FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

  • 0
Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of March 2022. *Updated March 15, 2022

ADULT FICTION

Asher, April – Not the Witch You Wed

Barry, Kevin – That Old Country Music: Stories

Beare, Geraldine – Crime Stories From the 'Strand'

Benedict, Marie – Her Hidden Genius: A Novel

*Box, C.J. – Shadows Reel

Burke, Alafair – Find Me: A Novel

*Burton, Jaci – Riding On Instinct

Chan, Jessamine – The School for Good Mothers: A Novel

*Clark, Djeli – A Master of Djinn

Cosimano, Elle – Finlay Donovan Knocks 'Em Dead

*Cullinan, Thomas – The Beguiled

Cumming, Charles – Box 88

Darnielle, John – Devil House

*Dawson, Delilah – The Violence

Davis, Fiona – The Magnolia Palace: A Novel

De Lint, Charles – Spirits in the Wires

DeLuca, Jen – Well Matched

*Dugoni, Robert – The Silent Sisters

*Eddings, Mazey – A Brush With Love

Evison, Jonathan – Small World: A Novel

*Feehan, Christine – Phantom Game

*Ferencik, Erica – Girl in Ice

*Finlay, Alex – The Night Shift

Fluke, Joanne – Caramel Pecan Roll Murder

*Foley, Lucy – The Paris Apartment

Gramont, Nina de – The Christie Affair

Griffith, Harry C. – In His Place: A Modern-Day Challenge for Readers of in His Steps

Gudenkauf, Heather – The Overnight Guest

Harris, Kai – What the Fireflies Knew: A Novel

Hawley, Noah – Anthem: A Novel

Herman, Kathy – Relentless Pursuit

*Hoover, Colleen – Maybe Someday

Jago, Lucy – A Net for Small Fishes

James, Peter – Left You Dead

*Jance, Judith – Nothing to Lose

*Jones, Cherie – How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House

Jurczyk, Eva – The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections: A Novel

Kapelke-Dale, Rachel – The Ballerinas: A Novel

Kellerman, Jonathan – City of the Dead

Kennedy, Elle – Good Girl Complex

*King, Stephen – Gwendy's Final Task

*Konen, Leah – The Perfect Escape

Lloyd, Kate – Starting From Scratch

*Low, Gennita – Big Bad Wolf

Maas, Sarah J. – House of Sky and Breath

Maher, Kerri – The Paris Bookseller

McGee, Stephenia H. – A Wagon Train Weekend

McGuire, Seanan – Where the Drowned Girls Go

*Meltzer, Brad – The Lightning Rod

Mohamed, Nadifa – The Fortune Men

Moore, Scotto – Battle of the Linguist Mages

Morgenthaler, Sarah – Enjoy the View

Nagamatsu, Sequoia – How High We Go in the Dark: A Novel

Oono, Kousuke – The Way of the House Husband, Vol. 3

Oono, Kousuke – The Way of the House Husband, Vol. 4

*Parton, Dolly – Run, Rose Run

*Parker, Robert – Now and Then

Patterson, James – Steal

Petersheim, Jolina – The Divide

Peterson, Tracie – Ever Constant

Preston, Douglas J. – Diablo Mesa

Rivers, Francine – The Lady's Mine: A Novel

Robb, J. D. – Abandoned in Death

Robert, Katee – Electric Idol

*Robuck, Erika – Sisters of Night and Fog

Solomon, Rachel Lynn – Weather Girl

Stapley, Marissa – Lucky

*Steel, Danielle – High Stakes

Torre, A. R. – Every Last Secret

Turnham, Peter – None Stood Taller: From the Ashes of the Blitz to the D-Day Landings One Woman's Remarkable Story

Umrigar, Thrity N. – Honor: A Novel

Vidich, Paul – The Matchmaker: A Spy in Berlin

Waldon, Lacie – The Layover

Weber, David – Into the Light

Wibberley, Emily – The Roughest Draft

Wilkerson, Charmaine – Black Cake: A Novel

Yanagihara, Hanya – To Paradise

*Zanetti, Rebecca – Deadly Silence

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Andrews, V. C. – The Umbrella Lady

