The Farmington R-7 School District has announced the hiring of Gretchen Hill as its new director of special services, effective July 1. Hill will fill the position currently held by Dan Thompson, who recently announced his retirement.

A native of Ellington, Missouri, Hill began her career in the West County School District as a social studies teacher at the junior high and high school levels. She obtained her master’s degree from Southeast Missouri State University.

Hill has since served as a school counselor, McKinney Vento coordinator, curriculum coordinator, and district assessment coordinator. For the past three years, she has served as high school principal and federal programs coordinator for the Puxico School District.

According to the statement announcing her hiring, Hill was chosen as director of special services due to her "diverse experience supporting and providing oversight for special education by regularly serving as LEA, monitoring student progress, interpreting evaluation data, coordinating transition services, developing functional behavior assessment plans, and utilizing multi-tiered systems of support."

Additionally, she has been a speaker on RTI at the secondary level at both the Powerful Learning Conference and the MOASSP Spring Conference.

Hill resides in Ellington, where she is an active member of her church. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with family, reading, and traveling to the Smoky Mountains.

Regarding her new position, Hill said, “I am beyond excited for my transition to the Farmington School District. Farmington has a rich tradition as a district of excellence, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of that story.”