Farmington R-7 School District emphasizing character

“Historically, it was the eight pillars of integrity,” he said. “We had developed a list initially of what did the community members through the chamber of commerce think that our kids lacked when they got out of Farmington High School. So, forever our motto was we were committed to the eight pillars of integrity.

"When people came in to evaluate us to be a state school of character and national school of character, not everybody could tell you exactly what those eight pillars were. It was a big, long, lengthy motto, and we limited ourselves to just eight things that we continued to focus on.

“This year we told the teachers that at the very beginning, we want to revamp our motto, we want it to be important, we want to be able to include whatever comes up. If there’s a particular time during the school year, where different values we see lacking in our kids, if their just being unkind to somebody, we want to talk about kindness. We don’t just want to have to be something we fit under the eight pillars. We started talking about what makes good people, and that’s being good people yourself, and having integrity on the inside.

McKinney noted that after Farmington was recognized as a state and national school of character two years ago, the school district has seen results with the program.

“We have better years than others, but this is a continuing process where we just start over year after year,” he said.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal.

