 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Farmington School District 2022 Teachers of the Year

  • 0

With the 2021-2022 school year coming to a close, the Farmington School District and Community Teachers Association held their annual Teacher of the Year Banquet at noon on April 21 at the Farmington High School Field House.

The finalists for the award were Teachers of the Year from the schools in the district: Truman Learning Center, Jefferson Elementary, Washington-Franklin Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Middle School and High School.

The principals of each school introduced the finalists and extolled their qualities, listing achievements and how each went beyond expectations to be nominated. Diana Mays-Nielson, theatre director at the high school, received the honor for her efforts.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess comes from the 1920s and has what many of you may find to be a most surprising purpose. Do you know what it is? If yo…

LUTHERAN AUCTION BRINGS OUT CROWD

LUTHERAN AUCTION BRINGS OUT CROWD

Another large crowd came out for this year's St. Paul Lutheran School's Benefit Auction and Dinner on the evening of Saturday, April 30. Servi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News