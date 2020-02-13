Farmington R-7 School District emphasizing character

The Farmington Middle School held an assembly for seventh and eighth graders last Friday to address the Character Initiative Program, at which Middle School Principal Dustin Jenkerson provided students with an overview of the program.
“Character has always been an initiative district-wide, it originated in middle school with Mr. McKinney and some of the teachers that are here,” Jenkerson said. “We’ve typically had some sort of theme or motto to go along, it’s been probably seven years, we have new teachers, new staff members, new kids to come through.
“We just wanted to start fresh with a new idea, we started at the beginning of the year in our faculty meeting. The teachers really came up with it on their own. We have certain words that we use, integrity, respect, honesty, things like that. Integrity was the one that kept coming to the top that we can really lump a lot of things under.”
Students learned the words “We are nice with integrity from inside out” in sign language, and participated in other activities to reinforce being nice to each other and having integrity. Cheerleaders and the Knightline also performed.
Todd McKinney, middle school assistant principal and director of character education, explained how the Character Initiative program has been utilized in the past and how it was modified this year.
“Historically, it was the eight pillars of integrity,” he said. “We had developed a list initially of what did the community members through the chamber of commerce think that our kids lacked when they got out of Farmington High School. So, forever our motto was we were committed to the eight pillars of integrity.
"When people came in to evaluate us to be a state school of character and national school of character, not everybody could tell you exactly what those eight pillars were. It was a big, long, lengthy motto, and we limited ourselves to just eight things that we continued to focus on.
“This year we told the teachers that at the very beginning, we want to revamp our motto, we want it to be important, we want to be able to include whatever comes up. If there’s a particular time during the school year, where different values we see lacking in our kids, if their just being unkind to somebody, we want to talk about kindness. We don’t just want to have to be something we fit under the eight pillars. We started talking about what makes good people, and that’s being good people yourself, and having integrity on the inside.
McKinney noted that after Farmington was recognized as a state and national school of character two years ago, the school district has seen results with the program.
“We have better years than others, but this is a continuing process where we just start over year after year,” he said.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
