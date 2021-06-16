Farmington’s Dorothy Schramm winner in beauty contest

This story originally appeared in the Friday, June 6, 1941 issue of The Press. – Editor

The coronation of the ninth Ozarks Jubilee queen took place in Poplar Bluff Saturday afternoon following a three-day festival which attracted many thousands of people.

Miss Dorothy Schramm of Farmington was made queen of the jubilee to reign during 1941-42, and was chosen from among 15 other visiting beauties.

Miss Schramm is the daughter of E.C. Schramm of Farmington. She is a graduate of this year’s senior class and was recently chosen “Miss Farmington” by the Junior Chamber of Commerce. She was also High School Queen this past year.

Miss Darlene Reeder of Fisk was chosen as her first attendant and runner-up in the competition; and Miss Loretta Standley of Van Buren, second attendant.

Dr. Z. Lee Stokely introduced Secretary of State Dwight Brown who made the coronation address. Mr. Brown, former Poplar Bluffian and well-known Missourian, conferred the title and crown on Miss Schramm and presented her with a large arm bouquet of rosebuds, a gift from the Jubilee Committee.