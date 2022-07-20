Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of July 2022.

ADULT FICTION

Abdullah, Chelsea – The Stardust Thief

Alexander, Kirsten – Lost Boy Found

Armstrong, Kelley – A Stitch in Time

Cañas, Isabel – The Hacienda

Carr, Jack – In the Blood

Chen, Kirstin – Counterfeit: A Novel

Clark, Julie – The Lies I Tell: A Novel

Feehan, Christine – Red on the River

Fortune, Carley – Every Summer After

Frazier, Charles – Nightwoods: A Novel

Gentill, Sulari – The Woman in the Library: A Novel

Hearne, Kevin – Hounded: Book One of the Iron Druid Chronicles

Hunting, Helena – When Sparks Fly

Jeffries, Sabrina – A Duke for Diana

Lackey, Mercedes – Beyond

Lawrence, C. E. – Cleopatra's Dagger

Leigh, Melinda – Right Behind Her

McTiernan, Dervla – The Murder Rule: A Novel

Miro, J. M. – Ordinary Monsters

Moshfegh, Ottessa – Lapvona

Obuobi, Shirlene – On Rotation: A Novel

Patterson, James – Escape

Pavone, Chris – Two Nights in Lisbon

Ryan, Jennifer – The Wedding Dress Sewing Circle: A Novel

Sager, Riley – The House Across the Lake: A Novel

Score, Lucy – Things We Never Got Over

St. Clair, Scarlett – King of Battle and Blood

Steel, Danielle – Suspects: A Novel

Sutanto, Jesse Q. – Four Aunties and a Wedding

Wilder, Ava – How to Fake It in Hollywood: A Novel

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Lowry, Jackson – The Saltwater Trail: A Ralph Compton Western

Manning, Jason – Battle of the Teton Basin

Thayer, Nancy – Summer Love: A Novel

Thayne, RaeAnne – Summer at the Cape

ADULT NON-FICTION

Adjonyoh, Zoe – Zoe's Ghana Kitchen: An Introduction to New African Cuisine - From Ghana With Love

Alderfer, Jonathan – National Geographic Complete Birds of North America

Blair, Selma – Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up

Booth, Thomas – English for Everyone

Brown, Tina – The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor--the Truth and the Turmoil Conway, Kellyanne – Here's the Deal: A Memoir

Fischer, Jenna – The Office BFFs: Tales of the Office From Two Best Friends Who Were There

Fry, Stephen – Heroes: The Greek Myths Reimagined

McGinniss, Joe – Never Enough

Millard, Candice – River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile

Murphy, Emily – Grow now: how we can save our health, communities, and planet — one garden at a time

Patterson, James – James Patterson by James Patterson: The Stories of My Life

Powers, Thomas – The Killing of Crazy Horse

Pulitzer, Lisa – Portrait of a Monster: Joran Van Der Sloot, a Murder in Peru, and the Natalee Holloway Mystery

Sedaris, David – Happy-Go-Lucky

Yong, Ed – An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us

Celtic Tales: Fairy Tales and Stories of Enchantment From Ireland, Scotland, Brittany, and Wales

EASY READERS

Bartlett, Jennifer – Dino's Rainy Day

Bartlett, Jennifer – Leo Gets Lost

Bartlett, Jennifer – Molly's Journey

Berkes, Marianne – Over in the Ocean: A Beach Baby Animal Habitat Book

Bolling, Valerie – Together We Ride

Boynton, Sandra – The Going to Bed Book

Brockenbrough, Martha – Frank and the Bad Surprise

Dawnay, Gabby – If I Had an Octopus

DiPucchio, Kelly – Oona and the Shark

Docherty, Helen – The Storybook Knight

Fenske, Jonathan – Something Stinks!

Henkes, Kevin – Little Houses

Hunter, Anne – Baby Squeaks

Judge, Lita – Something Beautiful

Knowles, Johanna – Ear Worm!

Kowal, Mary Robinette – Molly on the Moon

Lazar, Tara – Bloop

Lionni, Leo – Swimmy

Rabe, Tish – I am Sam–I–Am

Sayres, Brianna Caplan – Where Do Diggers Take Vacation?

