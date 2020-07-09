FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS
0 comments

FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of July 2020.

ADULT FICTION

Belle, Kimberly – Stranger in the Lake 

Bennett, Brit – The Vanishing Half 

Brooks, Max – Devolution: A Firsthand Account of the Rainier Sasquatch Massacre

Burton, Milton T. – The Sweet and the Dead

Cantor, Jillian – The Lost Letter

Chan, Darcie – The Mill River Recluse: A Novel

Chan, Darcie – The Promise of Home: A Mill River Novel

Clopton, Debra – Betting on Hope: A Four of Hearts Ranch Romance

Coble, Colleen – Strands of Truth: A Novel 

Connelly, Michael – Fair Warning

Corey, James S. A. – Tiamat's Wrath

Fairstein, Linda A. – Hell Gate

Foley, Lucy – The Guest List: A Novel 

Fuller, Kathleen – An Unbroken Heart 

Gillen, Kieron – The Wicked + the Divine Vol. 2: Fandemonium

The Sentimental Journey Romance Collection

Hauck, Rachel – The Wedding Chapel  

Henry, Emily – Beach Read 

Hilderbrand, Elin – 28 Summers: A Novel

Jance, Judith A. – Credible Threat

Jenner, Natalie – The Jane Austen Society 

Johansen, Iris – The Persuasion 

Joshi, Alka – The Henna Artist

Lebbon, Tim – Eden  

Majumdar, Megha – A Burning  

Mandel, Emily St. John – Station Eleven

Nelson, Michael Alan – Hexed Omnibus  

Oates, Joyce Carol – Night. Sleep. Death. The Stars

Palmer, Daniel – The New Husband 

Penny, Louise – A Great Reckoning 

Sittenfeld, Curtis – Rodham

Spurrier, Simon – Coda  

Thorpe, Rufi – The Knockout Queen  

Tomasi, Peter – Batman: Detective Comics Vol. 1: Mythology  

Weir, Alison – Jane Seymour, the Haunted Queen

Woods, Stuart – Bombshell  

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Connealy, Mary – Woman of Sunlight

ADULT NON-FICTION

Murthy, Vivek Hallegere – Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World

Todd, Michael – Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex

Kendi, Ibram X. – How to Be an Antiracist 

Kendi, Ibram X. – Stamped From the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America

Oluo, Ijeoma – So You Want to Talk About Race 

McBride, Sarah – Tomorrow Will Be Different: Love, Loss, and the Fight for Trans Equality

Angle, Paul M. – Bloody Williamson: A Chapter in American Lawlessness 

Arnold, Catharine – Pandemic 1918: Eyewitness Accounts From the Greatest Medical Holocaust in Modern History

Myers, Amy – The Thyroid Connection: Why You Feel Tired, Brain-Fogged, and Overweight — and How to Get Your Life Back

Jacob, Jen – The Parent's Guide to Down Syndrome: Advice, Information, Inspiration, and Support for Raising Your Child From Diagnosis Through Adulthood

Boylan, Jennifer Finney – Good Boy: My Life in Seven Dogs 

Johnson, Steven – Enemy of All Mankind: A True Story of Piracy, Power, and History's First Global Manhunt

Patterson, James – The House of Kennedy 

Sellers, Bakari – My Vanishing Country: A Memoir

EASY READERS

Barclay, Eric – Sheep Dog and Sheep Sheep

Beaty, Andrea – Sofia Valdez, Future Prez 

Bell, Kristen – The World Needs More Purple People

Blue, Beatrice – Once Upon a Unicorn's Horn

Butler, Dori Hillestad – King & Kayla and the Case of the Unhappy Neighbor

Chatterton, Chris – This is Gus  

Davies, Benji – Tad  

Dyckman, Ame – That's Life! 

Franklin, Ashley – Not Quite Snow White 

Holm, Jennifer L. – The Evil Princess vs. the Brave Knight  

Kurpiel, Sarah – Lone Wolf 

Lê, Minh – Lift  

Levy, Ganit – What Should Darla Do?

Luebbe, Tara – Ronan the Librarian  

Olsen, Shannon – Our Class Is a Family 

Richards, Dan – Once Upon a Goat

Rissi, Anica Mrose – Love, Sophia on the Moon  

Schaefer, Susi – Cat Ladies 

Scillian, Devin – Memoirs of a Tortoise 

Thayer, Jane – The Popcorn Dragon  

Willems, Mo – What About Worms!? 