Baart, Nicole – Everything We Didn't Say

Coes, Ben – The Island

Cousens, Sophie – Just Haven't Met You Yet

Hooper, Kay – Curse of Salem

Hoover, Colleen – Reminders of Him: A Novel

James, Miranda – Classified as Murder: A Cat in the Stacks Mystery

Johnstone, William W. – Hunter's Moon

Johnstone, William W. – Till Death

Leigh, Melinda – See Her Die

Lewis, Preston – Choctaw Trail

Manning, Jason – Flintlock

Patterson, James – The Horsewoman: A Novel

*Patterson, James – Steal

*Preston, Douglas – Diablo Mesa

Reay, Katherine – The London House

Steel, Danielle – Invisible: A Novel

Taylor, Mary Ellen – The Words We Whisper

Tyler, Ben – The Cowboy and the Scallywag

White, Karen – The Attic on Queen Street

Wilkinson, Gina – When the Apricots Bloom

Williams, Denise – The Fastest Way to Fall

ADULT NON-FICTION

*Beck, Martha – The Way of Integrity

Bertinelli, Valerie – Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today

Brackey, Jolene – Creating Moments of Joy Along the Alzheimer's Journey

Bradley, James – Flags of our Fathers

Brown, Pat – The Profiler: My Life Hunting Serial Killers and Psychopaths

*Buchanan, Kyle – Blood, Sweat and Chrome

*Cho, Kristina – Mooncakes and Milk Bread

*Davis, Jack – The Bald Eagle

Dettmer, Philipp – Immune: A Journey Into the Mysterious System That Keeps You Alive

Gracie, Rickson – Breathe: A Life in Flow

Guarnere, William – Brothers in Battle, Best of Friends: Two WWII Paratroopers From the Original Band of Brothers Tell Their Story

*Jobb, Dean – The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream

*Klosterman, Chuck – The Nineties

Lamb, Brian – The Presidents: Noted Historians Rank America's Best and Worst Chief Executives

Lessin, Roy – For Mine Eyes Have Seen Thy Salvation

*Melton, Karen – Stop Accepting Isolation

Morrison, Robert – The Regency Years: During Which Jane Austin Writes, Napoleon Fights, Bryon Makes Love, and Britain Becomes Modern

Sancton, Julian – Madhouse at the End of the Earth: The Belgica's Journey Into the Dark Antarctic Night

Schulz, Kathryn – Lost & Found: A Memoir

Shedd, Warner – Owls Aren't Wise & Bats Aren't Blind: A Naturalist Debunks Our Favorite Fallacies About Wildlife

Sledge, E. B. – With the Old Breed at Peleliu and Okinawa

Stone, Larry – The Story of the Bible: The Fascinating History of Its Writing, Translation & Effect on Civilization

Sullivan, Rosemary – The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation

Tucci, Stanley – Taste: My Life Through Food

*Wells, M.R. – Four Paws From Heaven

*Winspear, Jacqueline – This Time Next Year We'll Be Laughing

EASY READERS

Bates, Amy June – When I Draw a Panda

Biedrzycki, David – Invasion of the Unicorns

Boelts, Maribeth – Kaia and the Bees

Border, Terry – Scaredy Snacks!

Brokering, Herbert – Earth & All Stars

Chapman, Aimee – My Little Book of Animals

Chen, Eva – I Am Golden

Dewdney, Anna – Llama Llama and the Bully Goat

Elliott, David – Color the Sky

Fenske, Jonathan – After Squidnight

Harper, Charise – Mericle Pepper & Boo: Puddle Trouble

Hays, Anna Jane – Cookie See! Cookie Do!

Henkes, Kevin – When Spring Comes

Howard, Lee – Let's Go!

It's Nice to Be a Narwhal

John, Jory – First Day Critter Jitters

Llewellyn, Claire – Why Should I Listen?

Marcero, Deborah – Out of a Jar

McAnulty, Stacy – Max Explains Everything: Puppy Expert

Norman, Kim – I Know a Wee Piggy

Rosenthal, Amy Krouse – Dear Girl

Russo, Brian – Yoga Bunny

Talkington, Bruce – Disney's Mickey & Minnie's Gift of the Magi

Thompson, Alexandra – A Family for Louie

Twiss, Jill – The Someone New

Underwood, Deborah – Every Little Letter

Wing, Natasha – The Night Before Preschool

JUNIOR FICTION

Bradley, Fleur – Midnight at the Barclay Hotel

Citro, Asia – Merhorses and Bubbles

Durfey-Lavoie, Lee – Just Roll With It

Farina, Katy – Karen's School Picture

Fergus, Maureen – Mad About Meatloaf

Korman, Gordon – Operation Do-Over

Martin, Ann M – Good-Bye Stacey, Good-Bye (The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel #11): A Graphix Book

