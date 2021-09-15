Farmington School District now requiring use of masks

In a message sent out late last week by the Farmington R-7 School District, it was announced to parents and guardians of students that a mask policy was being implemented starting Monday, Sept. 13.

A letter signed by Superintendent Matt Ruble acknowledged that the third week of school had seen a “significant increase” in COVID-19 cases, which spiked the number of student quarantines.

“Our district currently has over 200 students that are currently being quarantined due to close contact at school,” Ruble said in the message. “These students will miss over 10,000 hours of instruction. The quarantining protocols have been shared both on the District’s social media platforms, website, and email.” The protocols can also be viewed at https://sites.google.com/farmington.k12.mo.us/fsd-coronavirus-information/fsd-covid-19-updates.

Ruble said closing school and providing Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMIX) is not an option for COVID-19 closures this school year, as it was during the last school year.

“The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has not made allowances for this type of closure,” he said. “Should the need to close school due to increased COVID cases arise, these missed days will have to be made up in person at another point in the year.”