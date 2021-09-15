Farmington School District now requiring use of masks

In a message sent out late last week by the Farmington R-7 School District, it was announced to parents and guardians of students that a mask policy was being implemented starting Monday, Sept. 13.
A letter signed by Superintendent Matt Ruble acknowledged that the third week of school had seen a “significant increase” in COVID-19 cases, which spiked the number of student quarantines.
“Our district currently has over 200 students that are currently being quarantined due to close contact at school,” Ruble said in the message. “These students will miss over 10,000 hours of instruction. The quarantining protocols have been shared both on the District’s social media platforms, website, and email.” The protocols can also be viewed at https://sites.google.com/farmington.k12.mo.us/fsd-coronavirus-information/fsd-covid-19-updates.
Ruble said closing school and providing Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMIX) is not an option for COVID-19 closures this school year, as it was during the last school year.
“The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has not made allowances for this type of closure,” he said. “Should the need to close school due to increased COVID cases arise, these missed days will have to be made up in person at another point in the year.”
To decrease the number of students quarantining off campus due to exposure to COVID-19, the district announced plans to require masks for all students beginning Monday, similar to what was in place last school year:
Face coverings/masks are required to enter any building in the Farmington R-7 School District for adults and visitors. Face coverings/masks must be worn while riding all FSD transportation.
Students third grade and up will be asked to wear masks/face coverings regardless of vaccination status:
• during passing times such as hallways and crowded common areas.
• when social distancing cannot be maintained such as working in small groups or in close proximity with a teacher or medically fragile student.
• as directed by the teacher or school leadership team.
Masks/face coverings will not be worn in the following situations:
• during recess or physical activity such as P.E.
• while eating lunch or breakfast at school.
• during athletic activities.
• when students/staff have a medical reason that does not allow wearing a mask (which should be communicated in advance to the building’s principal).
Ruble’s message states teachers will use their best judgment to tell students when it is appropriate to wear face coverings. “When masks/face coverings are necessary, teachers will give students mask breaks when possible,” the letter reads.
Staff will be required to wear face coverings and masks when in common spaces and when social distancing can’t be maintained, such as in small groups. Teachers will not have to teach the entire day in face-coverings and masks when social distancing can be maintained.
“Although a student wearing a mask will not have to be quarantined if the person testing positive was also wearing a mask, it is extremely important to monitor for symptoms once being in contact with a positive case,” Ruble stated. “Symptoms to monitor for can be found in the FSD Re-entry plan, which is also on the District website.” The re-entry plan can be found at https://sites.google.com/farmington.k12.mo.us/fsd-coronavirus-information/home.
“This is a difficult time and we appreciate your commitment to the health and safety of our students and the community as a whole,” he wrote. “We will continue to monitor the situation and reevaluate based on our data and guidance from the CDC. If you have questions, please contact our offices.”