FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of October 2020. (*Updated Oct. 15)

ADULT FICTION

Andersen, Sarah – Fangs

*Armentrout, Jennifer – From Blood and Ash

Berman, Ella – The Comeback

*Cahn, Jonathan – The Harbinger II: The Return

Carrey, Jim – Memoirs and Misinformation

Chouinard, M.M. – Taken to the Grave

*Clarke, Susanna – Piranesi

*Dekker, Rachelle – Nine

Deveraux, Jude – Chance of a Lifetime

Dugoni, Robert – The Last Agent

Ferrante, Elena – The Lying Life of Adults

*Fluke, Joanne – Christmas Cupcake Murder

Follett, Ken – The Evening and the Morning

Galbraith, Robert – Troubled Blood

Gillen, Kieron – The Wicked + The Divine Vol. 3: Commercial Suicide

Gyasi, Yaa – Transcendent Kingdom

Hargrave, Kiran Millwood – The Mercies: A Novel

Harmon, Amy – What the Wind Knows

Harmon, Amy – Where the Lost Wander

Heaberlin, Julia – We Are All the Same in the Dark: A Novel

Hiaasen, Carl – Squeeze Me: A Novel

*Hilderbrand, Elin – Troubles in Paradise

Hoover, Colleen – Heart Bones

Jiles, Paulette – Simon the Fiddler: A Novel

Johnson, Daisy – Sisters

Joy, David – When These Mountains Burn

*Koontz, Dean – Elsewhere

*Lauren, Christina – In a Holidaze

*Leigh, Melinda – See Her Die

Lewis, Beverly – The Stone Wall

*Mallery, Susan – Chasing Perfect

*Michaels, Fern – The Brightest Star

Mills, Kyle – Total Power: A Mitch Rapp Novel

Morelli, Laura – The Night Portrait: A Novel of World War II and Da Vinci's Italy

Murray, Andy – The Last Day

*Osman, Richard – The Thursday Murder Club

Palahniuk, Chuck – The Invention of Sound

*Paolini, Christopher – To Sleep in a Sea of Stars

Patterson, James – The Coast-to-Coast Murders

Perini, Robin – In Her Sights

Perks, Heidi – Three Perfect Liars

Peterson, Tracie – The Way of Love

Picoult, Jodi – The Book of Two Ways: A Novel

Poeppel, Amy – Musical Chairs: A Novel

Robb, J. D. – Shadows in Death

Robinson, Deborah – Lily Rose: A Novel

*Robinson, Marilynne – Jack

*Robotham, Michael – When She Was Good

Rollins, James – Unrestricted Access: New and Classic Short Fiction

*Ruff, Matt – Lovecraft Country

Runyan, Aimie K. – Across the Winding River

Sparks, Nicholas – The Return

Weiden, David Heska Wanbli Winter Counts: A Novel

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Blackwell, Juliet – The Vineyards of Champagne

Brown, Carolyn – The Family Journal

* Brown, Sandra – Thick as Thieves

Bunn, T. Davis – Tranquility Falls

Card, Maisy – These Ghosts Are Family

Goldberg, Lee – Lost Hills

Hill, Lancaster – Bad Apple: A Novel of the Alamo

*Hooper, Kay – Hidden Salem

*Jackson, Lisa – Last Girl Standing

* Jenner, Natalie – The Jane Austen Society

*Johansen, Iris – Chaos

Johnstone, William W. – Luke Jensen, Bounty Hunter: Hired guns

*Kepnes, Caroline – You

*McMurtry, Larry – Telegraph

*Morley, Isla – The Last Blue

*Patterson, James – The Coast-to-Coast Murders

Patterson, James – The Summer House

Roby, Kinley E. – Arapaho Summer

*Steel, Danielle – Royal

*Wilde, Lori – The Moonglow Sisters

ADULT NON-FICTION

*Hollis, Rachel – Didn't See That Coming

*Miller, Judith – Miller's Collectibles Handbook and Price

*Pirro, Jeanine – Don't Lie to Me

Adachi, Kendra – The Lazy Genius Way: Embrace What Matters, Ditch What Doesn't, and Get Stuff Done

Clarkson, Sally – Awaking Wonder: Opening Your Child's Heart to the Beauty of Learning

Frey, Sarah – The Growing Season: How I Built a New Life-- and Saved an American Farm

Hahn-Beer, Edith – The Nazi Officer's Wife: How One Jewish Woman Survived the Holocaust

*Jost, Colin – A Very Punchable Face

*Konnikova, Maria – The Biggest Bluff

Jordan, Mary – The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump

Meacham, Jon – His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope

*Ramsay, Gordon – Gordon Ramsey Quick and Delicious

*Sanders, Sarah – Speaking for Myself

Toll, Ian W. – Twilight of the Gods: War in the Western Pacific, 1944-1945

Wolkoff, Stephanie Winston – Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady

Woodward, Bob – Rage

EASY READERS

Butler, Dori Hillestad – Dear Beast

Charlesworth, Liza – First Little Readers B: 25 Irresistible Books That Are Just the Right Level for Beginning Readers

Charlesworth, Liza – First Little Readers C: 25 Irresistible Books That Are Just the Right Level for Beginning Readers

Dean, Kim – Pete the Cat Falling for Autumn

Dopirak, Kate – Hurry Up! A Book About Slowing Down

Drago, Flavia Z. – Gustavo, the Shy Ghost

Gassman, Julie – Do Not Take Your Dragon to Dinner

Hellman, Blake Liliane – Cuddle Monkey

Higgins, Jace – Sunny the Bunny: Goes to Camp

James, LeBron – I Promise

Killen, Nicola – The Little Kitten

Kung, Isabella – No Fuzzball!

