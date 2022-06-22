Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of June 2022. (• Updated 6-15)
ADULT FICTION
• Adams, Elizabeth – A Season of Secrets
Ali, Monica – Love Marriage: A Novel
Andrews, Mary Kay – The Homewreckers: A Novel
Barclay, Linwood – Take Your Breath Away: A Novel
• Beverly-Whittemore, Miranda – Bittersweet
• Black, Stephen – Unintended Consequences
Bohjalian, Chris – The Lioness
• Brown, Sharon – Two Steps Forward
• Cameron, Marc – Chain of Command
Clayton, Meg Waite – The Postmistress of Paris: A Novel
• Coel, Margaret – Eye of the Wolf
People are also reading…
Corbett, Ron – The Sweet Goodbye
Graham, Heather – Sound of Darkness
Green, Jane – Sister Stardust: A Novel
Grisham, John – Sparring Partners
Guillory, Jasmine – By the Book: A Meant to Be Novel
• Hilderbrand, Elin – The Hotel Nantucket
• Holland, Thomas – One Drop of Blood
Hoover, Colleen – Confess: A Novel
Hoover, Colleen – Hopeless: A Novel
• Johansen, Iris – A Face to Die For
• Kirkpatrick, Jane – No Eye Can See
• Korelitz, Jean – The Latecomer
Kuze, Gaku – Life Lessons With Uramichi Oniisan
Lauren, Christina – Something Wilder
• Lippman, Laura – Every Secret Thing
McMahon, Jennifer – The Children on the Hill
• Melby, Becky – Family Secrets
Michaels, Fern – Secrets
Monáe, Janelle – The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer
Morrison, Toni – Recitatif: A Story
• Newport, Olivia – What You Said to Me
O'Leary, Beth – The No-Show
• Oke, Janette – Unfailing Love
Oono, Kousuke – The Way of the Househusband, Vol. 6
Paretsky, Sara – Overboard
Patel, Vaishnavi – Kaikeyi: A Novel
Perkins-Valdez, Dolen – Take My Hand
Peterson, Tracie – Brides of Alaska: Three Romances Set in America's Last Frontier
Roberts, Nora – Nightwork
• St. Giles, Jennifer – Touch a Dark Wolf
Sanbe, Kei – Erased, Vol. 5
• Shuman, George – 18 Seconds
Sosa, Mia – The Wedding Crasher: A Novel
Sosa, Mia – The Worst Best Man: A Novel
Stone, Kyla – Edge of Survival
Straub, Emma – This Time Tomorrow
Tan, Sue Lynn – Daughter of the Moon Goddess: A Novel
• Threadgill, Tom – Network of Deceit
Van Pelt, Shelby – Remarkably Bright Creatures: A Novel
Walter, Heather – Misrule
Weiner, Jennifer – The Summer Place: A Novel
White, Karen – The Shop on Royal Street
• White, Kiersten – Hide
Winslow, Don – City on Fire: A Novel
• Woodhouse, Kimberley – A Deep Divide
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Barclay, Linwood – Take Your Breath Away: A Novel
• Broday, Linda – A Man of Legend
Coben, Harlan – The Match
• Hughes, Lorena – The Spanish Daughter
• Johnson, Liz – Christmas Captive
Johnstone, William W. – Prairie Fire
• Kenyon, Sherrilyn – Upon the Midnight Clear
Manning, Jason – The Border Captains
Patterson, James – 22 Seconds
Steel, Danielle – Beautiful: A Novel
• Ward, J.R. – The Wolf
ADULT NON-FICTION
Adesman, Andrew – The Grandfamily Guidebook: Wisdom and Support for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren
Browder, Bill – Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin's Wrath
•Buchard, Brendon – High Performance Habits
• Cauffel, Lowell – House of Secrets
Davis, Viola – Finding Me
Farmer, Heather – The Dessert Cookbook for Beginners: 100+ Simple Recipes for the New Baker
• Gardening Made Easy Vol. 4
• Gardening Made Easy Vol. 3
• Gardening Made Easy Vol. 2
• Gardening Made Easy Vol. 1
Gergen, David – Hearts Touched With Fire: How Great Leaders Are Made
• Gilbert, Melissa – Back to the Prairie
Grey, Jennifer – Out of the Corner: A Memoir
• Hammel, Eric – Marines in Hue City
• Herzog, Arthur – The Woodchipper Murder
Madia, Brianna – Nowhere for Very Long: The Unexpected Road to an Unconventional Life
Maum, Courtney – The Year of the Horses: A Memoir
• McCloskey, Paul – The Taking of Hill 610 and Other Essays
O'Reilly, Bill – Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists
• Phelps, William – Murder in the Heartland
Pink, Daniel H. – The Power of Regret: How Looking Backward Moves Us Forward
Shannon, Molly – Hello, Molly!: A Memoir
• Shore, Debbie – Tote Bags
• Sullivan, Robert – The Power and the Glory
West, Francis J. – The March Up: Taking Baghdad With the 1st Marine Division
• West Point
EASY READERS
Ballance, Andrea – Creature
Beaty, Andrea – I Love You Like Yellow
Boynton, Sandra – The Bunny Rabbit Show!
Fan Brothers – Lizzy and the Cloud
Butler, Dori Hillestad – King & Kayla and the Case of the Lost Library Book
Dewdney, Anna – Everything Will Be OK
DiPucchio, Kelly – Oona
Evanson, Ashley – New York: A Book of Colors
Ewing, Clothilde – Stella Keeps the Sun Up
Fehr, Molly – Horse Tales
Green, Dan – Trucks: Lift the Flaps on Every Truck!
