Farmington School District 1990 school calendar set

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This story was originally published in the Friday, Aug. 3, 1990 issue of the Farmington Press Advertiser. – Editor

The finalized 1990-91 school calendar for the Farmington R-7 School District shows that students will attend school 175 days with classes beginning on Monday, Aug. 27. The last day of school is set for Friday, May 24. The calendar show that students will attend school 44 days during the first quarter that is scheduled for completion on Friday, Oct. 26. The second quarter contains 45 school days. The quarter and first semester will end on Friday, Jan. 11, 1991 The third quarter will be completed on Thursday, March 14 after 42 days of schooling. The fourth quarter and second semester are scheduled to conclude on Friday, May 24 after students have attended another 44 days of school.

The 1990-91 school year calendar provides for two extended holiday periods. The Christmas vacation period will begin after classes are dismissed on Friday, Dec. 21. Classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 2. The spring break period that could be used for the makeup days, should inclement weather force the closing of school, is set for the week of April 22. The calendar also provides for a Thanksgiving holiday with no classes scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 22 and Friday, Nov. 23. Classes will not be held on Labor Day, Sept. 3; Presidents Day, Feb. 18; and good Friday, March 29.