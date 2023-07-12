The following books were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of July 2023.

ADULT FICTION

Adler, Sarah – Mrs. Nash’s Ashes

Bailey, Tessa – Unfortunately yours: A Novel

Balogh, Mary – Remember Me

Bentley, Don – Tom Clancy Flash Point

Blair, Melissa – A Broken Blade

Davids, Patricia – Someone to Trust

Davis, Fiona – The Spectacular: A Novel

Hanks, Tom – The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece

Harmel, Kristin – The Paris Daughter

Hilderbrand, Elin – The Five-Star Weekend

Huntin, Helena – A Love Catastrophe

Lauren, Christina – The True Love Experiment

Leckie, Ann – Translation State

McKinlay, Jenn – Summer Reading

Miller, Emma – A Summer Amish Courtship/Amish Reckoning

Newman, T.J. – Drowning: The Rescue of Flight 1421

Patterson, James – Private Moscow

Patterson, Richard North – Trial

Sager, Riley – The Only One Left: A Novel

Score, Lucy – Pretend You’re Mine

Shaffer, Meg – The Wishing Game: A Novel

Smythe, Rachel – Lore Olympus Vol. 4

Sussman, Elissa – Once More With Feeling: A Novel

Taylor, Brandon – The Late Americans

Tchaikovsky, Adrian – Children of Ruin

Walters, Vanessa – The Nigerwife: A Novel

Ware, Ruth – Zero Days

Weedman, Scott – Egregore

Wells, Martha – Witch King

Wiggs, Susan – Welcome to Beach Town: A Novel

Woods, Stuart – Near Miss

Yarros, Rebecca – Fourth Wing

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Andrews, V. C. – Little Paula: A Novel

Berne, Suzanne – The Blue Window: A Novel

Dearen, Patrick – Perseverance

Mayo, Matthew P. – Winter Wolves

McKenzie, Elizabeth – The Dog of the North: A Novel

Natt och Dag, Niklas – 1794: The City Between the Bridges: A Novel

Palmer, Diana – The Loner

Reyes, Ana – The House in the Pines: A Novel

Thayer, Nancy – All the Days of Summer: A Novel

Yates, Maisey – Rancher’s Forgotten Rival

ADULT NON-FICTION

Aukerman, Scott – Comedy Bang! Bang!: The Podcast (The Book)

Cohen, Andy – The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up

Davis, Wes – American Journey: On the Road With Henry Ford, Thomas Edison, and John Burroughs

Hartman, Darrell – Battle of Ink and Ice: A Sensational Story of News Barons, North Pole Explorers, and the Making of Modern Media

Hawley, Josh – Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs

Johnston, Dr. Ryan – The Shaping of Farmington, Missouri

Key, Harrison Scott – How to Stay Married: The Most Insane Love Story Ever Told

Kieffer, Sarah – 100 Morning Treats: With Muffins, Rolls, Biscuits, Sweet and Savory Breakfast Breads, and More

Kvell, Amy – Small Hinges Move Big Doors: A Guide to Bringing Joy Back Into the Home

Loftus, Jamie – Raw Dog: The Naked Truth About Hot Dogs

Page, Elliot – Pageboy: A Memoir

Potts, Monica – The Forgotten Girls: A Memoir of Friendship and Lost Promise in Rural America

Roberts, Audrey – The Everything Gluten-Free & Dairy-Free Cookbook: 300 Simple and Satisfying Recipes Without Gluten or Dairy

EASY READERS

Arnaldo, Monica – Mr. S: A First Day of School Book

Birdsong, Bea – Boop!

Bohórquez, Gisela – Little Bee

Boldt, Mike – Find Fergus

Brenner, Tom – And Then Comes School

Brown, Lisa – The Hospital Book

Butler, Dori Hillestad – King & Kayla and the Case of the Cat Hunt

Cobden, Rose – Welcome to Dinosaur School

Condie, Allyson Braithwaite – Here: I Can Be Mindful

Cummins, Lucy Ruth – Our Pool

Daywalt, Drew – The Crayons Go Back to School

Dean, Kim – Pete the Cat Saves Up

Dewdney, Anna – Llama Llama Red Pajama

Fischer, Tim – Under the Blanket Sky

Fleming, Meg – I Was Born a Baby

Henkes, Kevin – The World and Everything In It

Howley, Jonty – The Animal Song

Huntley, Matt – How to Be a Knight

Huntley, Matt – The Quest Begins

John, Jory – Nothing’s Wrong!: A Hare, a Bear, and Some Pie to Share

Kurpiel, Sarah – Snake’s Big Mistake

McDonald, Jill – Hello, World! Let’s Go Camping

Meadows, Michelle – Maxie Wiz and Her Dragon

Milan, David L. – Sliding Board Salina

Obuhanych, Karen – This Little Kitty

Ransom, Candice F. – Graduation Day!