Sherry, Kevin – I'm the Best Artist in the Ocean

Stein, David Ezra – Don't Worry, Murray

Testa, Maggie – My First 100 Neighborhood Words

JUNIOR FICTION

Berne, Emma Carlson – The Disappearing Otters

Chainani, Soman – Rise of the School for Good and Evil

Chu, Amy – Turning Red: The Graphic Novel

Cody, Matthew – Cat Ninja: Time Heist Vol. 2

Grabenstein, Chris – Mr. Lemoncello's Very First Game

Haddix, Margaret Peterson – The School for Whatnots

Knisley, Lucy – Apple Crush / Apple Crush

Marlow, Susan K. – Jem's Frog Fiasco Book 2

Moyer, Rich – Ham Helsing: Monster Hunter Book 2

Nye, Naomi Shihab – The Turtle of Michigan

Pilkey, Dav – Cat Kid Comic Club On Purpose: (Cat Kid Comic Club #3)

Reynolds, Justin A. – It's the End of the World and I'm in My Bathing Suit

Santat, Dan– The Aquanaut

Steadman, A. F. – Skandar and the Unicorn Thief

Tsang, Katie – Dragon Mountain

Pj Masks 5-Minute Stories

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Esbaum, Jill – Jack Knight's Brave Flight: How One Gutsy Pilot Saved the U.S. Air Mail Service

Hargrave, Kelly – Can't Get Enough Shark Stuff: Fun Facts, Awesome Info, Cool Games, Silly Jokes, and More!

Pattison, Darcy – Diego, the Galápagos Giant Tortoise: Saving a Species From Extinction Pincus, Meeg – Make Way for Animals! : A World of Wildlife Crossings

Rothman, Julia– Ocean Anatomy: The Curious Parts & Pieces of the World Under the Sea

Sayre, April Pulley – Happy Sloth Day!

Behind the Scenes at the Space Stations

YOUNG ADULT

Akutami, Gege – Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Armentrout, Jennifer L. – Deity: Covenant

Bayron, Kalynn – This Poison Heart Book 1

Bierce, John – Into the Labyrinth: Mage Errant

Cordova, Zoraida – The Vicious Deep

Dickerson, Melanie – The Golden Braid

Ehrlich, Brenna – Killing Time

Endo, Tatsuya – Spy X Family Vol. 5

Endo, Tatsuya – Spy x Family, Vol. 3

Endo, Tatsuya – Spy X Family, Vol. 4

Goodman, Jessica – The Counselors

Gotoge, Koyoharu – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Vol. 6

Gotoge, Koyoharu – Demon Slayer: Trading Blows at Close Quarters Vol. 7

Han, Jenny – It's Not Summer Without You

Henry, April – Two Truths and a Lie

Kemmerer, Brigid – Forging Silver Into Stars

Kibuishi, Amy Kim – Realm of the Blue Mist: A Graphic Novel (The Rema Chronicles #1)

Koester, Eric – The Pennymores and the Curse of the Invisible Quill

Lukens, F. T. – In Deeper Waters

Moke, Jenny Elder – Curse of the Specter Queen

Morrow, Bethany C. – A Song Below Water

Nitori, Sasami – Wonder Cat Kyuu-Chan Vol. 1

Oda, Eiichiro – One Piece: Romance Dawn Vol. 1

Pogharian, Armen – Penny Preston and the Raven's Talisman

Ritter, William – Jackaby

Roux, Madeleine – The Book of Living Secrets

Stiefvater, Maggie – Bravely

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Fleming, Candace – Murder Among Friends: How Leopold and Loeb Tried to Commit the Perfect Crime

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Barton, Fiona – Local Gone Missing

Campbell, Jack – Resolute

Hilderbrand, Elin – The Hotel Nantaucket

Patterson, James – Escape

Sanderson, Brandon – Stephen Leeds: Death and Taxes

Steel, Danielle – Suspects

DVDS

123 Sesame Street: Learning 3-Pack

Favorite Children's Songs

Favorite Counting Songs

Father Goose

The Hustle

Footloose

Infinite

Olympus Has Fallen

Relic Hunter: Complete First Season

Relic Hunter: Complete Second Season

Relic Hunter: Complete Third Season

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes

The Blind Side

Against a Crooked Sky

Believe in Me

Come Away Home

Friendship's Field

Gift of Love: The Daniel Huffman Story

Possums

Return of the Secret Garden

Same River Twice

The Sandy Bottom Orchestra

White Wolf: A Cry in the Wild II

White Wolves II: Legend of the Wild

REFERENCE GENEALOGY

Costello, Beulah – Trogdon

Moore, Bernard W. – Harrisburg Funeral Home Records 1907-1965

Reynolds, Marion Lavender – Gaskins Funeral Home Records 1947-1955 Vol. II

Upchurch, Norma Elders – William Harvey Elders Family History