FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of March 2021.

ADULT FICTION

Ashcroft, Jenny – Meet Me in Bombay

Brecher, Christin – Murder Makes Scents  

Cabot, Amanda – Treasured Christmas Brides: 6 Novellas Celebrate Love as the Greatest Gift

Chance, Megan – A Splendid Ruin

Charles, Janet Skeslien – The Paris Library

Eaton, Ellie – The Divines

Gornichec, Genevieve – The Witch's Heart  

Hannah, Kristin – The Four Winds  

Haynes, Natalie – A Thousand Ships

Hosp, David – Dark Harbor  

Jance, Judith A. – Missing and Endangered: A Brady Novel of Suspense  

Johnson, Nancy – The Kindest Lie

Koryta, Michael – Never Far Away  

Maas, Sarah J. – A Court of Silver Flames  

Paul, Donita K. – Dragonfire  

Paul, Donita K. – Dragonknight  

Paul, Donita K. – Dragonlight  

Paul, Donita K. – Dragonquest  

Paul, Donita K. – Dragons of the Valley: A Novel  

Paul, Donita K. – Dragonspell  

Peterson, Tracie – Endless Mercy  

Quinn, Cate – Black Widows  

Quinn, Julia – The Duke and I  

Rivers, Francine – Sons of Encouragement: Five Stories of Faithful Men Who Changed Eternity

Robb, J. D. – Faithless in Death  

Rutledge, Lynda – West With Giraffes: A Novel 

Wick, Lori – Beyond the Picket Fence  

Willberg, Tess Amy – Marion Lane and the Midnight Murder  

Witemeyer, Karen – A Match Made in Texas: A Novella Collection

LARGE PRINT

Brandt, Lyle – Ralph Compton: Drive for Independence  

Carr, Jack – Savage Son  

Dugoni, Robert – The Last Agent  

Leigh, Melinda – Cross Her Heart  

McCauley, Terrence – Ralph Compton: The Kelly Trail 

Palmer, Diana – Texas Proud  

Patterson, James – Walk in My Combat Boots: True Stories From America's Bravest Warriors (Non-Fiction)

Redfearn, Suzanne – In an Instant  

Von Ziegesar, Cecily – Cobble Hill: A Novel

ADULT NON-FICTION

Glaser, Gabrielle – American Baby: A Mother, a Child, and the Shadow History of Adoption

Missouri Department of Conservation – Trees and Shrubs 

Rothenberger, Ray – Missouri Urban Trees 

Settergren, Carl D. – Trees of Missouri 

Svensson, Patrik – The Book of Eels: Our Enduring Fascination With the Most Mysterious Creature in the Natural World

Wiking, Meik – The Art of Making Memories: How to Create and Remember Happy Moments

Wiking, Meik – The Little Book of Lykke: Secrets of the World's Happiest People  

Parton, Dolly – Dolly Parton: Songteller, My Life in Lyrics 

Salesses, Matthew – Craft in the Real World: Rethinking Fiction Writing and Workshopping