Bluey: Camping

JUNIOR FICTION

Chanani, Nidhi – Shark Party

Dickerson, Mason – Lost and Found. (Housecat Trouble, Vol. 2)

Eggers, Dave – The Eyes & the Impossible

Eliopulos, Nick – Deep Dive! (Minecraft Woodword Chronicles)

Elliott, Rebecca – Owl Diaries: Warm Hearts Day Book 5

Elliott, Rebecca – Owl Diaries: Baxter Is Missing Book 6

Feuti, Norman – Beak & Ally: Snow Birds

Flintham, Thomas – Super Rabbit Boy vs. Super Rabbit Boss! Book 4

Florence, Debbi – Michiko Jasmine Toguchi, Mochi Queen

Flynn, Ian – Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Celebration

Gibbs, Stuart – Spy School Project X

Hoyle, McCall – Just Gus

Kim, Graci – The Last Fallen Moon Book 2

Mass, Wendy – Lo & Behold

Matson, Morgan – The Firefly Summer

McMann, Lisa – Rebel Undercover (The Forgotten Five Book 3)

Moyer, Rich – Ham Helsing: Raising the Stakes

Pumphrey, Jarrett – Link and Hud: Heroes by a Hair Book 1

Quigley, Dawn – Jo Jo Makoons: The Used-to-Be Best Friend Book 1

Riley, James – Once Upon Another Time: Tall Tales Book 2

Roux, Madeleine – Tourney of Terror

St. John, Lauren – Dolphin Song

St. John, Lauren – The White Giraffe

Thomson, Sarah L. – Two Friends, One Dog, and a Very Unusual Week

Thorpe, Kiki – Fearlessly Philippe Book 3

West, Jacqueline – Long Lost

Yang, Gene Luen – The Books of Clash Vol. 1

JUNIOR NO

N-FICTION

Guinness World Records 2023

Abdo, Kenny – Falcons

Abdo, Kenny – Wolverines

Abdo, Kenny – Rodeos

Abdo, Kenny – Donkey Kong: Protector of DK Island

Abdo, Kenny – X Games

Cole, Babette – Hair in Funny Places

Davies, Nicola – One World: 24 Hours on Planet Earth

Drimmer, Stephanie Warren – Ultimate Book of the Future: Incredible, Ingenious, and Totally Real Tech That Will Change Life as You Know It

Giorello, Joe – Great Battles for Boys

Linda Ólafsdóttir – I Dare! I Can! I Will!

McDonald, Jill – Exploring Dinosaurs

Renaud, Anne – Ferdinand Cheval: The Postman Who Delivered a Palace

Thomas, Luna – The Legend of Zelda

Walker, Cameron – National Monuments of the U.S.A.

YOUNG ADULT

Boulley, Angeline – Warrior Girl Unearthed

Cawthon, Scott – Five Nights at Freddy’s: The Graphic Novel

Goo, Maurene – Throwback

Hannibal, James R. – Bear Knight (Lighttraider Academy Book 2)

Hatzopoulou, Kika – Threads That Bind

Hunter, Erin – A Clan in Need (Warriors: Ravenpaw’s Path, Vol. 2)

Jacobs, A. J. – Fractured Fairy Tales

Kaneshiro, Muneyuki – Blue Lock Book 2

McCranie, Stephen – Space Boy: 3

McGinnis, Mindy – A Long Stretch of Bad Days

Muniz, Deya – The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Newsome, Haley – Unfamiliar Vol. 1

Noni, Lynette – The Prison Healer

Oima, Yoshitoki – A Silent Voice. Vol. 6

Reynolds, Jason – Miles Morales Suspended

Ritter, William – The Dire King

Strohm, Stephanie Kate – [Walt Disney’s] Part of Your World : A Twisted Tale Graphic Novel

Stroud, Jonathan – The Hollow Boy

Tur, Míriam Bonastre – Hooky Vol. 2

West, Kasie – Borrow My Heart

Wolff, Tracy – Cherish

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

De Gracia, Naira – The Last Cold Place : A Field Season Studying Penguins in Antarctica

Miller, Jennifer – Rising Class : How Three First-Generation College Students Conquered Their First Year

Sepetys, Ruta – You: The Story: A Writer’s Guide to Craft Through Memory

Surrisi, C. M. – The Bones of Birka : Unraveling the Mystery of a Female Viking Warrior

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Greenwood, Kerry – Death at Victoria Dock

Greenwood, Kerry – Death Before Wicket

Steel, Danielle – Palazzo

DVDS

Aliens in the Attic

Avatar the Way of Water

Beauty Shop / Legally Blonde

Berlin Syndrome

The Dictator

Doctor Foster

Family Thrillers (4 films) Callifornia Quake, Lightneing, Trapped Buried Alive, and Combustion

Final Destination 2

Halo Legends

Hoodwinked

John Wick Chapter 4

Law Abiding Citizen

Mr. 3000

Moonfall

The Office Season One

Rush Hour 2

My Sister’s Keeper

The Strangers

Tombstone

Young Frankenstein