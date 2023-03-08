The following books were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of March 2023.

ADULT FICTION

Bailey, Tessa – Secretly Yours: A Novel

Bateman, Tracey Victoria – All That Remains

Blake, Olivie – The Atlas Paradox

Coble, Colleen – Edge of Dusk

Crane, Marisa – I Keep My Exoskeletons to Myself: A Novel

Friedland, Elyssa – The Most Likely Club

George, Jessica – Maame

Gerard, Cindy – Feel the Heat

Golden, Christopher – All Hallows

Grace, Hannah – Icebreaker: A Novel

Hamilton, Glen Erik – Island of Thieves: A Novel

Hase, Seishu – The Boy and the Dog: A Novel

Holmberg, Charlie N. – Keeper of Enchanted Rooms

Holmberg, Charlie N. – Veins of Gold

Johnson, Sadeqa – The House of Eve: A Novel

Jones, Stephen Graham – Don't Fear the Reaper

Marshall, Heather – Looking for Jane

McGuire, Seanan – Lost in the Moment and Found

Moyes, Jojo – Someone Else's Shoes

Muir, Tamsyn – Harrow the Ninth

Newitz, Annalee – The Terraformers

North, Claire – Ithaca

Patterson, James – 3 Days to Live

Pylväinen, Hanna – The End of Drum-Time: A Novel

Redfearn, Suzanne – Hush Little Baby: A Novel

Reyes, Ana – The House in the Pines: A Novel

Rosen, Lev AC – Lavender House

Rushdie, Salman – Victory City: A Novel

Ryan, Hank Phillippi – The House Guest

Sampson, Freya – The Lost Ticket

Score, Lucy – By a Thread

Shearer, Eleanor – River Sing Me Home

Stevenson, Benjamin – Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone

Thompson, Janice – The Bucket List

Weeks, Brent – The Black Prism

White, Roseanna M. – Greater Than Gold

Willingham, Stacy – All the Dangerous Things

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Correa, Armando Lucas – The Night Travelers: A Novel

Jackson, Lisa – Wicked Dreams

Johnstone, William W. – Black Hills Blood Hunt

Stover, Karla Wakefield – Mr. Singer's Seamstress: A Washington Territory Story

Warren, Mark – The Westering Trail Travesties

ADULT NON-FICTION

Bainbridge, John – Gun Barons

Cruz, Ted – One Vote Away

Favereau, Marie – The Horde: How the Mongols Changed the World

Frankopan, Peter – The Silk Roads: A New History of the World

Higgins, Jackie – Sentient

Meltzer, Brad – The Nazi Conspiracy

Meyer, Joyce – The Answer to Anxiety

Perry, Matthew – Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir

Robertson, Ritchie – The Enlightenment: The Pursuit of Happiness, 1680-1790

Tate, Christie – B.F.F: A Memoir of Friendship Lost and Found

Vuolo, Jinger – Becoming Free Indeed

Woo, Ilyon – Master Slave Husband Wife

Russian Tales

EASY READERS

Abbott, Zoey – I Do Not Like Yolanda

Baptist, Kelly J. – The Electric Slide and Kai

Butler, Christina – One Rainy Day

Chen, Zhiyuan – The Best Christmas Ever

Cordell, Matthew – Evergreen

Cummins, Lucy Ruth – Sleepy Sheepy

DiPucchio, Kelly – Oona in the Arctic

Frazee, Marla – In Every Life

Hartman, Brooke – Watch Out for the Lion!

Higgins, Ryan T. – The Bruce Swap

Jarvis – Alan's Big, Scary Teeth

Kraegel, Kenneth – Mushroom Lullaby

Li Langrand, Jocelyn – If You Miss Me

Lin, Grace – Once Upon a Book

Long, Loren – An Otis Christmas

Miller, Pat Zietlow – Be Strong

Molk, Laurel – Knitting for Dogs

Percival, Tom – Milo's Monster

Sayres, Brianna Caplan – Where Do Diggers Hunt for Easter Eggs?

Williams, Karen Lynn – Facing Fear

JUNIOR FICTION

Bradley, John Ed – The Road to Wherever

Coats, J. Anderson – The Night Ride

Davies, Jacqueline – The Bridge Battle

Edwards, Samantha – A Tale as Tall as Jacob Misadventures With My Brother

Faruqi, Saadia – Yasmin Figures It Out!

