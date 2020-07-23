Farmington school district registration starts soon

• Grades 5-6 will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 12-13 at the Lincoln Intermediate building.

Note: 5th and 6th grade students will receive their homework teacher assignment, fill out transportation and meal service paperwork, stop by the nurse's station, and receive school messenger and Chromebook information.

• Grades 7-8 will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 12-13 at Farmington Middle School.

Note: 7th and 8th grade students will be able to pick up their schedule, fill out transportation, meal service and sports physical paperwork, receive school messenger information, stop by the nurse's station and make Chromebook payments that haven't been made online. Also, locker locks will be available.

• Grades 9-12 will be held at Farmington High School on the following dates:

— 12th grade takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 11.

— 11th grade will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 12.

— 10th grade takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 13.

— 9th grade will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 14.

— Open registration takes place from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 13.