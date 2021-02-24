 Skip to main content
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of February 2021. *Updated Feb. 16

ADULT FICTION

Atkins, Ace – Robert B. Parker's Someone to Watch Over Me  

*Audrain, Ashley – The Push

Benjamin, Melanie – The Children's Blizzard: A Novel  

Childs, Laura – Egg Shooters  

*Connealy, Mary – The Husband Tree

*Connealy, Mary – The Lassoed by Marriage Romance Collection

Cornwell, Patricia – Spin  

Dalton, Julie Carrick – Waiting for the Night Song  

*Evanovich, Janet – Fortune and Glory

Foster, Fiona King – The Captive: A Novel  

*Gardner, Lisa – Before She Disappeared

Gillen, Kieron – The Wicked + the Divine Vol 4: Rising Action  

*Gillen, Kieron – The Wicked + the Divine Vol 5: Imperial Phase Part 1Hake, Cathy The

Bartered Bride Collection

* Harper, Jane – The Survivors

Hibbert, Talia – Get a Life, Chloe Brown: A Novel  

*Johansen, Iris – Blink of an Eye

*Jonhson, Julia – Better Luck Next Time

*Johnson, Sadeqa – Yellow Wife

Kane, Darby – Pretty Little Wife: A Novel 

Kellerman, Faye – The Lost Boys 

*Kellerman, Jonathan – Serpentine

Kuang, R. F. – The Burning God  

*Lemmie, Asha – Fifty Words for Rain

McCall Smith, Alexander – Pianos and Flowers: Brief Encounters of the Romantic Kind  

McGuire, Seanan – Across the Green Grass Fields  

*Mehl, Nancy – Dead End

Miller, Madeline – The Song of Achilles  

*North, Anna – Outlawed

O'Donnell, Paraic – The House on Vesper Sands: A Novel  

Patterson, James – The Russian  

*Paul, Donita – Dragons of the Watch

*Paul, Donita – The Vanishing Sculptor

Penny, Louise – All the Devils Are Here  

Preston, Douglas J. – The Scorpion's Tail: A Nora Kelly Novel  

Rous, Emma – The Perfect Guests  

Ryker, Richard – Dark Sky Falling  

*Schwarz, Liese – What Could Be Saved

Smiley, Jane – Perestroika in Paris  

Soule, Charles – Light of the Jedi  

Spielman, Lori Nelson – The Star-Crossed Sisters of Tuscany  

Tevis, Walter – The Queen's Gambit  

Wiegenstein, Steve – Scattered Lights: Stories  

Williams, Eley – The Liar's Dictionary

*Zahn, Timothy – Thrawn: Treason

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Abulhawa, Susan – Against the Loveless World 

Bradford, Barbara Taylor – In the Lion's Den  

Brown, Carolyn – Miss Janie's Girls  

Dugoni, Robert – A Cold Trail 

Gray, Shelley Shepard – Hold on Tight  

Orenstein, Hannah – Head Over Heels  

*Patterson, James – Till Murder Fo Us Part

*Preston, Douglas – The Scorpion's Trail

Rice, Luanne – Last Day  

*Steel, Danielle – Neighbors

Wiseman, Ellen Marie – The Orphan Collector

ADULT NON-FICTION

Abbit, Linda – the Conscious Caregiver: A Mindful Approach to Caring for Your Loved One Without Losing Yourself 

Atwood, Margaret – Dearly: New Poems  

Carle-Sanders, Theresa – Outlander Kitchen: To the New World and Back Again: The Second Official Outlander Companion Cookbook  

Eyman, Scott – Cary Grant: A Brilliant Disguise  

*Fieri, Guy – Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives the Funky Finds in Flavortown

Forsyth, Mark – The Etymologicon: A Circular Stroll Through the Hidden Connections of the English Language  

*Gould, Melissa – Widowish

Jackson, Marcia Collins – Glioblastoma, Grief and Grace: A Memoir of Our Three Close Family Members With Glioblastoma  

Macdonald, Helen – Vesper Flights: New and Collected Essays  

*Oluo, Ijeoma – Mediocre

Plymale, Stephanie Thornton – American Daughter: A Memoir  

Rosen, Michele – Paleo Baking at Home: The Ultimate Resource for Delicious Grain-Free Cookies, Cakes, Bars, Breads and More  

Stewart, Martha – Martha Stewart's Very Good Things: Clever Tips & Genius Ideas for an Easier, More Enjoyable Life  

*Wise, Beau – Three Wise Men

EASY READERS

Andreae, Giles – Love: From Giraffes Can't Dance  

Barnett, Mac – A Polar Bear in the Snow  

Cronin, Doreen – Click, Clack, Moo: I Love You!  

Glazer, Anya – Thesaurus Has a Secret  

Heling, Kathryn – Mouse Makes Words: A Phonics Reader PB 

Jeffers, Oliver – What We'll Build: Plans for Our Together Future 

Jenkins, Emily – A Greyhound, A Groundhog 

Keller, Laurie – Hello, Arnie!: An Arnie the Doughnut Story  

Lewison, Wendy Cheyette – The Big Snowball PB 

Maclear, Kyo – Story Boat  

Martin, Bill – Panda Bear, Panda Bear, What Do You See?  

McCall, Francis X – A Huge Hog Is a Big Pig: A Rhyming Word Game

Nhin, Mary – Arial the YouTuber  

Patchett, Ann – Escape Goat  

Perdew, Laura – The Fort  

Pham, LeUyen – Outside, Inside  

Rex, Adam – Nothing Rhymes With Orange 

Rex, Adam – Unstoppable!  

