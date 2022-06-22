 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of June 2022. (• Updated 6-15)

ADULT FICTION

• Adams, Elizabeth – A Season of Secrets

Ali, Monica – Love Marriage: A Novel  

Andrews, Mary Kay – The Homewreckers: A Novel 

Barclay, Linwood – Take Your Breath Away: A Novel

• Beverly-Whittemore, Miranda – Bittersweet

• Black, Stephen – Unintended Consequences

Bohjalian, Chris – The Lioness  

• Brown, Sharon – Two Steps Forward

• Cameron, Marc – Chain of Command

Clayton, Meg Waite – The Postmistress of Paris: A Novel 

• Coel, Margaret – Eye of the Wolf

Corbett, Ron – The Sweet Goodbye  

Graham, Heather – Sound of Darkness  

Green, Jane – Sister Stardust: A Novel 

Grisham, John – Sparring Partners  

Guillory, Jasmine – By the Book: A Meant to Be Novel 

• Hilderbrand, Elin – The Hotel Nantucket

• Holland, Thomas – One Drop of Blood

Hoover, Colleen – Confess: A Novel 

Hoover, Colleen – Hopeless: A Novel

• Johansen, Iris – A Face to Die For

• Kirkpatrick, Jane – No Eye Can See

• Korelitz, Jean – The Latecomer 

Kuze, Gaku – Life Lessons With Uramichi Oniisan  

Lauren, Christina – Something Wilder  

• Lippman, Laura – Every Secret Thing

McMahon, Jennifer – The Children on the Hill  

• Melby, Becky – Family Secrets

Michaels, Fern – Secrets  

Monáe, Janelle – The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer  

Morrison, Toni – Recitatif: A Story  

• Newport, Olivia – What You Said to Me

O'Leary, Beth – The No-Show

• Oke, Janette – Unfailing Love 

Oono, Kousuke – The Way of the Househusband, Vol. 6  

Paretsky, Sara – Overboard 

Patel, Vaishnavi – Kaikeyi: A Novel 

Perkins-Valdez, Dolen – Take My Hand  

Peterson, Tracie – Brides of Alaska: Three Romances Set in America's Last Frontier 

Roberts, Nora – Nightwork  

• St. Giles, Jennifer – Touch a Dark Wolf

Sanbe, Kei – Erased, Vol. 5  

• Shuman, George – 18 Seconds

Sosa, Mia – The Wedding Crasher: A Novel  

Sosa, Mia – The Worst Best Man: A Novel  

Stone, Kyla – Edge of Survival  

Straub, Emma – This Time Tomorrow  

Tan, Sue Lynn – Daughter of the Moon Goddess: A Novel  

• Threadgill, Tom – Network of Deceit

Van Pelt, Shelby – Remarkably Bright Creatures: A Novel  

Walter, Heather – Misrule  

Weiner, Jennifer – The Summer Place: A Novel 

White, Karen – The Shop on Royal Street

• White, Kiersten – Hide 

Winslow, Don – City on Fire: A Novel

• Woodhouse, Kimberley – A Deep Divide

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Barclay, Linwood – Take Your Breath Away: A Novel 

• Broday, Linda – A Man of Legend

Coben, Harlan – The Match  

• Hughes, Lorena – The Spanish Daughter

• Johnson, Liz – Christmas Captive

Johnstone, William W. – Prairie Fire  

• Kenyon, Sherrilyn – Upon the Midnight Clear

Manning, Jason – The Border Captains  

Patterson, James – 22 Seconds  

Steel, Danielle – Beautiful: A Novel

• Ward, J.R. – The Wolf

ADULT NON-FICTION

Adesman, Andrew – The Grandfamily Guidebook: Wisdom and Support for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren

Browder, Bill – Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin's Wrath

•Buchard, Brendon – High Performance Habits

• Cauffel, Lowell – House of Secrets

Davis, Viola – Finding Me  

Farmer, Heather – The Dessert Cookbook for Beginners: 100+ Simple Recipes for the New Baker  

