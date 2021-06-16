Farmington’s Dorothy Schramm winner in beauty contest

This story originally appeared in the Friday, June 6, 1941 issue of The Press. – Editor
The coronation of the ninth Ozarks Jubilee queen took place in Poplar Bluff Saturday afternoon following a three-day festival which attracted many thousands of people.
Miss Dorothy Schramm of Farmington was made queen of the jubilee to reign during 1941-42, and was chosen from among 15 other visiting beauties.
Miss Schramm is the daughter of E.C. Schramm of Farmington. She is a graduate of this year’s senior class and was recently chosen “Miss Farmington” by the Junior Chamber of Commerce. She was also High School Queen this past year.
Miss Darlene Reeder of Fisk was chosen as her first attendant and runner-up in the competition; and Miss Loretta Standley of Van Buren, second attendant.
Dr. Z. Lee Stokely introduced Secretary of State Dwight Brown who made the coronation address. Mr. Brown, former Poplar Bluffian and well-known Missourian, conferred the title and crown on Miss Schramm and presented her with a large arm bouquet of rosebuds, a gift from the Jubilee Committee.
Swepson Krauss, who was co-chairman of the Coronation Committee with Robert Hyde, presided as master of ceremonies during the judging and coronation, and presented the girls with their prizes. Mrs. Carl C. Abington directed the girls in the contest and coronation.
The contest and coronation which followed the big parade Saturday afternoon, was a thing of unusual beauty this year. The 16 lovely girls in beautiful formals of all styles and hues promenaded before the immense crowd with much grace and dignity.
Cheering and applause met each girl as they came to the platform. The judges, Miss Evelyn Neagle and Dr. Eugene Hotfelder of St. Louis; and Edgar Fattmanorf of Webster Groves, Mo., called back favorites a number of times, eliminating a few each time until the one fortunate winner was decided upon.
Miss Schramm received a check for $30; Miss Reeder, $10; and Miss Stanley, $10. All other contestants received checks for $5 each to help defray expenses.
On the platform during the event were Miss Ozarks of 1940, the former Miss Mayme Shelby of Charleston, Mo.; Secretary of State Dwight Brown, and his secretary, Ned Cole of Jefferson City, and Mayor Ira M. Bradley and Dr. Z. Lee Stokely of Poplar Bluff.