Saunders, George – A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life

EASY READERS

Andros, Camille – Charlotte the Scientist Finds a Cure  

Bond, Rebecca – My Bed: Enchanting Ways to Fall Asleep Around the World  

Boswell, Addie K. – The Snow Dancer  

Brantz, Loryn – Blanket: Journey to Extreme Coziness  

Cornwall, Gaia – Jabari Tries  

Feuti, Norman – Beak & Ally  

Patchett, Ann – Lambslide  

Groeteke, Vannetta – Thanks Grandpa for Taking Me Fishing  

Hegarty, Patricia – On Sleepy Hill  

Ho, Joanna Eyes – That Kiss in the Corners  

Johnston, Tony – Hey, Dog  

Killen, Nicola – The Little Rabbit 

Marshall, Natalie – You're My Little Lucky Charm  

McInerny, Vivian – Whole Hole Story  

Mills, Beth – Ella McKeen, Kickball Queen

Murray, Diana – Five Fuzzy Chicks  

Pinkney, Brian – Time for Kenny

Porter, Jane – So You Want to Be an Owl  

Prasadam-Halls, Smriti – I'm Sticking With You  

Ward, Lindsay – Scooper and Dumper

Wright, Maureen – Sneezy the Snowman

JUNIOR FICTION

Behling, Steve – Jurasic World, Camp Cretaceous: The Junior Novelization  

Brallier, Max – The Doll in the Hall and Other Scary Stories  

Bruel, Nick – Bad Kitty Goes On Vacation  

Camiccia, Jennifer – The Memory Keeper 

Cody, Matthew – Cat Ninja

Epstein, Gabriela – The Baby-Sitters Club: A Graphic Novel  

Fisher, Catherine – Clockwork Crow

Gennari, Jennifer – Muffled  

Grabenstein, Chris –Mr. Lemoncello and the Titanium Ticket  

Grabenstein, Chris – Smartest Kid in the Universe  

Gratz, Alan – Ground Zero  

Keller, Tae – When You Trap a Tiger  

Korman, Gordon – Unplugged  

Morpurgo, Michael – Muck & Magic

Palacio, R. J. – White Bird: A Wonder Story  

Patterson, James – Middle School: Field Trip Fiasco

Quinn, Jordan – Dragon Kingdom of Wrenly

Schrefer, Eliot – Animal Rescue Agency: Case File: Little Claws  

Townsend, Jessica – Hollowpox: The Hunt for Morrigan Crow (Nevermoor, #3)

Woods, Brenda – The Unsung Hero of Birdsong USA

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Celebrations Around the World  

Jaggar, Louisa – Sprouting Wings : The Flying Hobos : The True Story of James Herman Banning

Mills, Andrea – Countries of the World  

Page, Robin – The Beak Book  

Parker, Katie – Nefertiti  

Romero, Libby – The Mayflower: [The Perilous Journey That Changed the World]  

Shaw, Gina – What is Nintendo?  

Smith, Emma Bland – The Pig War : How a Porcine Tragedy Taught England and America to Share

Thornburgh, Blair – Skulls!  

Wallace, Sandra Neil – Race Against Time : The Untold Story of Scipio Jones and the Battle to Save Twelve Innocent Men

YOUNG ADULT

Alender, Katie – The Companion  

Arnold, David – The Electric Kingdom

Chisholm, Jerri – Escaping Eleven

Dekker, Rachelle – The Calling: A Seer Novel Bk. 2  

Gerber, Alyson – Focused  

Grey, Melissa – Rated  

Kemmerer, Brigid – Vow So Bold and Deadly  

Kester, Eric – Gut Check  

Laure, Estelle – City of Villains Book 1

McCranie, Stephen – Space Boy, Vol. 1  

Monir, Alexandra – Black Canary: Breaking Silence  

Nayeri, Daniel – Everything Sad Is Untrue: (A True Story)  

Ortiz, Amparo – Blazewrath Games  

Reid, Kim – Prettyboy Must Die  

Roux, Madeleine – Escape From Asylum  

Shirai, Kaiu – The Promised Neverland, Vol. 2: Control  

Summers, Courtney – The Project  

Little Witch Academia Trigger

Walton, Julia – Words on Bathroom Walls  

Walton, Julia – Just Our Luck

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Coates, Ta-Nehisi – The Beautiful Struggle : Adapted for Young Adults

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Feehan, Christine – Lightning Game 

Fluke, Joanne – Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder 

Harper, Jane – The Survivors 

Hart, John – The Unwilling 

Kellerman, Jonathan – Serpentine 

Patterson, James – The Russian 

Pressfield, Steven – A Man at Arms

Robb, J. D. – Faithless in Death

DVDS

Battlestar Galactica Complete Season One

Battlestar Galactica Complete Season 2.5 

Battlestar Galactica Complete Season 3 

Battlestar Galactica Complete Season 4.0 

Bombshell 

The Bookshop 

Catching Faith 2 

Dora and the Lost City of Gold 

Fighting With My Family

Garage Sale Mystery

The Guard of Auschwitz 

Hogan's Heroes Complete Third Season 

Honest Thief 

Knocked Up 

MacGyver: Complete Season One 

The Magic of Ordinary Days 

Murder, She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery 

The New Mutants 

Non-Stop 

Percy Jackson Sea of Monsters 

Poldark Complete Fifth Season 

Ready or Not 

A Royal Winter / Royal New's Year's Eve 

Sherrybaby 

An Uncommon Grace 

Walker Complete Second Season 

A Woman Called Moses 

Words on Bathroom Walls

When Call the Heart: The Heart of Homecoming 

Winter's Dream

