Farmington R-7 School District relocates administration

The Farmington Board of Education held a special meeting last week where it voted to rename two buildings in the district and move the administration and school board to a roomier location.

The W. L. Johns Building has been renamed the W. L. Johns Administration Building. All the district administration and school board has been moved to the larger building located on the corner of Fourth and Franklin streets. The Administration and School Board Building on Ste. Genevieve Avenue is now the Farmington School District Operations Building.

Superintendent Matt Ruble explained the reason for the move.

“We’re excited to be in the new building,” he said. “This is the second oldest building in the district, built in the late 1930s. A lot of history here, still a great building. The move allows us to have everyone in the central office in one location, it allows us to have all the instructional curriculum coordinators, all of our lead administrators all in one place.”

The old administration building will now house the headquarters for Transportation, Food Service and Maintenance and Custodial departments.

“Transportation was in the old Quonset hut, you had people on top of each other and didn’t have a place to meet,” Ruble said. “It gives everyone more space, better facilities as well.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

