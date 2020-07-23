Farmington School District announces three fall options

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the startup of the 2020-2021 school year, the Farmington School District (FSD) will be implementing what they call the “Return to Learn!” program.

Noted as a “Fluid Continuum of Services," the district notes that state and local guidelines are continuously evolving and the district will likely be adjusting the program as the school year progresses.

There are three options available for Farmington students in the upcoming year:

Traditional Face-To-Face (PK-12)

On-campus classes with face-to-face instruction from a FSD instructor.

Transportation will be provided to and from school (K-12 only).

FSD will follow state and local guidance to ensure a safe, sanitary and secure learning environment.

Hybrid of Virtual and Face-to-Face (7-12)

Student attends some classes online and others (such as electives that may be difficult to participate in online) face-to-face.

Attendance requirements and grading policies will apply.

A FSD teacher would be assigned to the student to monitor student learning as well as to provide grading and support.