jackson, Marcia Collins – Glioblastoma, Grief and Grace: A Memoir of Our Three Close Family Members With Glioblastoma
Macdonald, Helen – Vesper Flights: New and Collected Essays
*Oluo, Ijeoma – Mediocre
Plymale, Stephanie Thornton – American Daughter: A Memoir
Rosen, Michele – Paleo Baking at Home: The Ultimate Resource for Delicious Grain-Free Cookies, Cakes, Bars, Breads and More
Stewart, Martha – Martha Stewart's Very Good Things: Clever Tips & Genius Ideas for an Easier, More Enjoyable Life
*Wise, Beau – Three Wise Men
EASY READERS
Andreae, Giles – Love: From Giraffes Can't Dance
Barnett, Mac – A Polar Bear in the Snow
Cronin, Doreen – Click, Clack, Moo: I Love You!
Glazer, Anya – Thesaurus Has a Secret
Heling, Kathryn – Mouse Makes Words: A Phonics Reader PB
Jeffers, Oliver – What We'll Build: Plans for Our Together Future
Jenkins, Emily – A Greyhound, A Groundhog
Keller, Laurie – Hello, Arnie!: An Arnie the Doughnut Story
Lewison, Wendy Cheyette – The Big Snowball PB
Maclear, Kyo – Story Boat
Martin, Bill – Panda Bear, Panda Bear, What Do You See?
McCall, Francis X – A Huge Hog Is a Big Pig: A Rhyming Word Game
Nhin, Mary – Arial the YouTuber
Patchett, Ann – Escape Goat
Perdew, Laura – The Fort
Pham, LeUyen – Outside, Inside
Rex, Adam – Nothing Rhymes With Orange
Rex, Adam – Unstoppable!
Rothman, Scott – Attack of the Underwear Dragon
Schertle, Alice – Little Blue Truck's Valentine
Stohler, Lauren – The Best Worst Poet Ever
Tan, Shaun – Eric
Tebow, Tim – Bronco and Friends: A Party to Remember
Willems, Mo – I Want to Sleep Under the Stars!
Yolen, Jane – My Father Knows the Names of Things
Zhang, Kat – Amy Wu and the Patchwork Dragon
JUNIOR FICTION
Boothby, Ian – Double Dog Dare. (Sparks! Vol. 2)
Bradley, Kimberly Brubaker – Fighting Words
Elphinstone, Abi – The Unmapped Chronicles : Book One, Casper Tock and the Everdark Wings
Harper, Charise Mericle – The Heat Is on Next Best Junior Chef Book 2
Holm, Jennifer L. – Lion of Mars
Jamieson, Victoria – When Stars Are Scattered
Johnson, Varian – Twins
Knisley, Lucy – Stepping Stones
Marino, Andy – The Execution. (The Plot to Kill Hitler #2)
Martin, Ann M. – Claudia and the Phantom Phone Calls (The Baby-Sitters Club, 2), Vol. 2
Martin, Ann M.– Karen's Worst Day (Baby-Sitters Little Sister Graphic Novel #3)
Sawada, Yukio – Super Mario Bros. Manga Mania
Tarshis, Lauren – I Survived the Great Chicago Fire, 1871
Timberlake, Amy – Skunk and Badger
Valente, Dominique – Starfell: Willow Moss and the Lost Day
Wood, Maryrose – Alice's Farm: A Rabbit's Tale
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Eszterhas, Suzi – My Wild Life : Adventures of a Wildlife Photographer
Giorello, Joe –Great Battles for Boys
Harding, Thomas – The House by the Lake: The True Story of a House, Its History, and the Four Families Who Made It Home
Jenkins, Steve – Tiny Monsters: The Strange Creatures That Live on Us, in Us, and Around Us
Jorgensen, Katrina – The Scooby-Doo! Cookbook : Kid-Friendly Recipes for the Whole Gang
Joseph, Frederick – The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person
Krensky, Stephen – The Book of Mythical Beasts & Magical Creatures
Levinson, Cynthia – Fault Lines in the Constitution, the Graphic Novel : The Framers, Their Fights, and the Flaws That Affect Us Today
Robb, Lucinda – The Suffragist Playbook: Your Guide to Changing the World
Sprinkel, Katy – The Big Book Of BTS
Wallace, Sandra Neil – The Teachers March!: How Selma's Teachers Changed History
JUNIOR PLAYAWAY
*Applegate, Katherine – The One and Only Bob
*Blankman, Anne – The Blackbird Girls
*Jamieson, Victoria – When Stars Are Scattered
*Lia, Simone – They Don't Teach This in Worm School!
YOUNG ADULT
Black, Holly – How the King of Elfhame Learned to Hate Stories
Bracken, Alexandra – Lore
Carriger, Gail – Etiquette & Espionage
Chadda, Sarwat – City of the Plague God
Elston, Ashley – This Is Our Story
Hartwell, Kelsey – 11 Paper Hearts
Henry, April – Run, Hide, Fight Back
Kaufman, Amie – The Other Side of the Sky
Kaziya – How to Treat Magical Beasts: Mine and Master's Medical Journal, Vol. 1
Lord, Emma – You Have a Match
Madow, Michelle – The Prophecy of Shadows
Nix, Garth – The Left-Handed Booksellers of London
Perez, Marlene – Dead Is the New Black
Reeve, Philip – Predator's Gold (Mortal Engines, Book 2)
Shirai, Kaiu – The Promised Neverland Book 1
Solomon, Rachel Lynn – Today Tonight Tomorrow
Thomas, Angie – Concrete Rose
Tromly, Stephanie – Trouble Makes a Comeback
Tuwabara, Taku – Drifting Dragons, Vol. 1
Vaughn, Sarah – Sleepless, Vol. 1
Walters, Eric – 90 Days of Different
Watters, Shannon – Lumberjanes: Parent's Day #10
Woodson, Jacqueline – Before the Ever After
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Brundage, Vernon – Shoot Your Shot: A Sport-Inspired Guide to Living Your Best Life
Battistin, Jennie Marie – Mindfulness for Teens in 10 Minutes a Day: Exercises to Feel Calm, Stay Focused & Be Your Best Self
D'Amelio, Charli – Essentially Charli: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping It Real
Hitchcock, Christina – The Super Easy Teen Cookbook: 75 Simple Step-by-Step Recipes
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
*Atkins, Ace – Robert B. Parker's Someone to Watch Over Me
*Baldacci, David – Daylight
*Besser, Matt – Finding You Comedic Voice
Krentz, Jayne Ann – All the Colors of the Night
*Patterson, James – NYPD Red 6
Steel, Danielle – Neighbors
ADULT PLAYAWAY
*Kinsella, Sophie – Love Your Life
*Parton, Dolly – Dolly Parton Songteller
*Sanderson, Brandon – The Original
*Steel, Danielle – All that Glitters
*Tolkien, J.R.R. – The Hobbit
DVDS
*Alone
*Barbie: The Diamond Castle
*The Croods
Descendants
*Gemini Man
*Inconceivable
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders fo the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Indiana Jones: Bonus Material
Love and Monsters