 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

  • 0
Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of may 2022.

ADULT FICTION

Andrews, Brian – Dark Intercept  

Baldacci, David – Dream Town  

Barr, Lisa – Woman on Fire: A Novel

Bishop, Anne – Wild Country  

Britton, Andrew – The Invisible  

Caudill, Crystal – Counterfeit Love  

Cooper, Tea – The Girl in the Painting 

Crow, Donna Fletcher – Elizabeth  

Evison, Jonathan – Lawn Boy: A Novel 

Garmus, Bonnie – Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel

Hepworth, Sally – The Younger Wife 

Hillerman, Anne – The Sacred Bridge  

People are also reading…

Hoover, Colleen – November 9  

Jimenez, Abby – Part of Your World 

Kappes, Tonya – Beaches, Bungalows and Burglaries 

Kenyon, Sherrilyn – Shadow Fallen  

Kingsbury, Karen – The Baxters: A Prequel

Li, Grace D. – Portrait of a Thief: A Novel 

Lutz, John – Chill of Night  

Macmillan, Gilly – The Long Weekend: A Novel

Mueller, Sara A. – The Bone Orchard 

Novak, Brenda – Summer on the Island 

Novic, Sara – True Biz: A Novel

Patterson, James – 22 Seconds  

Patterson, James – Death of the Black Widow 

Pinborough, Sarah – Insomnia: A Novel 

Power, Rory – In a Garden Burning Gold 

Quinn, Kate – The Diamond Eye: A Novel

Rollins, James – Kingdom of Bones: A Thriller 

Salvatore, R. A. – The Ghost King 

Sandford, John – The Investigator  

Stanleigh, Mark – Billy Goat Hill: A Novel 

Steel, Danielle – Beautiful: A Novel 

Stone, Kyla – Edge of Anarchy 

Stone, Kyla – Edge of Defiance 

Stuart, Douglas – Young Mungo: A Novel

Winspear, Jacqueline – A Sunlit Weapon

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Manning, Jason – Green River Rendezvous  

Patterson, James – Death of the Black Widow 

Randisi, Robert J. – The Sagebrush Trail

Steel, Danielle – High Stakes: A Novel

ADULT NON-FICTION

Cain, Susan – Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole

Dahlstrom, Neil – Tractor Wars: John Deere, Henry Ford, International Harvester, and the Birth of Modern Agriculture

Ephron, Delia – Left on Tenth: A Second Chance at Life: A Memoir 

Gerard, Tieghan – Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals 

Harrell, Ashley – Cancún, Cozumel & the Yucatán  

Haynes, Natalie – Pandora's Jar: Women in Greek Myths

Hellinger, Magda – The Nazis Knew My Name: A Remarkable Story of Survival and Courage in Auschwitz 

Llewellyn-Jones, Lloyd – Persians: The Age of the Great Kings 

Maurer, Kevin – Damn Lucky: One Man's Courage During the Bloodiest Military Campaign in Aviation History 

Miller, Nathan – War at Sea: A Naval History of World War II 

Ury, Logan – How to Not Die Alone: The Surprising Science That Will Help You Find Love

Vuong, Ocean – Time Is a Mother 

Warren, Rick – The Daniel Plan Cookbook: Healthy Eating for Life 

Wukovits, John F. – Chesty Puller: A Marine Legend in World War II

EASY READERS

Biedrzycki, David – Sumokitty

Chang, Maggie P. – Geraldine Pu and Her Cat Hat, Too! 

Donaldson, Julia – A Squash and a Squeeze 

Dunrea, Olivier – Ollie's Hug 

Fallon, Jimmy – Nana Loves You More 

Garriel, Barbara S. – I Know a Shy Fellow Who Swallowed a Cello 

Hannigan, Kate – Nellie vs. Elizabeth: Two Daredevil Journalists' Breakneck Race Around the World

Herman, Gail – The Magic School Bus Artic Adventure 

Kuo, Julia – Let's Do Everything and Nothing 

Mansbach, Adam – Just Try One Bite 

McDonald, Jill – Hello, World! Ocean Life

McKernan, Dan – This Farm Is a Family 

Meyers, Seth – I'm Not Scared, You're Scared! 

