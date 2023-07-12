The following books were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of July 2023.
ADULT FICTION
Adler, Sarah – Mrs. Nash’s Ashes
Bailey, Tessa – Unfortunately yours: A Novel
Balogh, Mary – Remember Me
Bentley, Don – Tom Clancy Flash Point
Blair, Melissa – A Broken Blade
Davids, Patricia – Someone to Trust
Davis, Fiona – The Spectacular: A Novel
Hanks, Tom – The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece
Harmel, Kristin – The Paris Daughter
Hilderbrand, Elin – The Five-Star Weekend
Huntin, Helena – A Love Catastrophe
Lauren, Christina – The True Love Experiment
Leckie, Ann – Translation State
McKinlay, Jenn – Summer Reading
Miller, Emma – A Summer Amish Courtship/Amish Reckoning
Newman, T.J. – Drowning: The Rescue of Flight 1421
Patterson, James – Private Moscow
Patterson, Richard North – Trial
Sager, Riley – The Only One Left: A Novel
Score, Lucy – Pretend You’re Mine
Shaffer, Meg – The Wishing Game: A Novel
Smythe, Rachel – Lore Olympus Vol. 4
Sussman, Elissa – Once More With Feeling: A Novel
Taylor, Brandon – The Late Americans
Tchaikovsky, Adrian – Children of Ruin
Walters, Vanessa – The Nigerwife: A Novel
Ware, Ruth – Zero Days
Weedman, Scott – Egregore
Wells, Martha – Witch King
Wiggs, Susan – Welcome to Beach Town: A Novel
Woods, Stuart – Near Miss
Yarros, Rebecca – Fourth Wing
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Andrews, V. C. – Little Paula: A Novel
Berne, Suzanne – The Blue Window: A Novel
Dearen, Patrick – Perseverance
Mayo, Matthew P. – Winter Wolves
McKenzie, Elizabeth – The Dog of the North: A Novel
Natt och Dag, Niklas – 1794: The City Between the Bridges: A Novel
Palmer, Diana – The Loner
Reyes, Ana – The House in the Pines: A Novel
Thayer, Nancy – All the Days of Summer: A Novel
Yates, Maisey – Rancher’s Forgotten Rival
ADULT NON-FICTION
Aukerman, Scott – Comedy Bang! Bang!: The Podcast (The Book)
Cohen, Andy – The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up
Davis, Wes – American Journey: On the Road With Henry Ford, Thomas Edison, and John Burroughs
Hartman, Darrell – Battle of Ink and Ice: A Sensational Story of News Barons, North Pole Explorers, and the Making of Modern Media
Hawley, Josh – Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs
Johnston, Dr. Ryan – The Shaping of Farmington, Missouri
Key, Harrison Scott – How to Stay Married: The Most Insane Love Story Ever Told
Kieffer, Sarah – 100 Morning Treats: With Muffins, Rolls, Biscuits, Sweet and Savory Breakfast Breads, and More
Kvell, Amy – Small Hinges Move Big Doors: A Guide to Bringing Joy Back Into the Home
Loftus, Jamie – Raw Dog: The Naked Truth About Hot Dogs
Page, Elliot – Pageboy: A Memoir
Potts, Monica – The Forgotten Girls: A Memoir of Friendship and Lost Promise in Rural America
Roberts, Audrey – The Everything Gluten-Free & Dairy-Free Cookbook: 300 Simple and Satisfying Recipes Without Gluten or Dairy
EASY READERS
Arnaldo, Monica – Mr. S: A First Day of School Book
Birdsong, Bea – Boop!
Bohórquez, Gisela – Little Bee
Boldt, Mike – Find Fergus
Brenner, Tom – And Then Comes School
Brown, Lisa – The Hospital Book
Butler, Dori Hillestad – King & Kayla and the Case of the Cat Hunt
Cobden, Rose – Welcome to Dinosaur School
Condie, Allyson Braithwaite – Here: I Can Be Mindful
Cummins, Lucy Ruth – Our Pool
Daywalt, Drew – The Crayons Go Back to School
Dean, Kim – Pete the Cat Saves Up
Dewdney, Anna – Llama Llama Red Pajama
Fischer, Tim – Under the Blanket Sky
Fleming, Meg – I Was Born a Baby
Henkes, Kevin – The World and Everything In It
Howley, Jonty – The Animal Song
Huntley, Matt – How to Be a Knight
Huntley, Matt – The Quest Begins
John, Jory – Nothing’s Wrong!: A Hare, a Bear, and Some Pie to Share
Kurpiel, Sarah – Snake’s Big Mistake
McDonald, Jill – Hello, World! Let’s Go Camping
Meadows, Michelle – Maxie Wiz and Her Dragon
Milan, David L. – Sliding Board Salina
Obuhanych, Karen – This Little Kitty
Ransom, Candice F. – Graduation Day!
