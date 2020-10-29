Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of October 2020. (*Updated Oct. 15)
ADULT FICTION
Andersen, Sarah – Fangs
*Armentrout, Jennifer – From Blood and Ash
Berman, Ella – The Comeback
*Cahn, Jonathan – The Harbinger II: The Return
Carrey, Jim – Memoirs and Misinformation
Chouinard, M.M. – Taken to the Grave
*Clarke, Susanna – Piranesi
*Dekker, Rachelle – Nine
Deveraux, Jude – Chance of a Lifetime
Dugoni, Robert – The Last Agent
Ferrante, Elena – The Lying Life of Adults
*Fluke, Joanne – Christmas Cupcake Murder
Follett, Ken – The Evening and the Morning
Galbraith, Robert – Troubled Blood
Gillen, Kieron – The Wicked + The Divine Vol. 3: Commercial Suicide
Gyasi, Yaa – Transcendent Kingdom
Hargrave, Kiran Millwood – The Mercies: A Novel
Harmon, Amy – What the Wind Knows
Harmon, Amy – Where the Lost Wander
Heaberlin, Julia – We Are All the Same in the Dark: A Novel
Hiaasen, Carl – Squeeze Me: A Novel
*Hilderbrand, Elin – Troubles in Paradise
Hoover, Colleen – Heart Bones
Jiles, Paulette – Simon the Fiddler: A Novel
Johnson, Daisy – Sisters
Joy, David – When These Mountains Burn
*Koontz, Dean – Elsewhere
*Lauren, Christina – In a Holidaze
*Leigh, Melinda – See Her Die
Lewis, Beverly – The Stone Wall
*Mallery, Susan – Chasing Perfect
*Michaels, Fern – The Brightest Star
Mills, Kyle – Total Power: A Mitch Rapp Novel
Morelli, Laura – The Night Portrait: A Novel of World War II and Da Vinci's Italy
Murray, Andy – The Last Day
*Osman, Richard – The Thursday Murder Club
Palahniuk, Chuck – The Invention of Sound
*Paolini, Christopher – To Sleep in a Sea of Stars
Patterson, James – The Coast-to-Coast Murders
Perini, Robin – In Her Sights
Perks, Heidi – Three Perfect Liars
Peterson, Tracie – The Way of Love
Picoult, Jodi – The Book of Two Ways: A Novel
Poeppel, Amy – Musical Chairs: A Novel
Robb, J. D. – Shadows in Death
Robinson, Deborah – Lily Rose: A Novel
*Robinson, Marilynne – Jack
*Robotham, Michael – When She Was Good
Rollins, James – Unrestricted Access: New and Classic Short Fiction
*Ruff, Matt – Lovecraft Country
Runyan, Aimie K. – Across the Winding River
Sparks, Nicholas – The Return
Weiden, David Heska Wanbli Winter Counts: A Novel
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Blackwell, Juliet – The Vineyards of Champagne
Brown, Carolyn – The Family Journal
* Brown, Sandra – Thick as Thieves
Bunn, T. Davis – Tranquility Falls
Card, Maisy – These Ghosts Are Family
Goldberg, Lee – Lost Hills
Hill, Lancaster – Bad Apple: A Novel of the Alamo
*Hooper, Kay – Hidden Salem
*Jackson, Lisa – Last Girl Standing
* Jenner, Natalie – The Jane Austen Society
*Johansen, Iris – Chaos
Johnstone, William W. – Luke Jensen, Bounty Hunter: Hired guns
*Kepnes, Caroline – You
*McMurtry, Larry – Telegraph
*Morley, Isla – The Last Blue
*Patterson, James – The Coast-to-Coast Murders
Patterson, James – The Summer House
Roby, Kinley E. – Arapaho Summer
*Steel, Danielle – Royal
*Wilde, Lori – The Moonglow Sisters
ADULT NON-FICTION
*Hollis, Rachel – Didn't See That Coming
*Miller, Judith – Miller's Collectibles Handbook and Price
*Pirro, Jeanine – Don't Lie to Me
Adachi, Kendra – The Lazy Genius Way: Embrace What Matters, Ditch What Doesn't, and Get Stuff Done
Clarkson, Sally – Awaking Wonder: Opening Your Child's Heart to the Beauty of Learning
Frey, Sarah – The Growing Season: How I Built a New Life-- and Saved an American Farm
Hahn-Beer, Edith – The Nazi Officer's Wife: How One Jewish Woman Survived the Holocaust
*Jost, Colin – A Very Punchable Face
*Konnikova, Maria – The Biggest Bluff
Jordan, Mary – The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump
Meacham, Jon – His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope
*Ramsay, Gordon – Gordon Ramsey Quick and Delicious
*Sanders, Sarah – Speaking for Myself
Toll, Ian W. – Twilight of the Gods: War in the Western Pacific, 1944-1945
Wolkoff, Stephanie Winston – Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady
Woodward, Bob – Rage
EASY READERS
Butler, Dori Hillestad – Dear Beast
Charlesworth, Liza – First Little Readers B: 25 Irresistible Books That Are Just the Right Level for Beginning Readers
Charlesworth, Liza – First Little Readers C: 25 Irresistible Books That Are Just the Right Level for Beginning Readers
Dean, Kim – Pete the Cat Falling for Autumn
Dopirak, Kate – Hurry Up! A Book About Slowing Down
Drago, Flavia Z. – Gustavo, the Shy Ghost
Gassman, Julie – Do Not Take Your Dragon to Dinner
Hellman, Blake Liliane – Cuddle Monkey
Higgins, Jace – Sunny the Bunny: Goes to Camp
James, LeBron – I Promise
Killen, Nicola – The Little Kitten
Kung, Isabella – No Fuzzball!