• Gardening Made Easy Vol. 4

• Gardening Made Easy Vol. 3

• Gardening Made Easy Vol. 2

• Gardening Made Easy Vol. 1

Gergen, David – Hearts Touched With Fire: How Great Leaders Are Made

• Gilbert, Melissa – Back to the Prairie 

Grey, Jennifer – Out of the Corner: A Memoir  

• Hammel, Eric – Marines in Hue City

• Herzog, Arthur – The Woodchipper Murder

Madia, Brianna – Nowhere for Very Long: The Unexpected Road to an Unconventional Life  

Maum, Courtney – The Year of the Horses: A Memoir  

• McCloskey, Paul – The Taking of Hill 610 and Other Essays

O'Reilly, Bill – Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists  

• Phelps, William – Murder in the Heartland

Pink, Daniel H. – The Power of Regret: How Looking Backward Moves Us Forward 

Shannon, Molly – Hello, Molly!: A Memoir  

• Shore, Debbie – Tote Bags

• Sullivan, Robert – The Power and the Glory

West, Francis J. – The March Up: Taking Baghdad With the 1st Marine Division

• West Point

EASY READERS

Ballance, Andrea – Creature  

Beaty, Andrea – I Love You Like Yellow  

Boynton, Sandra – The Bunny Rabbit Show!

Fan Brothers – Lizzy and the Cloud  

Butler, Dori Hillestad – King & Kayla and the Case of the Lost Library Book  

Dewdney, Anna – Everything Will Be OK  

DiPucchio, Kelly – Oona  

Evanson, Ashley – New York: A Book of Colors 

Ewing, Clothilde – Stella Keeps the Sun Up  

Fehr, Molly – Horse Tales 

Green, Dan – Trucks: Lift the Flaps on Every Truck! 

Hager, Jenna Bush – The Superpower Sisterhood  

Jonas, Kevin – There's a Rock Concert in My Bedroom  

Lê, Minh – Blur

McBeth, T. L. – Randy, the Beautiful Horse  

Meganck, Margaux – People Are Wild

Reagan, Jean – How to Welcome a New Baby  

Redwing, Jack – Peek-a-Flap Dirt 

Ryan, Holly – Never Mess With a Pirate Princess  

Samocha, Lori Otto – W Is for Weird: An Austin Alphabet  

Smith, Lane – A Gift for Nana  

Sumner, Eija – Crocodile Hungry  

Wagh, Jennifer – Eggasaurus  

Wax, Wendy – Even Firefighters Go to the Potty: A Potty Training Lift-the-Flap Story 

Willems, Mo – I Will Take a Nap!  

Wolitzer, Meg – Millions of Maxes

JUNIOR FICTION

Citro, Asia – Zoey and Sassafras: The Pod and the Bog Book 5  

Clayton, Dhonielle – The Marvellers  

Count, Susan – Selah's Sweet Dream  

De la Cruz, Melissa – The Stolen Slippers  

Fagan, Cary – Water, Water  

Foody, Amanda – The Weeping Tide. Wilderlore, Book 2

Green, John Patrick – InvestiGators: Braver and Boulder  

Kanata, Konami – Sue & Tai-Chan Vol. 3  

Libenson, Terri – Remarkably Ruby  

Marlow, Susan K. – Andi's Indian Summer Book 2  

Mbalia, Kwame – Tristan Strong Destroys the World Book 2  

McMann, Lisa – Island of Graves: The Unwanteds

McMillan, Dawn – I Need a New Butt!: 3 Hilarious Stories in One Noisy Book  

Ortega, Claribel A. – Witchlings

Pilkey, Dav – Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives Book 2  

Ponti, James – City Spies: Golden Gate  

Reedy, Trent – Gamer Army  

Sutherland, Tui T – The Flames of Hope Book 15  

Valentino, Serena – Cold Hearted: A Tale of the Wicked Stepmother

West, Tracey – Flight of the Moon Dragon Book 6

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Smith, Emma Bland – The Gardener of Alcatraz: A True Story  