Pace, Nathalie – If You Give a Horse Hot Cocoa 

Peterson, Ellie – How to Hug a Pufferfish 

Schu, John – This Is a School 

Sima, Jessie – Perfectly Pegasus  

Tucker, Zoë – The Garden We Share 

Yoon, Helen – Off-Limits  

Bluey:the Pool 

My Dad Is Awesome 

My Mum Is the Best 

Where's Bluey?: A Search-And-Find Book

JUNIOR FICTION

Brallier, Max – The Last Kids on Earth: Quint and Dirk's Hero Quest 

Costner, Arianne – Confessions of a Class Clown 

Count, Susan – Mary's Song  

Dahlgren, Helena – Soul Riders: Darkness Falling  

Dickerson, Mason – Housecat Trouble  

Fairbairn, Nathan – Paws Gabby Gets It Together 

Gibbs, Stuart – Once Upon a Tim 

Gibbs, Stuart – Spy School: The Graphic Novel

Harrell, Rob – Batpig: This Little Piggy Wears a Cape 

James, Anna – Pages & Co: The Bookwanderers 

Lin, Cindy – The Twelve  

Marlow, Susan K. – Andi's Pony Trouble 

Marlow, Susan K. – Jem Strikes Gold 

Mowry, Tia – Twintuition: Double Cross Book 4 

O'Hearn, Kate – Escape From Atlantis 

Paulsen, Gary – Northwind  

Peters, Shawn – The Unforgettable Logan Foster 

Phelan, Matt – The Sheep, the Rooster, and the Duck: A Tale From the Age of Wonder

Riley, James – Once Upon Another Time: Volume 1

Schlereth, Madeline – The Sages of the Phoenix: Tifa's Story 

Subity, Sam – The Last Shadow Warrior

Walsh, Jenni L. – Hettie and the London Blitz: A World War II Survival Story

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Eaton, Maxwell – Bear Builds a House 

McConnell, Nancy P. – Christmas Is ...: The Christmas Story as Adapted 

Pascal, Janet B. – Who Was Abraham Lincoln? 

Treasured Tales of Christmas 

The Recipe-a-Day Kids Cookbook

YOUNG ADULT

Blake, Kendare – All These Bodies  

Buxbaum, Julie – Year on Fire

Carter, Ally – I'd Tell You I Love You, but Then I'd Have to Kill You 

Cast, P. C. – Omens Bite  

Cawthon, Scott – Five Nights at Freddy's: The Graphic Novel

Cervantes, J. C. – The Shadow Crosser (A Storm Runner Novel, Book 3)

Chee, Traci – Thousand Steps Into Night

Dow, Alechia – The Kindred  

Himekawa, Akira – The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Vol. 4 

Hines, Zach – Nine  

Jackson, Tiffany D. – White Smoke  

Lin, Judy I. – A Magic Steeped in Poison 

McCrina, Amanda – The Silent Unseen 

Novik, Naomi – The Last Graduate  

Richards, Natalie D. – Seven Dirty Secrets  

Saft, Allison – A Far Wilder Magic 

Shoemaker, Tim – Code of Silence 

Stolarz, Laurie Faria – Jane Anonymous  

Takahashi, Rumiko – Inuyasha: A Feudal Fairy Tale 3 in 1 

Valent, Cotton – Creepy Cat, Vol. 1  

Wilson, Casey – A Dog's Hope

Yoshida, Reiko – Tokyo Mew Mew Omnibus Vol. 1  

Sonic the Hedgehog

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Castaldo, Nancy F. – When the World Runs Dry: Earth's Water in Crisis

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Baldacci, David – Dream Town 

Browder, Bill – Freezing Order 

Egan, Jennifer – The Candy House 

Patterson, James – Death of the Black Widow

Rollins, James – Kingdom of Bones 

Steel, Danielle – Beautiful 

Winslow, Don – City on Fire

DVDS

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Grand Prix

Blue's Clues and You!

Crime Story the Complete Series 

Daniel Tiger's Playtime With Daniel 

Edge of Darkness 

Fly Away Home 

Hill Street Blues Season Two 

House of Cards Complete Season 4 

John Adams 

MacGyver the Final Season 

Mary and the Witch's Flower

Michael Clayton 

Moneyball 

Paw Patrol: Meet Everest 

Paw Patrol: The Great Pirate to the Rescue

Prisoners 

Rogue 

Shark Attack 3-Pack Sharkenstein, Radiers of the Lost Spark, and Shark Exorcist

Shimmer and Sine: Magical Mischief 

Space Cowboys 

Spider-Man No Way Home 

The Ides of March 

The Lake House 

The Men Who Stare at Goats 

The Mitchells vs the Machines 

The Mrs. Bradley Mysteries: Speed Death 

The Order 

The Warrant 

Thirteen 

We Are Marshall

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess comes from the 1920s and has what many of you may find to be a most surprising purpose. Do you know what it is? If yo…

LUTHERAN AUCTION BRINGS OUT CROWD

LUTHERAN AUCTION BRINGS OUT CROWD

Another large crowd came out for this year's St. Paul Lutheran School's Benefit Auction and Dinner on the evening of Saturday, April 30. Servi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News