Hager, Jenna Bush – The Superpower Sisterhood
Jonas, Kevin – There's a Rock Concert in My Bedroom
Lê, Minh – Blur
McBeth, T. L. – Randy, the Beautiful Horse
Meganck, Margaux – People Are Wild
Reagan, Jean – How to Welcome a New Baby
Redwing, Jack – Peek-a-Flap Dirt
Ryan, Holly – Never Mess With a Pirate Princess
Samocha, Lori Otto – W Is for Weird: An Austin Alphabet
Smith, Lane – A Gift for Nana
Sumner, Eija – Crocodile Hungry
Wagh, Jennifer – Eggasaurus
Wax, Wendy – Even Firefighters Go to the Potty: A Potty Training Lift-the-Flap Story
Willems, Mo – I Will Take a Nap!
Wolitzer, Meg – Millions of Maxes
JUNIOR FICTION
Citro, Asia – Zoey and Sassafras: The Pod and the Bog Book 5
Clayton, Dhonielle – The Marvellers
Count, Susan – Selah's Sweet Dream
De la Cruz, Melissa – The Stolen Slippers
Fagan, Cary – Water, Water
Foody, Amanda – The Weeping Tide. Wilderlore, Book 2
Green, John Patrick – InvestiGators: Braver and Boulder
Kanata, Konami – Sue & Tai-Chan Vol. 3
Libenson, Terri – Remarkably Ruby
Marlow, Susan K. – Andi's Indian Summer Book 2
Mbalia, Kwame – Tristan Strong Destroys the World Book 2
McMann, Lisa – Island of Graves: The Unwanteds
McMillan, Dawn – I Need a New Butt!: 3 Hilarious Stories in One Noisy Book
Ortega, Claribel A. – Witchlings
Pilkey, Dav – Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives Book 2
Ponti, James – City Spies: Golden Gate
Reedy, Trent – Gamer Army
Sutherland, Tui T – The Flames of Hope Book 15
Valentino, Serena – Cold Hearted: A Tale of the Wicked Stepmother
West, Tracey – Flight of the Moon Dragon Book 6
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Smith, Emma Bland – The Gardener of Alcatraz: A True Story
Ades, Audrey – I Am Mozart, Too: The Lost Genius of Maria Anna Mozart
YOUNG ADULT
Angeles, Janella – When Night Breaks
Glasgow, Kathleen – The Agathas
Gotoge, Koyoharu – Demon Slayer Book 5
Han, Jenny – The Summer I Turned Pretty
Lippincott, Rachael – She Gets the Girl
Lockhart, E. – Family of Liars: The Prequel to We Were Liars
Oda, Tomohito – Komi Can't Communicate Vol. 1
Paige, Danielle – Mera: Tidebreaker
Pool, Katy Rose – Age of Darkness.: As the Shadow Rises
Preston, Natasha – You Will Be Mine
Russell, Romina – Zodiac
Takeuchi, Naoko – Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Book 8
Taylor, Emily J. – Hotel Magnifique
Wein, Len – Marvel-Verse Doctor Strange
White, Kiersten – The Camelot Betrayal
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Rallison, James – The Odd 1s Out : How to Be Cool and Other Things I Definitely Learned From Growing Up
Greenfield, Amy Butler– The Woman All Spies Fear: Code Breaker Elizebeth Smith Friedman and Her Hidden Life
Makos, Adam – Spearhead: An American Tank Gunner, His Enemy, and a Collision of Lives in World War II, Adapted for Young Adults
JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS
• DiCamillo, Kate – Franklin Endicott and the Third Key
Kelly, Erin Entrada – Maybe Maybe Marisol Rainey
LeZotte, Ann Clare – Show Me a Sign
• Philbrick, Rodman – Wild River
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
• Bentley, Don – Tom Clacy Zero Hour
• Grisham, John – Sparring Partners
• Karp, Marshall – Snowstorm in August
Lupica, Mike – Robert B. Parker's Revenge Tour
• McKinty, Adrian – The Island
Patterson, James – 22 Seconds
• Perrotta, Tom – Tracy Flick Can't Win
Quick, Amanda – When She Dreams
Richardson, Kim Michele – The Book Woman's Daughter
• Roberts, Nora – Nightwork
Smith, Nicholas Sansbury – E-Day III Dark Moon
ADULT PLAYAWAYS
Kauffman, Rebecca – Chorus
Michaels, Fern – 19 Yellow Moon Road
Peterson, Tracie – Ever Constant
Rivers, Francine – The Lady's Mine
28 Stand-ups
DVDS
• All Creatures Great and Small Season One
• The Batman
• Blacklight
The Brainiacas.com
• Carol Burnett Show Christmas with Carol
Coyote Summer
The Cross and the Switchblade
• Death on the Nile
• Dog
Encanto
• A Father's Choice
• Favorite Nursery Rhymes
The First of May
Gossip Girl Season 1
Gossip Girl Season 2
Gryphon
The Hangover Part II
House, M.D. Season 2
The Inheritance
Just in Time
• The Last Kingdom Season One
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
• Marry Me
Mary and the Witch's Flower
• The Matrix: Resurrections
• Mickey
The Mitchells Vs. the Machines
• Mozart and Friends
• Nancy Drew Season One
National Lampoon's Van Wilder
New Moon
My Pal Trigger / Cowboy and the Senorita
• Rocketman
• Redeeming Love
Sex and the City Season 6 Part 1
Sing 2
Six Feet Under Season 3
Spider-Man No Way Home
Stripes
• The 355
• To Kill and Mocking Bird
True Blood Season 1
The Westing Game
• Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop
• Yellowstone Season 4