JUNIOR FICTION

Applegate, Katherine – The One and Only Bob 

Cameron, W. Bruce – Lily to the Rescue

Chainani, Soman – School for Good and Evil #6: One True King

Elliott, Zetta – Dragons in a Bag 

Fry, Jason – Minecraft: The Voyage 

Gidwitz, Adam – The Basque Dragon: The Unicorn Rescue Society

Hatke, Ben – Mighty Jack and the Goblin King, Volume 1 

Kusaka, Hidenori – Pokémon Sun & Moon

MacDibble, Bren – How to Bee 

Mancusi, Mari – Dragon Ops  

Miller, Kayla – Click  

Mull, Brandon – Beyonders: A World Without Heroes, Book 1

Nagabe – The Girl From the Other Side: Siul, a Run 

Natsumi, Hoshino – Plum Crazy! Tales of a Tiger-Striped Cat Vol. 1

Phelan, Matt – Knights vs. The End (Of Everything)

Phelan, Matt – Knights vs. Monsters

Sachar, Louis – Wayside School Beneath the Cloud of Doom

Simpson, Dana – Phoebe and Her Unicorn in Unicorn Theater 

Skye, Obert – Magic Required  

Tarshis, Lauren – I Survived the Destruction of Pompeii, 79 A.D. 

Walters, Linda B – A Spin and Marty Summer  

Warga, Jasmine – Other Words for Home

Whitesides, Tyler – Heroes of the Dustbin

Whitesides, Tyler – Strike of the Sweepers

Wolk, Lauren – Echo Mountain  

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

McDonough, Yona Zeldis – Who Was Rosa Parks?  

Fulton, Kristen – Flight for Freedom: The Wetzel Family's Daring Escape From East Germany

Phipps, Selwyn E. – The Magical Unicorn Society Official Handbook

Spencer, Sophia – The Bug Girl

Eaton, Maxwell – The Truth About Hawks

Moore, Arden – A Kid's Guide to Dogs 

Moore, Arden – A Kid's Guide to Cats 

O'Connor, Jim – What is LEGO?  

Heinecke, Liz Lee – Star Wars: Maker Lab 

Noah, Trevor – It's Trevor Noah: Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood

Stewart, Alexandra – Everest: The Remarkable Story of Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay

Rogers, Fred – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: The Poetry of Mister Rogers 

Marsh, Sarah Jane – Most Wanted: The Revolutionary Partnership of John Hancock & Samuel Adams 

Holub, Joan – What Is the Statue of Liberty?

YOUNG ADULT

Acevedo, Elizabeth – Clap When You Land 

Ando, Natsumi – Kitchen Princess Omnibus Vol. 1 

Andolfo, Wilson – Ms. Marvel: Damage Per Second Vol. 7

Bendis, Brian Micheals – Spider-Man: Miles Morales Vol. 4

Cass, Kiera – Betrothed

Charbonneau, Joelle – The Testing  

Cluess, Jessica – House of Dragons  

Collins, Suzanne – The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Cordova, Zoraida – Incendiary

Faring, Sara – The Tenth Girl

The Twelve Portals

Tokyo Ghoul Re: Vol. 2

Tokyo Ghoul Re: Vol. 1

Itagaki, Paru – Beastars Vol. 1 

Kaufman, Amie – Aurora Burning  

Kelly, Erin Entrada – We Dream of Space 

Nielsen, Jennifer A. – The Deceiver's Heart  

Nix, Garth – Frogkisser!  

Preston, Natasha – The Twin  

Purdie, Kathryn – Bone Crier's Moon  

Redwine, C. J – Ravenspire: The Wish Granter 

Reintgen, Scott – Nyxia Triad: Nyxia Unleashed 

Vivian, Siobhan – We Are the Wildcats  

Yang, Gene Luen – Superman Smashes the Klan

Yang, Kelly – Parachutes  

Yovanoff, Brenna – Runaway Max  

Zoboi, Ibi –Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTON

Jewell, Tiffany – This Book Is Anti-Racist

Rusch, Elizabeth – You Call This Democracy?: How to Fix Our Government and Return Power to the People

Morrison, Julee – The How-To Cookbook for Teens: 100 Easy Recipes to Learn the Basics

Donovan, Robin – The Baking Cookbook for Teens: 75 Delicious Recipes for Sweet & Savory Treats

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

Haddix, Margaret Peterson – The Strangers 

Venkatraman, Padma – The Bridge Home 

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Baldacci, David – Walk the Wire

Cussler, Clive – Journey of the Pharaohs 

Grisham, John – Camino Winds 

Mantel, Hilary – The Mirror & the Light

Patterson, James – Blindside 

Patterson, James – Revenge 

Patterson, James – The 20th Victim 

Patterson, James – The Summer House 

Preston, Douglas – Crooked River 

Quick, Amanda – Close Up 

Sandford, John – Masked Prey 

Tyler, Anne – Redhead by the Side of the Road

Woods, Stuart – Hit List

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS DISPLAY
News

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS DISPLAY

Farmington Parks and Recreation will be hosting it's annual Fourth of July fireworks show in Engler Park. The free display will start shortly …

+4
Freedom Set in Stone
News

Freedom Set in Stone

  • Updated

On July 4, we celebrate our declaration of independence from Great Britain as the founding date of the United States of America.

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

  • Updated

Now here's an odd looking item, but be assured that it has an important purpose for someone in a particular profession. If you think you know …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News