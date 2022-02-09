Farmington roundup of honored students and graduates

Bob Jones University

Naomi Goetz, a Senior Voice Performance major from Farmington, was named to the Fall 2021 President's List, which recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher GPA for the semester.

Drury University

The Fall 2021 Dean's List, which includes students earning GPAs of 3.6 or better on a 4-point scale and completing 12 or more semester hours, included Laiken Cash and Olivia Piekarski of Farmington.

Linn State Technical College of Missouri

Farmington residents who achieved the Dean's List during the 2021 Fall semester were were Mason Berghaus, Lane Redmond and William Thomure. To make the list, they must be full-time students who earned a semester GPA between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale.

Northwest Missouri State University

Among this fall's graduating class was Shawn William Brumfield of Farmington who earned a M.S.Ed. in Education Leadership K-12.

Rockhurst University

Kenzie Jones of Farmington was named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above.

Southern New Hampshire University

The Fall 2021 President's List included full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.700 or better. Making the list was Daisy Benz of Farmington.

Truman State University

Students on the President's List achieved a 4.0 GPA and completed 12 or more semester hours. Farmington students on the Fall 2021 President's List include Lily Borrego, Devin Chau, Ryan Fuemmeler, Caitlyn Mabry and Kim Ramos.

Students on the Fall 2021 Vice President for Academic Affairs’ List achieved a semester GPA of at least 3.5 and completed at least 12 credit hours. Farmington students on the list were Alexander Karst, Greg Roberts and ZuZu Smugala of Farmington.

University of the Cumberlands

Matthew Cannaday of Farmington completed a Doctor of Philosophy in Business degree.

