Farmington schools place focus on career training

The Farmington School District held its first meeting of the Steering Committee for Careers on Monday morning at the High School Field House.
College and Career Advisor Dr. Brian Reeves led the meeting comprised of educators, community leaders and business professionals on what programs could be created to help equip students for their careers after high school and college.
“One of the reasons we are doing this is it has become abundantly clear to us that we need to focus a bit more on career,” he said. “For years we focused on college preparation, and there is nothing wrong with college preparation, but we have about 40% of our kids who don’t go to post-secondary education. If we’re not focusing on them, we’re not focusing on all our kids.
“The second part of that is if you do go on to college, what you are going to have to do is get a job at some point. Focusing on careers basically serves 100% of our students in some way or another.”
The group is designed to complement other programs already in the process of being launched. The district is phasing in the Latin Honors system at the high school where students will participate in community service and intern with local businesses and institutions as part of their credits toward graduation honors and the Unified Construction Program aimed at students interested in working in the trades.
Reeves started the meeting by highlighting a survey he conducted with several area business professionals.
“I had the opportunity to speak at the December [Farmington Chamber of Commerce] meeting,” he said. “I distributed a survey. I wanted to know what items you see a need for in recent high school graduates. What were some deficiencies you saw in their work skills?”
The survey listed these top concerns businesses had with new entrants to the workforce:
Work ethic—64%
Professionalism—54%
Communication—51%
Ability to work unsupervised—51%
Phone etiquette—45%
Taking direction—45%
Taking constructive criticism—38%
Appropriate attire—38%
Problem solving—32%
Teamwork—29%
Confidentiality—29%
The district is in the process of addressing these issues and Reeves is sharing his awareness with the community to work on the problems in a practical way based on community input.
“How should we best address these problems?” he asked. “In formal conversations we have talked with employers and community members and many of these things have popped up in the past.
“Here at the high school we have specific courses that teach Algebra skills. We have courses that teach the scientific method. We really don’t have specific courses though that address some of these issues like professionalism or phone etiquette or taking constructive criticism.”
Each of the three tables of attendees broke into separate groups to come up with different ideas to improve on the concerns listed in the survey and presented them to Reeves. He noted the changes in society causing problems that the schools are having to cope with, and that the schools have lost a connection or understanding of the private sector.
“One of the things that has changed significantly over my 22-year career, parenting and family structures have changed a lot,” he said. “A lot of these issues used to be ingrained by mom and dad and were never part of the high school curriculum because home life addressed these. One of the issues we’re struggling with is we’re having to adapt to the changes in our society.
“One of the problems for me as an educator that I have, is that I did work for a corporation, but that was in the 1990’s. I have been in professional education since 1998. I know society has changed immensely since 1998. You know the work world better than I do by far. What the pressing needs are and getting our kids better prepared.”
High School Principal Dr. Jamie LaMonds attended the meeting and addressed the audience about the curriculum changes the high school is implementing.
“Next year, we’re offering a Unified Construction Program,” she said. “The students are going to learn from the ground up the basics of construction. Those students who are not college bound and know that construction is where they want to be, they are going to be able to work with our PLTW (Project Lead the Way) instructor who is certified to teach shop and can weld and do a crazy amount of things.
“We want to capitalize on that, that final year, that whole semester is going to be spent in the community either doing projects that the community has pushed in to us for our students to build, or going out into the community and building new projects that they as students can say, ‘we the Farmington High School students did this’.”
According to LaMonds, some old programs that existed were going to be brought back.
“This year we were able to offer shop [class],” she said. “That’s crazy, that shop was gone. Nobody is learning a tape measure if they’re not taking a shop class. Because we offer so many programs, some of our programs are shrinking because kids have a lot to choose from. All of our programs, we do not have hands-on stuff. PLTW is very hands-on, but we do not target our non-college bound students within our high school.
"That’s why we’re trying to bring some of that back — because if you want to go to college, there’s lots of stuff you can do here — but that’s why we wanted to have shop class again and we want to have this program where they understand that is okay [to work in trades]. We really do sometimes make kids feel less, because they’re not college bound and that’s just not true, not the case at all. We’re trying, but getting those kids to come forward sometimes is a struggle because they think they are less.”
LaMonds noted that they do have their first student doing an internship that is not college bound.
Reeves added, “We’re still investigating an entrepreneurial program called Incubator EDU, which is going to be a bit more hands-on business program.”
The group looked at resume and cover letter writing along with having job interview days in some form along with instituting more in-depth career days with interaction with potential employers along with other concepts.
The plan is for the committee to meet once a quarter to further develop ideas and programs and review the progress of existing programs.