Lendroth, Susan – Here We Go Digging for Dinosaur Bones
López-Alt, J. Kenji – Every Night Is Pizza Night
McClure, Wendy – It's a Pumpkin!
Oswald, Pete – Hike
Otis, Chad – Oliver the Curious Owl
Pratt, Jason – Three Squeezes
Santoro, Scott – Which Way to Witch School?
Schecter, Deborah – First Little Readers: Guided Reading Level A: 25 Irresistible Books That Are Just the Right Level for Beginning Readers
Schroeder, Kristen – Alien Tomato
Stickley, Frances – What Will You Dream of Tonight?
Stohler, Lauren – The Best Worst Poet Ever
Wade, Stef – The Very Last Leaf
Wallace, Adam – How to Catch a Snowman
Wallace, Adam – How to Catch a Yeti
Watts, Alan – The Fish Who Found the Sea
Zacharias, Naomi – Little Prince, Little Prince
JUNIOR FICTION
Acevedo, Chantel – The Cassandra Curse
Barnett, Mac – The impossible Crime: Mac B., Kid Spy
Boothby, Ian – Sparks!
Calonita, Jen – Charmed: Fairy Tale Reform School Book 2
Cameron, Josephine – Maybe a Mermaid
Currie, Lindsay – Scritch Scratch
Elison, Meg – Find Layla
Fombelle, Timothée de – The Book of Pearl
Larson, Hope – All Together Now
Magaziner, Lauren – Mystery in the Mansion: Case Closed
Galligan, Gale – Logan Likes Mary Anne? Baby-Sitters Club Vol. 8
McDunn, Gillian – The Queen Bee and Me
Mejia, Tehlor Kay – Paola Santiago and the River of Tears
Mlynowski, Sarah – Hide and Seek. (Upside-Down Magic, Vol. 7)
O'Hara, Mo – Agent Moose
Ortega, Claribel A. – Ghost Squad
Patterson, James – Middle School Dog's Best Friend
Pilkey, Dav – Dog Man 9: Grime and Punishment
Riley, James – The Last Dragon
Riley, James – The Revenge of Magic
Saeed, Aisha – Diana and the Island of No Return
Springer, Nancy – The Case of the Missing Marquess
Stine, R. L. – Just beyond
Van Otterloo, Ash – Cattywampus
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Dignen, Sheila – Visual Guide to Grammar and Punctuation
Andrews, Kim – Exploring Nature Activity Book for Kids: 50 Creative Projects to Spark Curiosity in the Outdoors
Crute, Josh – Jonas Hanway's Scurrilous, Scandalous, Shockingly Sensational Umbrella
Pilloton, Emily – Girls Garage: A Brave Builder Girl's Guide to Tools
McDonough, Yona Zeldis – Where Were the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World?
Stelson, Caren Barzelay – A Bowl Full of Peace: A True Story
Harris, Michael – What is the Declaration of Independence?
YOUNG ADULT
Ahmed, Samira – Internment
Barnes, Jennifer – The Inheritance Games
Blackburne, Livia – Umbertouched
Bowling, Dusti – The Canyon's Edge
Braswell, Liz – Unbirthday
Clare, Cassandra – The Lost Book of the White, Volume 2
Crossan, Sarah – One
De la Cruz, Melissa – 29 Dates
Dunn, Pintip – Dating Makes Perfect
Frick, Kit – I Killed Zoe Spanos
Garcia, Kami – Teen Titans Beast Boy
Hahn, Erin – More Than Maybe
Houser, Jody – Stranger Things: Six Vol. 2
Hyder, Liz – Bearmouth
Ifueko, Jordan – Raybearer
Tokyo Ghoul #4
Beastars, Vol. 3
Key, Watt – Beast: Face-to-Face with the Florida Bigfoot
Mahurin, Shelby – Blood & Honey
Raasch, Sara Set Fire to the Gods
Reintgen, Scott – Nyxia Uprising
Silvera, Adam – They Both Die at the End
Takano, Ichigo – Orange: Future
Thomas, Aiden – Cemetery Boys
Young, Adrienne – Fable: A Novel
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Otis, Cindy L. – True or False: A CIA Analyst's Guide to Spotting Fake News
Cooper, Candy J. – Poisoned Water
JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS
Medina, Juana – Big Problemas
Warga, Jasmine – Other Words for Home
BOOKS ON CD
Ferrante, Elena – The Lying Life of Adults
Follett, Ken – The Evening and the Morning
Lepore, Jill – If Then
Penny, Louise – All the Devils Are Here
Sanderson, Brandon – The Original
Tolkien, J. R. R. – The Hobbit
DVDS
Ashes in the Snow
Bloodshot
*The Bucket List
*A Discovery of Witches
Dolittle
Heartland Complete Eleventh Season
Heartland Complete Tenth Season
*Heartland Complete Thirteenth Season*
Heartland Complete Twelfth Season
His Dark Materials
Hobbs and Shaw
*Infini
*Joe Versus the Volcano
*Jumanji the Next Level
Last Christmas
*Longmire Complete Final Season
Outlander Season Three*
Road House
*Teen Titans Go!
Under the Dome Complete Season Two
