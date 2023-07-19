Children from families whose current income is at or below specific levels are eligible for free or reduced-price meals. Applications are available at the school office. To apply, fill out an application and return it to the school. The information provided on the application is confidential and will be used only for the purpose of determining eligibility. Applications may be submitted any time during the school year. A complete application is required to determine eligibility; information for the application includes: household income from all sources, Food Stamp/TANF case number; names of all household members; and the signature and last four digits of Social Security number of the person signing the application. School officials may verify current income or other information provided on the application.