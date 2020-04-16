Farmington Regional Chamber plans ‘virtual’ luncheon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Referring to the Farmington Regional Chamber’s desire to follow county and state social distancing guidelines, chamber Executive Director Candy Hente has announced that today’s Business and Community Luncheon will be held online rather than at Centene Center as is normally the case.

Despite the required change of the monthly luncheon to an online-only experience, Hente is confident that the program will be one that offers practical information to chamber members at this challenging moment for businesses in the Parkland and across the country.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cathy Sexton from the Productivity Experts, as our guest speaker for today's virtual luncheon,” Hente said. “For stressed entrepreneurs struggling with productivity and profitability, Cathy offers proven strategies, systems and solutions.”

According to Hente, because Sexton is a Certified Productivity Trainer and Certified Life Style Design Coach, she will be able to bring a unique, comprehensive approach to complex situations. Also, taking into account her more than 30 years of experience in accounting and expertise as a Profit Specialist Sexton will be able to partner in productivity and profitability that every small business needs to succeed,”