Farmington schools to hold immunization clinics
Farmington schools to hold immunization clinics

Farmington schools to hold immunization clinics

Farmington Schools will be holding immunization clinics for students this month in partnership with Great Mines Health Center that will be allowing the use of its mobile unit.

The Farmington R-7 School District will be holding several immunization clinics in May for students who need to get caught up on their vaccinations.

Associate Superintendent Dr. Ashley Krause said the school district will be working in partnership with Great Mines Health Center that is providing the use of its mobile unit.

“They’re going to provide three days on our site to give immunizations to children whose parents choose to do that,” she said. “We put out a survey to all of our parents and we have three main concerns — kindergarten, because they are coming in and they have to have all their vaccinations; next year’s eighth graders have to have one they haven’t had to have for a long time; and incoming seniors. Those are the three grade levels that we often have difficulty getting immunization records for from kids at the start of the school year.”

If parents are unable to have their children vaccinated through other means, they can have it done through Great Mines Health Center which will bill available insurance and provide care at a low cost.

Appointments will be set up at 15-minute intervals. Krause added that a parent will be required to attend the appointment with their kindergarten student.

At the same time, the clinics will have athletic physicals for students entering 7th through 12th grades in the fall. The district prefers that students who have a primary care physician go to their doctor who has a copy of their health history.

The tentative dates for the immunizations are May 12, 19 and 20. Enrollment must be completed before or no later than May 2.

To schedule an appointment, go to www.fsdknights.com. Find "News & Announcements" at the bottom of the home page and click on "Well Child Immunizations and Clinics."

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

