FARMINGTON SAILOR VISITS ORPHANAGE

PUERTO CORTES, Honduras – Aerographer's Mate 2nd Class William Lindell, from Farmington, Missouri, attached to hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), interacts with children from the Hagar de Niños San Ramon orphanage, Nov. 5, 2022.
Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America.