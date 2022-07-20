Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of July 2022.
ADULT FICTION
Abdullah, Chelsea – The Stardust Thief
Alexander, Kirsten – Lost Boy Found
Armstrong, Kelley – A Stitch in Time
Cañas, Isabel – The Hacienda
Carr, Jack – In the Blood
Chen, Kirstin – Counterfeit: A Novel
Clark, Julie – The Lies I Tell: A Novel
Feehan, Christine – Red on the River
Fortune, Carley – Every Summer After
Frazier, Charles – Nightwoods: A Novel
Gentill, Sulari – The Woman in the Library: A Novel
Hearne, Kevin – Hounded: Book One of the Iron Druid Chronicles
Hunting, Helena – When Sparks Fly
Jeffries, Sabrina – A Duke for Diana
Lackey, Mercedes – Beyond
Lawrence, C. E. – Cleopatra's Dagger
Leigh, Melinda – Right Behind Her
McTiernan, Dervla – The Murder Rule: A Novel
Miro, J. M. – Ordinary Monsters
Moshfegh, Ottessa – Lapvona
Obuobi, Shirlene – On Rotation: A Novel
Patterson, James – Escape
Pavone, Chris – Two Nights in Lisbon
Ryan, Jennifer – The Wedding Dress Sewing Circle: A Novel
Sager, Riley – The House Across the Lake: A Novel
Score, Lucy – Things We Never Got Over
St. Clair, Scarlett – King of Battle and Blood
Steel, Danielle – Suspects: A Novel
Sutanto, Jesse Q. – Four Aunties and a Wedding
Wilder, Ava – How to Fake It in Hollywood: A Novel
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Lowry, Jackson – The Saltwater Trail: A Ralph Compton Western
Manning, Jason – Battle of the Teton Basin
Thayer, Nancy – Summer Love: A Novel
Thayne, RaeAnne – Summer at the Cape
ADULT NON-FICTION
Adjonyoh, Zoe – Zoe's Ghana Kitchen: An Introduction to New African Cuisine - From Ghana With Love
Alderfer, Jonathan – National Geographic Complete Birds of North America
Blair, Selma – Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up
Booth, Thomas – English for Everyone
Brown, Tina – The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor--the Truth and the Turmoil Conway, Kellyanne – Here's the Deal: A Memoir
Fischer, Jenna – The Office BFFs: Tales of the Office From Two Best Friends Who Were There
Fry, Stephen – Heroes: The Greek Myths Reimagined
McGinniss, Joe – Never Enough
Millard, Candice – River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile
Murphy, Emily – Grow now: how we can save our health, communities, and planet — one garden at a time
Patterson, James – James Patterson by James Patterson: The Stories of My Life
Powers, Thomas – The Killing of Crazy Horse
Pulitzer, Lisa – Portrait of a Monster: Joran Van Der Sloot, a Murder in Peru, and the Natalee Holloway Mystery
Sedaris, David – Happy-Go-Lucky
Yong, Ed – An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us
Celtic Tales: Fairy Tales and Stories of Enchantment From Ireland, Scotland, Brittany, and Wales
EASY READERS
Bartlett, Jennifer – Dino's Rainy Day
Bartlett, Jennifer – Leo Gets Lost
Bartlett, Jennifer – Molly's Journey
Berkes, Marianne – Over in the Ocean: A Beach Baby Animal Habitat Book
Bolling, Valerie – Together We Ride
Boynton, Sandra – The Going to Bed Book
Brockenbrough, Martha – Frank and the Bad Surprise
Dawnay, Gabby – If I Had an Octopus
DiPucchio, Kelly – Oona and the Shark
Docherty, Helen – The Storybook Knight
Fenske, Jonathan – Something Stinks!
Henkes, Kevin – Little Houses
Hunter, Anne – Baby Squeaks
Judge, Lita – Something Beautiful
Knowles, Johanna – Ear Worm!
Kowal, Mary Robinette – Molly on the Moon
Lazar, Tara – Bloop
Lionni, Leo – Swimmy
Rabe, Tish – I am Sam–I–Am
Sayres, Brianna Caplan – Where Do Diggers Take Vacation?