Bluey: Camping
JUNIOR FICTION
Chanani, Nidhi – Shark Party
Dickerson, Mason – Lost and Found. (Housecat Trouble, Vol. 2)
Eggers, Dave – The Eyes & the Impossible
Eliopulos, Nick – Deep Dive! (Minecraft Woodword Chronicles)
Elliott, Rebecca – Owl Diaries: Warm Hearts Day Book 5
Elliott, Rebecca – Owl Diaries: Baxter Is Missing Book 6
Feuti, Norman – Beak & Ally: Snow Birds
Flintham, Thomas – Super Rabbit Boy vs. Super Rabbit Boss! Book 4
Florence, Debbi – Michiko Jasmine Toguchi, Mochi Queen
Flynn, Ian – Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Celebration
Gibbs, Stuart – Spy School Project X
Hoyle, McCall – Just Gus
Kim, Graci – The Last Fallen Moon Book 2
Mass, Wendy – Lo & Behold
Matson, Morgan – The Firefly Summer
McMann, Lisa – Rebel Undercover (The Forgotten Five Book 3)
Moyer, Rich – Ham Helsing: Raising the Stakes
Pumphrey, Jarrett – Link and Hud: Heroes by a Hair Book 1
Quigley, Dawn – Jo Jo Makoons: The Used-to-Be Best Friend Book 1
Riley, James – Once Upon Another Time: Tall Tales Book 2
Roux, Madeleine – Tourney of Terror
St. John, Lauren – Dolphin Song
St. John, Lauren – The White Giraffe
Thomson, Sarah L. – Two Friends, One Dog, and a Very Unusual Week
Thorpe, Kiki – Fearlessly Philippe Book 3
West, Jacqueline – Long Lost
Yang, Gene Luen – The Books of Clash Vol. 1
JUNIOR NO
N-FICTION
Guinness World Records 2023
Abdo, Kenny – Falcons
Abdo, Kenny – Wolverines
Abdo, Kenny – Rodeos
Abdo, Kenny – Donkey Kong: Protector of DK Island
Abdo, Kenny – X Games
Cole, Babette – Hair in Funny Places
Davies, Nicola – One World: 24 Hours on Planet Earth
Drimmer, Stephanie Warren – Ultimate Book of the Future: Incredible, Ingenious, and Totally Real Tech That Will Change Life as You Know It
Giorello, Joe – Great Battles for Boys
Linda Ólafsdóttir – I Dare! I Can! I Will!
McDonald, Jill – Exploring Dinosaurs
Renaud, Anne – Ferdinand Cheval: The Postman Who Delivered a Palace
Thomas, Luna – The Legend of Zelda
Walker, Cameron – National Monuments of the U.S.A.
YOUNG ADULT
Boulley, Angeline – Warrior Girl Unearthed
Cawthon, Scott – Five Nights at Freddy’s: The Graphic Novel
Goo, Maurene – Throwback
Hannibal, James R. – Bear Knight (Lighttraider Academy Book 2)
Hatzopoulou, Kika – Threads That Bind
Hunter, Erin – A Clan in Need (Warriors: Ravenpaw’s Path, Vol. 2)
Jacobs, A. J. – Fractured Fairy Tales
Kaneshiro, Muneyuki – Blue Lock Book 2
McCranie, Stephen – Space Boy: 3
McGinnis, Mindy – A Long Stretch of Bad Days
Muniz, Deya – The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Newsome, Haley – Unfamiliar Vol. 1
Noni, Lynette – The Prison Healer
Oima, Yoshitoki – A Silent Voice. Vol. 6
Reynolds, Jason – Miles Morales Suspended
Ritter, William – The Dire King
Strohm, Stephanie Kate – [Walt Disney’s] Part of Your World : A Twisted Tale Graphic Novel
Stroud, Jonathan – The Hollow Boy
Tur, Míriam Bonastre – Hooky Vol. 2
West, Kasie – Borrow My Heart
Wolff, Tracy – Cherish
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
De Gracia, Naira – The Last Cold Place : A Field Season Studying Penguins in Antarctica
Miller, Jennifer – Rising Class : How Three First-Generation College Students Conquered Their First Year
Sepetys, Ruta – You: The Story: A Writer’s Guide to Craft Through Memory
Surrisi, C. M. – The Bones of Birka : Unraveling the Mystery of a Female Viking Warrior
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
Greenwood, Kerry – Death at Victoria Dock
Greenwood, Kerry – Death Before Wicket
Steel, Danielle – Palazzo
DVDS
Aliens in the Attic
Avatar the Way of Water
Beauty Shop / Legally Blonde
Berlin Syndrome
The Dictator
Doctor Foster
Family Thrillers (4 films) Callifornia Quake, Lightneing, Trapped Buried Alive, and Combustion
Final Destination 2
Halo Legends
Hoodwinked
John Wick Chapter 4
Law Abiding Citizen
Mr. 3000
Moonfall
The Office Season One
Rush Hour 2
My Sister’s Keeper
The Strangers
Tombstone
Young Frankenstein