Farmington Regional Chamber plans ‘virtual’ luncheon

Referring to the Farmington Regional Chamber’s desire to follow county and state social distancing guidelines, chamber Executive Director Candy Hente has announced that today’s Business and Community Luncheon will be held online rather than at Centene Center as is normally the case.
Despite the required change of the monthly luncheon to an online-only experience, Hente is confident that the program will be one that offers practical information to chamber members at this challenging moment for businesses in the Parkland and across the country.
“We are thrilled to welcome Cathy Sexton from the Productivity Experts, as our guest speaker for today's virtual luncheon,” Hente said. “For stressed entrepreneurs struggling with productivity and profitability, Cathy offers proven strategies, systems and solutions.”
According to Hente, because Sexton is a Certified Productivity Trainer and Certified Life Style Design Coach, she will be able to bring a unique, comprehensive approach to complex situations. Also, taking into account her more than 30 years of experience in accounting and expertise as a Profit Specialist Sexton will be able to partner in productivity and profitability that every small business needs to succeed,”
Sexton is co-author of Focus, Organization and Productivity, Exploring Productivity, 7 Points of Impact, and Living the Innergized Life, as well as the author of 52 Powerful Success Strategies to Ignite Productivity and The Productivity Habit: A 10-Week Journal to Become More Productive. She also actively provides valuable content and resources for business owners through her productivity blog on TheProductivityExperts.com and her Productivity to Profit Talk TV show, which can be found on the Raven International Network using Roku or Amazon Fire. Sexton has been featured in Entrepreneur Magazine, Return on Performance Magazine, St. Louis Post Dispatch, St. Louis Small Business Journal, St. Louis Business Journal, Lawyers Weekly, It’s Your Biz, St. Louis Women’s Journal, NBC Affiliate, MPR Radio, and KSDK TV
“I believe that Cathy's presentation on ‘Breaking Through Roadblocks to Productivity’ for the luncheon will help chamber members win the battle over time-clutter and take charge of every precious minute by learning how to focus, so they work less but get more done,” Hente said. “If you’re tired of feeling busy but unproductive, I think this program will help our local businesses to jump start their productivity, as well as discover ways to break through five major productivity roadblocks — mindset, planning, prioritization, focus, and energy.”
Hente is inviting chamber members and other Parkland business leaders at noon Thursday.
Join the Zoom Meeting at https://zoom.us/j/818887333?pwd=YXpHWEYybzN3RHUwNEVDSVRuVUdzdz09