Lendroth, Susan – Here We Go Digging for Dinosaur Bones

López-Alt, J. Kenji – Every Night Is Pizza Night

McClure, Wendy – It's a Pumpkin!

Oswald, Pete – Hike

Otis, Chad – Oliver the Curious Owl

Pratt, Jason – Three Squeezes

Santoro, Scott – Which Way to Witch School?

Schecter, Deborah – First Little Readers: Guided Reading Level A: 25 Irresistible Books That Are Just the Right Level for Beginning Readers

Schroeder, Kristen – Alien Tomato

Stickley, Frances – What Will You Dream of Tonight?

Stohler, Lauren – The Best Worst Poet Ever

Wade, Stef – The Very Last Leaf

Wallace, Adam – How to Catch a Snowman

Wallace, Adam – How to Catch a Yeti

Watts, Alan – The Fish Who Found the Sea

Zacharias, Naomi – Little Prince, Little Prince

JUNIOR FICTION

Acevedo, Chantel – The Cassandra Curse

Barnett, Mac – The impossible Crime: Mac B., Kid Spy

Boothby, Ian – Sparks!

Calonita, Jen – Charmed: Fairy Tale Reform School Book 2

Cameron, Josephine – Maybe a Mermaid

Currie, Lindsay – Scritch Scratch

Elison, Meg – Find Layla

Fombelle, Timothée de – The Book of Pearl

Larson, Hope – All Together Now

Magaziner, Lauren – Mystery in the Mansion: Case Closed

Galligan, Gale – Logan Likes Mary Anne? Baby-Sitters Club Vol. 8

McDunn, Gillian – The Queen Bee and Me

Mejia, Tehlor Kay – Paola Santiago and the River of Tears

Mlynowski, Sarah – Hide and Seek. (Upside-Down Magic, Vol. 7)

O'Hara, Mo – Agent Moose

Ortega, Claribel A. – Ghost Squad

Patterson, James – Middle School Dog's Best Friend

Pilkey, Dav – Dog Man 9: Grime and Punishment

Riley, James – The Last Dragon

Riley, James – The Revenge of Magic

Saeed, Aisha – Diana and the Island of No Return

Springer, Nancy – The Case of the Missing Marquess

Stine, R. L. – Just beyond

Van Otterloo, Ash – Cattywampus

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Dignen, Sheila – Visual Guide to Grammar and Punctuation

Andrews, Kim – Exploring Nature Activity Book for Kids: 50 Creative Projects to Spark Curiosity in the Outdoors

Crute, Josh – Jonas Hanway's Scurrilous, Scandalous, Shockingly Sensational Umbrella

Pilloton, Emily – Girls Garage: A Brave Builder Girl's Guide to Tools

McDonough, Yona Zeldis – Where Were the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World?

Stelson, Caren Barzelay – A Bowl Full of Peace: A True Story

Harris, Michael – What is the Declaration of Independence?

YOUNG ADULT

Ahmed, Samira – Internment

Barnes, Jennifer – The Inheritance Games

Blackburne, Livia – Umbertouched

Bowling, Dusti – The Canyon's Edge

Braswell, Liz – Unbirthday

Clare, Cassandra – The Lost Book of the White, Volume 2

Crossan, Sarah – One

De la Cruz, Melissa – 29 Dates

Dunn, Pintip – Dating Makes Perfect

Frick, Kit – I Killed Zoe Spanos

Garcia, Kami – Teen Titans Beast Boy

Hahn, Erin – More Than Maybe

Houser, Jody – Stranger Things: Six Vol. 2

Hyder, Liz – Bearmouth

Ifueko, Jordan – Raybearer

Tokyo Ghoul #4

Beastars, Vol. 3

Key, Watt – Beast: Face-to-Face with the Florida Bigfoot

Mahurin, Shelby – Blood & Honey

Raasch, Sara Set Fire to the Gods

Reintgen, Scott – Nyxia Uprising

Silvera, Adam – They Both Die at the End

Takano, Ichigo – Orange: Future

Thomas, Aiden – Cemetery Boys

Young, Adrienne – Fable: A Novel

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Otis, Cindy L. – True or False: A CIA Analyst's Guide to Spotting Fake News

Cooper, Candy J. – Poisoned Water

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

Medina, Juana – Big Problemas

Warga, Jasmine – Other Words for Home

BOOKS ON CD

Ferrante, Elena – The Lying Life of Adults

Follett, Ken – The Evening and the Morning

Lepore, Jill – If Then

Penny, Louise – All the Devils Are Here

Sanderson, Brandon – The Original

Tolkien, J. R. R. – The Hobbit

DVDS

Ashes in the Snow

Bloodshot

*The Bucket List

*A Discovery of Witches

Dolittle

Heartland Complete Eleventh Season

Heartland Complete Tenth Season

*Heartland Complete Thirteenth Season*

Heartland Complete Twelfth Season

His Dark Materials

Hobbs and Shaw

*Infini

*Joe Versus the Volcano

*Jumanji the Next Level

Last Christmas

*Longmire Complete Final Season

Outlander Season Three*

Road House

*Teen Titans Go!

Under the Dome Complete Season Two