Sherry, Kevin – I'm the Best Artist in the Ocean
Stein, David Ezra – Don't Worry, Murray
Testa, Maggie – My First 100 Neighborhood Words
JUNIOR FICTION
Berne, Emma Carlson – The Disappearing Otters
Chainani, Soman – Rise of the School for Good and Evil
Chu, Amy – Turning Red: The Graphic Novel
Cody, Matthew – Cat Ninja: Time Heist Vol. 2
Grabenstein, Chris – Mr. Lemoncello's Very First Game
Haddix, Margaret Peterson – The School for Whatnots
Knisley, Lucy – Apple Crush / Apple Crush
Marlow, Susan K. – Jem's Frog Fiasco Book 2
Moyer, Rich – Ham Helsing: Monster Hunter Book 2
Nye, Naomi Shihab – The Turtle of Michigan
Pilkey, Dav – Cat Kid Comic Club On Purpose: (Cat Kid Comic Club #3)
Reynolds, Justin A. – It's the End of the World and I'm in My Bathing Suit
Santat, Dan– The Aquanaut
Steadman, A. F. – Skandar and the Unicorn Thief
Tsang, Katie – Dragon Mountain
Pj Masks 5-Minute Stories
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Esbaum, Jill – Jack Knight's Brave Flight: How One Gutsy Pilot Saved the U.S. Air Mail Service
Hargrave, Kelly – Can't Get Enough Shark Stuff: Fun Facts, Awesome Info, Cool Games, Silly Jokes, and More!
Pattison, Darcy – Diego, the Galápagos Giant Tortoise: Saving a Species From Extinction Pincus, Meeg – Make Way for Animals! : A World of Wildlife Crossings
Rothman, Julia– Ocean Anatomy: The Curious Parts & Pieces of the World Under the Sea
Sayre, April Pulley – Happy Sloth Day!
Behind the Scenes at the Space Stations
YOUNG ADULT
Akutami, Gege – Jujutsu Kaisen 0
Armentrout, Jennifer L. – Deity: Covenant
Bayron, Kalynn – This Poison Heart Book 1
Bierce, John – Into the Labyrinth: Mage Errant
Cordova, Zoraida – The Vicious Deep
Dickerson, Melanie – The Golden Braid
Ehrlich, Brenna – Killing Time
Endo, Tatsuya – Spy X Family Vol. 5
Endo, Tatsuya – Spy x Family, Vol. 3
Endo, Tatsuya – Spy X Family, Vol. 4
Goodman, Jessica – The Counselors
Gotoge, Koyoharu – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Vol. 6
Gotoge, Koyoharu – Demon Slayer: Trading Blows at Close Quarters Vol. 7
Han, Jenny – It's Not Summer Without You
Henry, April – Two Truths and a Lie
Kemmerer, Brigid – Forging Silver Into Stars
Kibuishi, Amy Kim – Realm of the Blue Mist: A Graphic Novel (The Rema Chronicles #1)
Koester, Eric – The Pennymores and the Curse of the Invisible Quill
Lukens, F. T. – In Deeper Waters
Moke, Jenny Elder – Curse of the Specter Queen
Morrow, Bethany C. – A Song Below Water
Nitori, Sasami – Wonder Cat Kyuu-Chan Vol. 1
Oda, Eiichiro – One Piece: Romance Dawn Vol. 1
Pogharian, Armen – Penny Preston and the Raven's Talisman
Ritter, William – Jackaby
Roux, Madeleine – The Book of Living Secrets
Stiefvater, Maggie – Bravely
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Fleming, Candace – Murder Among Friends: How Leopold and Loeb Tried to Commit the Perfect Crime
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
Barton, Fiona – Local Gone Missing
Campbell, Jack – Resolute
Hilderbrand, Elin – The Hotel Nantaucket
Patterson, James – Escape
Sanderson, Brandon – Stephen Leeds: Death and Taxes
Steel, Danielle – Suspects
DVDS
123 Sesame Street: Learning 3-Pack
Favorite Children's Songs
Favorite Counting Songs
Father Goose
The Hustle
Footloose
Infinite
Olympus Has Fallen
Relic Hunter: Complete First Season
Relic Hunter: Complete Second Season
Relic Hunter: Complete Third Season
The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes
The Blind Side
Against a Crooked Sky
Believe in Me
Come Away Home
Friendship's Field
Gift of Love: The Daniel Huffman Story
Possums
Return of the Secret Garden
Same River Twice
The Sandy Bottom Orchestra
White Wolf: A Cry in the Wild II
White Wolves II: Legend of the Wild
REFERENCE GENEALOGY
Costello, Beulah – Trogdon
Moore, Bernard W. – Harrisburg Funeral Home Records 1907-1965
Reynolds, Marion Lavender – Gaskins Funeral Home Records 1947-1955 Vol. II
Upchurch, Norma Elders – William Harvey Elders Family History