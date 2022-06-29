 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Daily Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by First State Community Bank

Farmington Public Library DVDs

  • 0
Farmington Public Library DVDs

New DVDs added to the collection at the Farmington Public Library in June were:

All Creatures Great and Small Season One

The Batman

Blacklight

The Brainiacas.com

Carol Burnett Show Christmas with Carol

Coyote Summer

The Cross and the Switchblade

Death on the Nile

Dog

Encanto

A Father's Choice

Favorite Nursery Rhymes

The First of May

Gossip Girl Season 1

Gossip Girl Season 2

Gryphon

The Hangover Part II

People are also reading…

House, M.D. Season 2

The Inheritance

Just in Time

The Last Kingdom Season One

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Marry Me

Mary and the Witch's Flower

The Matrix: Resurrections

Mickey

The Mitchells Vs. the Machines

Mozart and Friends

Nancy Drew Season One

National Lampoon's Van Wilder

New Moon

My Pal Trigger / Cowboy and the Senorita

Rocketman

Redeeming Love

Sex and the City Season 6 Part 1

Sing 2

Six Feet Under Season 3

Spider-Man No Way Home

Stripes

The 355

To Kill a Mockingbird

True Blood Season 1

The Westing Game

Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop

Yellowstone Season 4

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

This impressive-looking gadget had a very important purpose back in the 1800s. Do you know what it is? If you think you know the answer, send …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News