Farmington schools to hold immunization clinics

The Farmington R-7 School District will be holding several immunization clinics in May for students who need to get caught up on their vaccinations.

Associate Superintendent Dr. Ashley Krause said the school district will be working in partnership with Great Mines Health Center that is providing the use of its mobile unit.

“They’re going to provide three days on our site to give immunizations to children whose parents choose to do that,” she said. “We put out a survey to all of our parents and we have three main concerns — kindergarten, because they are coming in and they have to have all their vaccinations; next year’s eighth graders have to have one they haven’t had to have for a long time; and incoming seniors. Those are the three grade levels that we often have difficulty getting immunization records for from kids at the start of the school year.”

If parents are unable to have their children vaccinated through other means, they can have it done through Great Mines Health Center which will bill available insurance and provide care at a low cost.

Appointments will be set up at 15-minute intervals. Krause added that a parent will be required to attend the appointment with their kindergarten student.