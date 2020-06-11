You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Farmington R-7 School District relocates administration
0 comments

Farmington R-7 School District relocates administration

{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington School Board

The Farmington School District has moved all administrative and school board functions to the W.L. Johns building.

 Mark Marberry

The Farmington Board of Education held a special meeting last week where it voted to rename two buildings in the district and move the administration and school board to a roomier location.

The W. L. Johns Building has been renamed the W. L. Johns Administration Building. All the district administration and school board has been moved to the larger building located on the corner of Fourth and Franklin streets. The Administration and School Board Building on Ste. Genevieve Avenue is now the Farmington School District Operations Building.

Superintendent Matt Ruble explained the reason for the move.

“We’re excited to be in the new building,” he said. “This is the second oldest building in the district, built in the late 1930s. A lot of history here, still a great building. The move allows us to have everyone in the central office in one location, it allows us to have all the instructional curriculum coordinators, all of our lead administrators all in one place.”

The old administration building will now house the headquarters for Transportation, Food Service and Maintenance and Custodial departments.

“Transportation was in the old Quonset hut, you had people on top of each other and didn’t have a place to meet,” Ruble said. “It gives everyone more space, better facilities as well.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
The Sustainable Life
News

The Sustainable Life

Mo and John Bales of rural Farmington believe it’s every person’s responsibility to take care of the planet. It’s not just words they say, but…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

  • Updated

This week's Take A Guess may look strange, but it has an important purpose for people doing some decorative sprucing up of their home or busin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News