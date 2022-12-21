Farmington school board hires new superintendent

The Farmington R-1 Board of Education announced on Dec. 6 that Dr. Kyle Gibbs has been selected as the school district’s 22nd superintendent and will begin his duties on July 1, as he succeeds Matt Ruble, who announced in August his pending retirement at the conclusion of the 2022-2023 school year.

With his appointment by the board, Gibbs will become the instructional leader of the 4,000 students who attend classes in the Farmington R-1 School District. Dr. Gibbs currently serves as the superintendent of the Crawford County R-1 School District in Bourbon, Missouri, where a new science, agriculture, and STEM building that he describes as “highly progressive among schools our size and in our region.

Gibbs, who grew up on a farm near Viburnum, graduated from the Iron County C-4 School District and then attended Evangel University, where he obtained a dual major in elementary and special education. He continued his education at Southwest Baptist University, where he earned a master’s degree in educational administration and a doctoral degree in education leadership.

“My career as an educator has spanned 24 years in the Missouri school system,” Gibbs said in a message of introduction and greeting to the school district and community. “I served as a teacher at the high school, middle school and elementary levels for 12 years, holding various department and district-wide leadership roles.

"I then served as an assistant principal and building principal for eight years at the elementary and middle school levels. While a principal in the Hannibal School District, I led a low-performing building to become a 2019 Exemplary PLC school that was a model for STEAM integration throughout the state.”

Most recently, Gibbs was selected as the 2022 Missouri Association of School Administrators Outstanding Emerging Superintendent for the South-Central region. He also serves as an adjunct professor in the educational administration program for Hannibal-LaGrange University and is a consultant for the FiredUp Consulting Group, which specializes in assisting school districts with strategic planning.

In Tuesday’s announcement, the board stated that Dr. Gibb’s appointment “follows a vetting process, including interviews and site visits by the Farmington R7 School Board in cooperation with the Missouri Association of Rural Education.”

Board President Kurt Bauche said, “Dr. Gibbs brings a diverse background of experience, a proven record for improving student achievement, and visionary leadership skills.”

Gibbs expressed his pleasure and excitement in taking on the new role of Farmington superintendent.

“Being selected as superintendent of the Farmington School District is a great honor and a highlight of my career,” he said. “I look forward to this opportunity to join the Farmington [R-1] community, where I will fully embrace the ‘Farmington Four’ as our team works together to ensure continued success and growth for our students and school community.”

Dr. Gibbs and his wife Amy, also a career educator, have four children. They are active in their church and love to travel. To welcome Dr. Gibbs and his family to town, the Farmington School District hosted a “meet and greet” event Dec. 19 at the Farmington High School Fieldhouse.