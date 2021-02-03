 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Farmington schools return to 'full-time' schedule
0 comments

Farmington schools return to 'full-time' schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington schools return to 'full-time' schedule

Farmington R-7 Superintendent Matt Ruble sent a letter out last week announcing the school district's return to a "full-time" schedule this month.

 File photo

Farmington Superintendent Matt Ruble released a letter last week announcing a change in the district’s weekly schedule that was to begin Feb. 1.

“Each Farmington School District staff member, from bus drivers to administrators, is excited to be back full-time with students for the fourth week of instruction in 2021,” he said. “We have overcome many obstacles and used innovation to continue to provide the best we have for every student, every day.”

Ruble stated that as quarantines and positive COVID-19 numbers have remained low, and the district believes that face-to-face instruction is the best approach for students to learn, the administration is going to take a step toward normal teaching schedules.

“For those students who are participating in face-to-face instruction, we will return to traditional five-day school weeks in February beginning on Monday, Feb. 1,” he said. “Students who are currently enrolled in distance learning will have no change in their instruction.

“I want to assure you — the members of our community — that this district will continue to be vigilant to monitor local COVID case numbers and in turn communicate those numbers when appropriate. The sustained lower numbers of both quarantines and positive COVID-19 cases continue to demonstrate that social distancing, as well as mask wearing have been effective. Therefore, FSD will persevere in encouraging social distancing and masks for students from age nine and up.”

The school district's updated school calendar is available at www.fsdknights.com.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
The tradition continues...
News

The tradition continues...

For decades, Plummer’s Hardware in downtown Farmington has been assisting generations of local residents with its wide selection of basic home…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

  • Updated

After the last issue's relatively easy "Take a Guess," we're going for a little bit harder one this week. It's a vintage version of something …

+5
Talk of the Town
News

Talk of the Town

This week's "Talk of the Town" question is "What do you like to do in your free time?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News