Flanagan, John – Ranger's Apprentice: The Sorcerer of the North Book 5

Gardner, P. J. – Horace & Bunwinkle

Harrison, Lisi – 1-2-3-4, I Declare a Thumb War Book 1

Isler, Emily Barth – Aftermath

Jacobson, Jennifer – Crashing in Love

Keplinger, Kody – Lila and Hadley

Lawson, Jessica – How to Save a Queendom

Lee, Stacey – Winston Chu vs. The Whimsies

London, Alex – Battle Dragons: City of Thieves Book 1

MacLachlan, Patricia – Wondrous Rex

Nielsen, Jennifer A. – Rescue

Ponti, James – City Spies: City of the Dead Book 4

Ruby, Lois – Eddie Whatever

Simon, Coco – Cupcake Diaries: Mia in the Mix Vol. 2

Simpson, Dana – Unicorn Selfies

Smith, Matthew Ross – Million Dollar Race

Sternberg, Julie – Summer of Stolen Secrets

Wyatt, Merrill – Tangled Up in Luck

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Barretta, Gene – Starring Steven Spielberg

Bayly, Sami – A Curious Collection of Wild Companions

Bellows, Melina Gerosa – Totally Random Facts

Eszterhas, Suzi – A Leopard Diary

Friddell, Claudia – To the Front! : Clara Barton Braves the Battle of Antietam

Keating, Jess – The Girl Who Built an Ocean

Murray, Julie – Apatosaurus

Murray, Julie – Printing Press

Olson, Elsie – Animal Predator Smackdown

Rockwell, Lizzy – Am I a Frog?

Romito, Dee – The Last Plastic Straw

Rusick, Jessica – Sailing on the Mayflower: A This or That Debate

Rusick, Jessica – Living in the Jamestown Colony : A This or That Debate

Rusick, Jessica – Floating and Disappearing Magic to Enchant and Excite

Rusick, Jessica – Super Smash Bros

Schwartz, Ella – Her Name Was Mary Katharine

Stiefel, Chana – Let Liberty Rise!

Strand, Jennifer – Crazy Horse

Takeuchi, Chihiro – Whose Bones Are Those?

Thomas, Dana – Fashionopolis: The Secrets Behind the Clothes We Wear

Wagner, Lisa – Cool Mexican Cooking: Fun and Tasty Recipes for Kids

YOUNG ADULT

Cho, Kat – Once Upon A K-prom

Clare, Cassandra – Chain of Thorns

Fitzsimons, Isaac – The Passing Playbook

Ganucheau, Paulina – Another Castle

Garrett, Camryn – Off the Record

McCauley, Kyrie – We Can Be Heroes

Oliver, Ben – The Block Book 2

Posthuma, Lisabeth – Baby and Solo

Reck, Jared – Donuts and Other Proclamations of Love

Scholte, Astrid – League of Liars

Stiefvater, Maggie – Swamp Thing: Twin Branches

Taslim, Priyanka – The Love Match

Tintera, Amy – The Q

Watters, Shannon – Hollow

Wheeler, Jeff – The Forsaken Throne (Kingfountain Vol. 6)

Wheeler, Jeff – The Hollow Crown (Kingfountain Vol. 4)

Wheeler, Jeff – The King's Traitor (Kingfountain Series, #3)

Wheeler, Jeff – The Queen's Poisoner (Kingfountain Series Vol. 1)

Wheeler, Jeff – The Silent Shield (Kingfountain Series Vol. 5)

Wheeler, Jeff – The Thief's Daughter (Kingfountain Series, #2)

JUNIOR PLAYAWAY

Jagger, T. P. – Hide and Geek

Sonnenblick, Jordan – The Boy Who Failed Dodgeball

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Beaton, M.C. – Death of a Traitor

Box, C.J. – Storm Watch

Johansen, Iris – More Than Meets the Eye

Moyes, Jojo – Someone Else's Shoes

Patterson, James – 3 Days to Live

DVDS

1-2-3 Penguins

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Dr. Dolittle 2

Dudley Do-Right

Facing the Giants

Firehouse Dog

If Only I Had a Green Nose

Inside Out

Leave It to Beaver

Secret Headquarters

Star Trek: Picard Season 2

The Flight Attendant Season 1 and 2

The Walking Dead Season 7

Ticket to Paradise

Veggie Tales: Larry Boy and the Bad Apple

Walking With the Dinosaurs