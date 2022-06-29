Farmington Public Library DVDs

New DVDs added to the collection at the Farmington Public Library in June were:
All Creatures Great and Small Season One
The Batman
Blacklight
The Brainiacas.com
Carol Burnett Show Christmas with Carol
Coyote Summer
The Cross and the Switchblade
Death on the Nile
Dog
Encanto
A Father's Choice
Favorite Nursery Rhymes
The First of May
Gossip Girl Season 1
Gossip Girl Season 2
Gryphon
The Hangover Part II
House, M.D. Season 2
The Inheritance
Just in Time
The Last Kingdom Season One
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Marry Me
Mary and the Witch's Flower
The Matrix: Resurrections
Mickey
The Mitchells Vs. the Machines
Mozart and Friends
Nancy Drew Season One
National Lampoon's Van Wilder
New Moon
My Pal Trigger / Cowboy and the Senorita
Rocketman
Redeeming Love
Sex and the City Season 6 Part 1
Sing 2
Six Feet Under Season 3
Spider-Man No Way Home
Stripes
The 355
To Kill a Mockingbird
True Blood Season 1
The Westing Game
Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop
Yellowstone Season 4