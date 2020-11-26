 Skip to main content
Farmington Regional Chamber Goes Live!
Farmington Regional Chamber Goes Live!

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce held a "live" Business and Community luncheon last week for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 50 members enjoyed a box dinner at the event held Nov. 19 at the Centene Center. The number of people allowed to attend the luncheon was limited to assist in social distancing.

The meeting included the chamber's annual cake auction to raise funds for the Help the Hungry Bake Sale, and special awards were presented to various members.

