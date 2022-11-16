 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FARMINGTON SAILOR VISITS ORPHANAGE

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan J. Soto

PUERTO CORTES, Honduras – Aerographer's Mate 2nd Class William Lindell, from Farmington, Missouri, attached to hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), interacts with children from the Hagar de Niños San Ramon orphanage, Nov. 5, 2022.

Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America.