Ades, Audrey – I Am Mozart, Too: The Lost Genius of Maria Anna Mozart

YOUNG ADULT

Angeles, Janella – When Night Breaks  

Glasgow, Kathleen – The Agathas  

Gotoge, Koyoharu – Demon Slayer Book 5  

Han, Jenny – The Summer I Turned Pretty  

Lippincott, Rachael – She Gets the Girl  

Lockhart, E. – Family of Liars: The Prequel to We Were Liars

Oda, Tomohito – Komi Can't Communicate Vol. 1  

Paige, Danielle – Mera: Tidebreaker  

Pool, Katy Rose – Age of Darkness.: As the Shadow Rises  

Preston, Natasha – You Will Be Mine  

Russell, Romina – Zodiac  

Takeuchi, Naoko – Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Book 8  

Taylor, Emily J. – Hotel Magnifique

Wein, Len – Marvel-Verse Doctor Strange  

White, Kiersten – The Camelot Betrayal

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Rallison, James – The Odd 1s Out : How to Be Cool and Other Things I Definitely Learned From Growing Up  

Greenfield, Amy Butler– The Woman All Spies Fear: Code Breaker Elizebeth Smith Friedman and Her Hidden Life 

Makos, Adam – Spearhead: An American Tank Gunner, His Enemy, and a Collision of Lives in World War II, Adapted for Young Adults

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

• DiCamillo, Kate – Franklin Endicott and the Third Key

Kelly, Erin Entrada – Maybe Maybe Marisol Rainey 

LeZotte, Ann Clare – Show Me a Sign

• Philbrick, Rodman – Wild River

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

• Bentley, Don – Tom Clacy Zero Hour

• Grisham, John – Sparring Partners

• Karp, Marshall – Snowstorm in August

Lupica, Mike – Robert B. Parker's Revenge Tour

• McKinty, Adrian – The Island

Patterson, James – 22 Seconds 

• Perrotta, Tom – Tracy Flick Can't Win

Quick, Amanda – When She Dreams 

Richardson, Kim Michele – The Book Woman's Daughter 

• Roberts, Nora – Nightwork

Smith, Nicholas Sansbury – E-Day III Dark Moon

ADULT PLAYAWAYS

Kauffman, Rebecca – Chorus 

Michaels, Fern – 19 Yellow Moon Road 

Peterson, Tracie – Ever Constant 

Rivers, Francine – The Lady's Mine 

28 Stand-ups

DVDS

• All Creatures Great and Small Season One

• The Batman

• Blacklight

The Brainiacas.com 

• Carol Burnett Show Christmas with Carol

Coyote Summer 

The Cross and the Switchblade 

• Death on the Nile

• Dog

Encanto 

• A Father's Choice

• Favorite Nursery Rhymes

The First of May 

Gossip Girl Season 1 

Gossip Girl Season 2 

Gryphon 

The Hangover Part II 

House, M.D. Season 2 

The Inheritance 

Just in Time 

• The Last Kingdom Season One

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 

• Marry Me

Mary and the Witch's Flower 

• The Matrix: Resurrections

• Mickey

The Mitchells Vs. the Machines 

• Mozart and Friends

• Nancy Drew Season One

National Lampoon's Van Wilder 

New Moon 

My Pal Trigger / Cowboy and the Senorita 

• Rocketman

• Redeeming Love

Sex and the City Season 6 Part 1 

Sing 2 

Six Feet Under Season 3 

Spider-Man No Way Home 

Stripes 

• The 355

• To Kill and Mocking Bird

True Blood Season 1 

The Westing Game

• Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop

• Yellowstone Season 4

 

