Farmington School District sets winter activity rules

The Farmington R-7 School District released a list of restrictions and guidelines Tuesday for spectators attending winter activities throughout the remainder of 2020 and into 2021.
They have been put in place due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in St. Francois County.
According to the document, starting with the boys’ basketball game being held Dec. 11, attendance will be limited to 50% of venue capacity at all Farmington High School events. Spectators at boys’ and girls’ JV and Varsity basketball games, will be required to have a voucher to attend the game and voucher holders will pay the normal administration price at the gate.
For each event, players, cheerleaders and coaches, along with members of the pep band, dance team and other participants, will be issued vouchers to distribute to their family and friends. A limited number of vouchers will be available from the Farmington High School front desk on weekdays between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. While supplies last, up to five vouchers per person will be available four weekdays prior to the game, including the day of the game. Once 50% seating capacity has been met, vouchers will no longer be available.
The school district is requiring that all spectators sit in the area designated for their school and all Farmington students seated in the student seating section will be required to wear masks. Students will not be allowed to sit on the lowest level of the bleachers or stand on the floor and fans will not be allowed on the court at any time.
Fans are asked to exit the building immediately following contests and masks are required when entering, exiting or moving about the facility, such as when using the restroom or going to the concessions area. Once seated, masks are required for those not practicing social distancing.
The school district reminds students, parents and other spectators that most varsity games will be livestreamed on YouTube at BKTV Studios.
