Farmington School District Announces Teachers of the Year

Kim Johnson, Truman Learning Center principal, introduces Jennifer Hayes as the school's Teacher of the Year.
Mark Marberry
Aaron Bryant, Jefferson Elementary School Principal, introduces Deanna Hampton as the school's Teacher of the Year.
Dr. Lori Lamb, Washington Franklin Elementary School principal, introduces Madilyne Frazier as the school's teacher of the year.
Jenna Hemmann, Roosevelt Elementary School principal, introduces Rachel Armstrong as the school's teacher of the year.
Tiffany Mosier, Lincoln Elementary School principal, introduces Shanda Pauls as the school's Teacher of the Year.
Dustin Jenkerson, Farmington Middle School principal, introduces Madison McKindley as the school's Teacher of the Year.
Dr. Jamie LaMonds, Farmington High School principal, introduces Diana Mays-Nielson as the school's Teacher of the Year.
Diana Mays-Nielson was awarded Teacher of the Year of the Farmington School District at their banquet Thursday. Officers of the local Community Teachers Association (CTA) are shown with Mays-Nielson: Candy Husk, CTA treasurer; Sheri Whitener, CTA secretary; Missy Tisher, CTA president; Mays-Nielson; Jamie LaMonds, Farmington High School principal; and Casey Burch, CTA vice-president.
