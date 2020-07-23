Farmington school district registration starts soon

The Farmington R-VII School District will soon begin student preregistration for the 2020-2021 school year.
According to the school district, all families new or returning must preregister online. There will be assistance available for those without devices.
The in-person registrations dates are:
• Pre-K and kindergarten will be held from a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 10-11 at the Truman Learning Center.
Note: Kindergartners will receive their homeroom teacher assignment, fill out transportation and meal service paperwork, stop by the nurse's station and receive school messenger information.
• Grades 1-4 takes place in the building at which the student will be attending.
— First grade will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 10.
— Second grade takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 11.
— Third grade will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 12.
— Fourth grade takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 13.
Note: 1st through 4th grade students will receive their homeroom teacher assignment, fill out transportation and meal service paperwork, stop by the nurse's station, and receive school messenger and Chromebook information.
• Grades 5-6 will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 12-13 at the Lincoln Intermediate building.
Note: 5th and 6th grade students will receive their homework teacher assignment, fill out transportation and meal service paperwork, stop by the nurse's station, and receive school messenger and Chromebook information.
• Grades 7-8 will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 12-13 at Farmington Middle School.
Note: 7th and 8th grade students will be able to pick up their schedule, fill out transportation, meal service and sports physical paperwork, receive school messenger information, stop by the nurse's station and make Chromebook payments that haven't been made online. Also, locker locks will be available.
• Grades 9-12 will be held at Farmington High School on the following dates:
— 12th grade takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 11.
— 11th grade will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 12.
— 10th grade takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 13.
— 9th grade will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 14.
— Open registration takes place from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 13.
At registration, 9th-12th graders will be able to review their schedule, pick up their Chromebook, fill out transportation and meal service paperwork, receive their locker assignment, stop by the nurse's station, and receive school messenger information.
For more information and updates, go to www.fsdknights.com and scroll down to News and Announcements at the bottom of the page.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!