Farmington residents graduate in May from MSU

Six Farmington residents were awarded degrees at commencement ceremonies held May 13 and 14 at Missouri State University's JQH Arena in Springfield.
The local students receiving degrees were Dylan Gaige, master of business administration; Carly Genenbacher, bachelor of science in exercise and movement science; Emily Layton, bachelor of science in nursing, cum laude; Joshua Moore, bachelor of science in biology, magna cum laude; Ellen Reidt, bachelor of science in exercise and movement science; and Miranda Scruggs, bachelor of applied science, general agriculture.
Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 undergraduate credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.
A total of 2,954 degrees were awarded to students for spring 2021.