McAnulty, Stacy – Millionaires for the Month

Patrick, Cat – Tornado Brain

Reynolds, Aaron – The Incredibly Dead Pets of Rex Dexter

Simpson, Dana – Phoebe and Her Unicorn: Unicorn Famous Vol. 13

Soontornvat, Christina – A Wish in the Dark

Souders, Taryn – Coop Knows the Scoop

Stier, Catherine – I Am Jax, Protector of the Ranch Book 1

Vrabel, Beth – The Newspaper Club

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Catrow, David – We the Kids: The Preamble to the Constitution of the United States

Fleming, Candace – The Curse of the Mummy: Uncovering Tutankhamun's Tomb

Grimes, Nikki – Voices of Christmas

Hannah-Jones, Nikole – The 1619 Project: Born on the Water

Lawler, Janet – Walrus Song

Mihaly, Christy – Water: A Deep Dive of Discovery

Miles, David – The Side-by-Side Declaration of Independence

Pieper, Jeanne – A Special Place for Santa: A Legend for Our Time

Sandstrom, Donna – Orca Rescue!: The True Story of an Orphaned Orca Named Springer

Young, Sarah – Jesus Calling Bible Storybook

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

*Flipps, Lisa – Star Fish

*Henkes, Kevin – Billy Miller Makes a Wish

YOUNG ADULT

Ahmadi, Arvin – How It All Blew Up

Blake, Kendare – In Every Generation

Brodsky, Demetra – Last Girls

Carpenter, Nora – The Edge of Anything

Christo, Alexandra – To Kill a Kingdom

Fukuda, Andrew Xia – This Light Between Us: A Novel of World War II

Hartman, Rachel – In the Serpent's Wake

Higuera, Donna Barba – The Last Cuentista

Ishida, Sui – Tokyo Ghoul: Tokyo Guru Vol. 13

Johnson, Kim – This is My America

McGinnis, Mindy – Be Not Far From Me

Murphy, Emily Bain – Splinters of Scarlet

Reynolds, Jason – Ain't Burned All the Bright

Schwartz, Dana – Anatomy: A Love Story

Sebastian, Laura – Castles in Their Bones

Sepetys, Ruta – I Must Betray You

Shusterman, Neal – Roxy

Takeuchi, Naoko – Sailor Moon Books 7: Pretty Guardian

Terciero, Rey – Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy: A Modern Retelling of Little Women

Thomas, Sherry – The Magnolia Sword: A Ballad of Mulan

Valentino, Serena – Evil Thing

Weir, Andy – Cheshire Crossing

Wolff, Tracy – Court

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Allaire, Christian – The Power of Style: How Fashion and Beauty Are Being Used to Reclaim Cultures

Heumann, Judith E. – Rolling Warrior: The Incredible, Sometimes Awkward, True Story of a Rebel Girl on Wheels Who Helped Spark a Revolution

Krimstein, Ken – When I Grow Up: The Lost Autobiographies of Six Yiddish Teenagers

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Jance, J.A. – Nothing to Lose

Kellerman, Jonathan – City of the Dead

*King, Stephen – Gweny's Final Task

*Meltzer, Brad – The Lightning Rod

*Patterson, James – Steal

Rivers, Francine – The Lady's Mine

*Robb, L.D. – Abandoned in Death

Shah, Saira – Storyteller's Daughter

28 Stand-Ups

ADULT PLAYAWAY

Feehan, Christine – Murder at Sunrise Lake

Fluke, Joanne – Caramel Pecon Roll Murder

Gabaldon, Diana – Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone

Steel, Danielle – Invisible

DVDS

*Above Suspicion Complete Collection

*Alpha Dog

*Amazing Spider-Man

*Barbie Dream House Use Adventures

*Barbie: The Pearl Princess

*Blue Ridge

*Bone Tomahawk

*Charlie's Angels Season One

*Clifford the Big Red Dog

*Criminal Activities

*Disturbing the Peace

The Dry

*Dune

*Elementary Third Season

*Eternals

Four Good Days

*Frontera

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

*Girl on the Train

*Gold

*The Hating Game

*The House of Gucci

*IP Man

Jungle Cruise

*Killing Me Softly

Manifest: The Complete First Season

*Motherless Brooklyn

*My Little Pony

*Nashville Second Season

*Paw Patrol: Dino to the Rescue

Paw Patrol: Roar to Rescue

*The Pledge

*Respect

Ron's Gone Wrong

*The Salvation

*Siberia

*Solace

Spidey and His Amazing Friends

*Submerged

*The Suicide Squad

*Trauma Center

*The Vanishing

*Walker Texas Ranger Season One

*Warehouse 18 Season Two

*Warriors

Werewolves Within

* I Am Wrath

