Farmington school board considers onsite clinic

The Farmington R-7 Board of Education learned about the potential of providing an onsite medical clinic for the school district when it met in regular session Nov. 17 in Truman Auditorium.

Associate Superintendent Dr. Ashley Krause spoke briefly about the aims of the Health and Wellness Policy Committee, and one particular program they wanted to implement.

“We have great partnerships,” she said. “We have many partners that step up to help us with medical needs, behavior and mental health needs as well as dental needs. Our Health and Wellness Policy Committee is very driven to produce outcomes for students and to continue to make sure we have those partnerships.

“A little bit of our conversation was about an on-site clinic that could be offered within the Farmington R-7 School District to support students and employees. This is the beginning of the conversation that we would like to have with Great Mines.”

Krause introduced Rebekah Jones, chief operating officer with Great Mines Health Center, to speak about the program they offer for onsite clinics in school districts.