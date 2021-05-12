 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS
0 comments

FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of May 2021:

ADULT FICTION

Archer, Jeffrey – Turn a Blind Eye 

Baldacci, David – A Gambling Man  

Bennett, S. J. – The Windsor Knot: A Novel  

Berry, Flynn – Northern Spy  

Cameron, Marc – Tom Clancy Code of Honor  

Connealy, Mary – Fire and Ice  

Connealy, Mary – Fired Up  

Connealy, Mary – In Too Deep  

Connealy, Mary – Long Time Gone  

Connealy, Mary – No Way Up 

Connealy, Mary – Now & Forever  

Connealy, Mary – Out of Control  

Connealy, Mary – Over the Edge  

Connealy, Mary – Stuck Together  

Connealy, Mary – Swept Away  

Connealy, Mary – The Accidental Guardian 

Connealy, Mary – The Calico & Cowboys Romance Collection

Connealy, Mary – The Reluctant Warrior 

Connealy, Mary – Too Far Down  

Connealy, Mary – Tried & True  

Dow, Rosey – The Reluctant Brides Collection: Love Comes as a Surprise to Six Independent Women of Yesteryear  

Gillenwater, Sharon – Emily's Chance: A Novel 

Gillenwater, Sharon – Jenna's Cowboy: A Novel 

Gillenwater, Sharon – Megan's Hero: A Novel  

Greenidge, Kaitlyn – Libertie: A Novel 

Hake, Cathy Marie – The Beaches and Brides Romance Collection  

Hart, John – The Unwilling  

Henderson, Dee – Kidnapped: A Novel  

Henderson, Dee – Traces of Guilt  

Heron, Farah – Accidentally Engaged  

Hibbert, Talia – Take a Hint, Dani Brown: A Novel 

Jackson, Joshilyn – Mother May I: A Novel 

Jimenez, Abby – Life's Too Short  

King, Stephen – Later  

Lewis, Linden A. – The First Sister: A Novel  

Lowell, Joanna – The Duke Undone  

Martin, Madeline – The Last Bookshop in London: A Novel of World War II  

Otomo, Katsuhiro – Akira  

Parker, Robert B. – The Judas Goat  

Robson, Jennifer – Our Darkest Night: A Novel of Italy and the Second World War  

Sanbe, Kei – Erased  

Sandford, John – Ocean Prey  

Spurrier, Simon – Coda Vol. 3  

Thorne, Sally – Second First Impressions: A Novel  

Todd, Anna – After Ever Happy  

Todd, Anna – Before  

Tompkins, JoAnne – What Comes After 

VanderMeer, Jeff – Hummingbird Salamander  

Wolff, Tracy – Back in the Burbs

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Colt, Paul – Grasshoppers in Summer  

Fellowes, Jessica – The Mitford Trial  

Foster, Lori – No Holding Back  

Johnstone, William W. – The Shotgun Wedding  

Joyce, Rachel – Miss Benson's Beetle: A Novel  

Roanhorse, Rebecca – Black Sun  

Steel, Danielle – The Affair  

Willett, Marcia – Seven Days in Summer

ADULT NON-FICTION

Batalion, Judith – The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler's Ghettos

Bayless, Rick – Mexican Everyday  

Deen, Jamie – Deen Bros Cookbook  

Gates, Bill – How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need  

Genova, Lisa – Remember: The Science of Memory and the Art of Forgetting  

Gorman, Amanda – The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country  

Gunderson, Mary – The Food Journal of Lewis & Clark: Recipes for an Expedition 

Isaacson, Walter – The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race

Kross, Ethan – Chatter: The Voice in Our Head, Why It Matters, and How to Harness It  

Lawson, Jenny – Broken (In the Best Possible Way) 

Powell, Eileen – The Gardener's A-Z Guide to Growing Flowers From Seed to Bloom  

Stone, Sharon – The Beauty of Living Twice  

Weber, Matt – The Quick & Easy Home DIY Manual

EASY READERS

Blue, Beatrice – Once Upon a Dragon's Fire

Border, Terry – Snack Attack!

Carbone, Courtney – Food Fight!  

Carle, Eric – Rooster's Off to See the World

Davis, Linsey – Stay This Way Forever  

de la Pena, Matt – Milo Imagines the World  

Galvan, Jose – We Belong to Each Other  

Gregson, Tyler Knott – North Pole Ninjas: Mission: Christmas!  

Hale, Shannon – Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn  

Harkness, Andy – Wolfboy  

John, Jory – Something's Wrong! : A Bear, a Hare, and Some Underwear 

Lindstrom, Carole – We Are Water Protectors

Lionni, Leo – A Colour of His Own

Logue, Mary – Sleep Like a Tiger  

Messner, Kate – Sloth Wasn't Sleepy  

Norman, Kim – One-Osaurus, Two-Osaurus

Park, Linda Sue – Nya's Long Walk: A Step at a Time  

Rosenthal, Paris – Dear Teacher: A Celebration of People Who Inspire Us  

Rowan-Zoch, Julie – I'm a Hare, So There!  

Raya and the Last Dragon Little Golden Book (Disney Raya and the Last Dragon)

Seuss, Dr. – Please Try to Remember the First of Octember!  