Rothman, Scott – Attack of the Underwear Dragon  

Schertle, Alice – Little Blue Truck's Valentine  

Stohler, Lauren – The Best Worst Poet Ever 

Tan, Shaun – Eric  

Tebow, Tim – Bronco and Friends: A Party to Remember

Willems, Mo – I Want to Sleep Under the Stars! 

Yolen, Jane – My Father Knows the Names of Things 

Zhang, Kat – Amy Wu and the Patchwork Dragon

JUNIOR FICTION

Boothby, Ian – Double Dog Dare. (Sparks! Vol. 2)  

Bradley, Kimberly Brubaker – Fighting Words  

Elphinstone, Abi – The Unmapped Chronicles : Book One, Casper Tock and the Everdark Wings

Harper, Charise Mericle – The Heat Is on Next Best Junior Chef Book 2  

Holm, Jennifer L. – Lion of Mars  

Jamieson, Victoria – When Stars Are Scattered

Johnson, Varian – Twins  

Knisley, Lucy – Stepping Stones  

Marino, Andy – The Execution. (The Plot to Kill Hitler #2)  

Martin, Ann M. – Claudia and the Phantom Phone Calls (The Baby-Sitters Club, 2), Vol. 2

Martin, Ann M.–  Karen's Worst Day (Baby-Sitters Little Sister Graphic Novel #3) 

Sawada, Yukio – Super Mario Bros. Manga Mania  

Tarshis, Lauren – I Survived the Great Chicago Fire, 1871  

Timberlake, Amy – Skunk and Badger  

Valente, Dominique – Starfell: Willow Moss and the Lost Day  

Wood, Maryrose – Alice's Farm: A Rabbit's Tale

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Eszterhas, Suzi – My Wild Life : Adventures of a Wildlife Photographer  

Giorello, Joe  –Great Battles for Boys

Harding, Thomas – The House by the Lake: The True Story of a House, Its History, and the Four Families Who Made It Home  

Jenkins, Steve – Tiny Monsters: The Strange Creatures That Live on Us, in Us, and Around Us  

Jorgensen, Katrina – The Scooby-Doo! Cookbook : Kid-Friendly Recipes for the Whole Gang

Joseph, Frederick – The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person

Krensky, Stephen – The Book of Mythical Beasts & Magical Creatures  

Levinson, Cynthia – Fault Lines in the Constitution, the Graphic Novel : The Framers, Their Fights, and the Flaws That Affect Us Today  

Robb, Lucinda – The Suffragist Playbook: Your Guide to Changing the World  

Sprinkel, Katy – The Big Book Of BTS  

Wallace, Sandra Neil – The Teachers March!: How Selma's Teachers Changed History

JUNIOR PLAYAWAY

*Applegate, Katherine – The One and Only Bob

*Blankman, Anne – The Blackbird Girls

*Jamieson, Victoria – When Stars Are Scattered

*Lia, Simone – They Don't Teach This in Worm School!

YOUNG ADULT

Black, Holly – How the King of Elfhame Learned to Hate Stories  

Bracken, Alexandra – Lore  

Carriger, Gail – Etiquette & Espionage  

Chadda, Sarwat – City of the Plague God  

Elston, Ashley – This Is Our Story  

Hartwell, Kelsey – 11 Paper Hearts

Henry, April – Run, Hide, Fight Back  

Kaufman, Amie – The Other Side of the Sky  

Kaziya – How to Treat Magical Beasts: Mine and Master's Medical Journal, Vol. 1  

Lord, Emma – You Have a Match  

Madow, Michelle – The Prophecy of Shadows  

Nix, Garth – The Left-Handed Booksellers of London  

Perez, Marlene – Dead Is the New Black

Reeve, Philip – Predator's Gold (Mortal Engines, Book 2)  

Shirai, Kaiu – The Promised Neverland Book 1  

Solomon, Rachel Lynn – Today Tonight Tomorrow  

Thomas, Angie – Concrete Rose  

Tromly, Stephanie – Trouble Makes a Comeback  

Tuwabara, Taku – Drifting Dragons, Vol. 1  

Vaughn, Sarah – Sleepless, Vol. 1  

Walters, Eric – 90 Days of Different  

Watters, Shannon – Lumberjanes: Parent's Day #10  

Woodson, Jacqueline – Before the Ever After

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Brundage, Vernon – Shoot Your Shot: A Sport-Inspired Guide to Living Your Best Life  

Battistin, Jennie Marie – Mindfulness for Teens in 10 Minutes a Day: Exercises to Feel Calm, Stay Focused & Be Your Best Self

D'Amelio, Charli – Essentially Charli: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping It Real  

Hitchcock, Christina – The Super Easy Teen Cookbook: 75 Simple Step-by-Step Recipes

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

*Atkins, Ace – Robert B. Parker's Someone to Watch Over Me

*Baldacci, David – Daylight

*Besser, Matt – Finding You Comedic Voice

Krentz, Jayne Ann – All the Colors of the Night

*Patterson, James – NYPD Red 6

Steel, Danielle – Neighbors

ADULT PLAYAWAY

*Kinsella, Sophie – Love Your Life

*Parton, Dolly – Dolly Parton Songteller

*Sanderson, Brandon – The Original

*Steel, Danielle – All that Glitters

*Tolkien, J.R.R. – The Hobbit

DVDS

*Alone

*Barbie: The Diamond Castle

*The Croods

Descendants 

*Gemini Man

*Inconceivable

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade 

Indiana Jones and the Raiders fo the Lost Ark 

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom 

Indiana Jones: Bonus Material 

Love and Monsters 

Mortal Engines

*Outlander: A Brave New World Season Four

*Paw Patrol: Jungle Rescues

Paw Patrol: Super Paws 

*A Silent Voice

Star Gate 

Tenet 

The Little Mermaid 

*Yellowstone Complete Season Two