Seuss, Dr. – The Big Green Book of Beginner Books 

Silvano, Wendi – Turkey's Eggcellent Easter 

Stein, David Ezra – Hush, Little Bunny  

Tabor, Corey R – Mel Fell  

Wade, Cleo – What the Road Said

JUNIOR FICTION

Butler, Dori Hillestad – Dear Beast: The Pet Parade

Calonita, Jen – Go the Distance: A Twisted Tale

Ferruolo, Jeanne Zulick – Ruby in the Sky  

Kinney, Jeff Rowley – Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories. (Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid, Vol. 3)  

Konami, Kanata – Sue & Tai-Chan, Vol. 1

Landis, Matthew – It's the End of the World as I Know It  

Lenz, Niki Bernice – Buttman, Model Citizen  

Leonardo, Cory – The Simple Art of Flying  

Lloyd, Megan Wagner – Allergic  

Lockington, Mariama – For Black Girls Like Me  

Nimmo, Jenny – Charlie Bone and the Shadow (Book 7)

Patterson, James – Scaredy Cat  

Patterson, James – Treasure Hunters.: All-American Adventure  

Pilkey, Dav – Dog Man: Mothering Heights: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #10), Volume 10 

Sloan, Holly Goldberg – To Night Owl From Dogfish  

Vaught, Susan – Me and Sam-Sam Handle the Apocalypse  

Venkatraman, Padma – The Bridge Home  

Watson, Renée – Some Places More Than Others  

Williams, Alicia – Genesis Begins Again

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Ortner, Alex – Gorilla Thumps & Bear Hugs: A Tapping Solution Children's Story  

Chopra, Deepak – On My Way to a Happy Life  

Dyer, Wayne W. – No Excuses!: How What You Say Can Get in Your Way  

Lovasik, Lawrence G. – Saint Joseph: Book of Prayers for Children  

McPherson, Stephanie – Sammartino Hothouse Earth: The Climate Crisis and the Importance of Carbon Neutrality  

Hall, Megan Olivia – Awesome Kitchen Science Experiments for Kids : 50 STEAM Projects You Can Eat! 

Worth, Bonnie – Oh Say Can You Say Di-No-Saur?  

Ignotofsky, Rachel – What's Inside a Flower?: And Other Questions About Science & Nature

Walker, Jane – Sharks  

Thomas, Mindy – The How and Wow of the Human Body : From Your Tongue to Your Toes and All the Guts in Between  

Hugo, Simon – Build Your Own Adventures: Greatest Ninja Battles  

Chapman, Debbie – LOw-Mess Crafts for Kids : 72 Projects to Create Your Own Magical Worlds

Uliana, Kim – Crafting Fun for Kids of All Ages : Pipe Cleaners, Paint & Pom-Poms Galore, Yarn & String & a Whole Lot More  

Raum, Elizabeth – Spies of the American Revolution : An Interactive Espionage Adventure  

Weatherford, Carole – Boston Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre  

YOUNG ADULT FICTION

Bardugo, Leigh – Rule of Wolves (King of Scars Duology, #2)  

Buxbaum, Julie – Admission  

Carey, Anna – This Is Not the Jess Show  

Donaldson, Jennifer – I Know You Remember

Elston, Ashley – The Lying Woods  

Gonzales, Sophie – Perfect on Paper  

Holt, K. A. – Redwood and Ponytail  

Jackson, Tiffany D. – Let Me Hear a Rhyme 

Magruder, Nilah – Marvel Rising: Heroes of the Round Table  

Marshall, Kate Alice – Our Last Echoes  

Menon, Sandhya – There's Something About Sweetie  

Norton, Preston – Where I End & You Begin  

Perkins, Mitali – Forward Me Back to You  

Richards, Natalie D. – Five Total Strangers  

Sakisaka, Io – Ao Haru Ride, Vol. 9  

Schaeffer, Rebecca – Not Even Bones

Sheinmel, Alyssa B. – The Castle School (For Troubled Girls)  

Shirai, Kaiu – the Promised Neverland: Destroy Vol. 3  

Sullivan, Annie – Tiger Queen  

Takaya, Natsuki – Fruits Basket Vol. 1  

Tang, Andrea – Rebelwing  

Thomas, Aiden – Lost in the Never Woods

Venturini, Fred – The Escape of Light  

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Morrison, Julee – The Complete Cookbook for Teens: 120+ Recipes to Level Up Your Kitchen Game

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

Harrell, Rob – Wink 

Stead, Rebecca – The List of Things That Will Not Change

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Acuff, Jon – Soundtracks 

Patterson, James – The Red Book 

Quick, Amanda – The Lady Has a Past 

Sandford, John – Ocean Prey 

Steel, Danielle – Finding Ashley 

DVDS

24 Hours: The Complete Second Season 

Adventures in Odyssey and the Treasure of the Incas

Bataan Rescue 

Dr. Seuss: The Lorax 

Mini-Movie collection: "Despicable Me," "Hop," and "The Lorax"

Monster Hunter 

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes 

Our Friend 

Project Runway Complete Third Season

Promising Young Woman 

Soul 

Star Trek the Next Generation: Jean-Luc Picard Collection 

The Andy Griffith Show 

The Deep End 

The Facts of Life: The Complete Fifth Season

The Kid Detective 

The Paperboy 

The Vote 

The X Files: The Complete First Season 

Wonder Woman 1984

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

  • Updated

This interesting collection of various sized plastic disks and oblong guides became quite popular for a period of time back in the 1960s. Do y…

ST. PAUL HOLDS 25TH ANNUAL AUCTION
News

ST. PAUL HOLDS 25TH ANNUAL AUCTION

Around 300 guests take part in Saturday's 25th Annual Auction held at St. Paul Lutheran School in Farmington. This year’s theme was “Kentucky …

FARMINGTON CITY COUNCIL SWORN IN
News

FARMINGTON CITY COUNCIL SWORN IN

Several weeks following the April 6 municipal election, Mayor Larry Forsythe and five members of the city council were sworn-in for another te…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News