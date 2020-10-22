Farmington Senior High School completes evaluation report

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Oct. 8, 1970 issue of The Farmington News. – Editor

Larry A. Ackley, principal of Farmington Senior High School, has announced that the faculty and administration have completed a thorough evaluation of all phases of the school’s program.

The evaluation has taken over a year to complete and is the first phase of a program with the North Central Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools which required members schools to engage in this self-study every seven years.

The second phase of the evaluation program will consist of a three-day visit to the school Nov. 15, 16 and 17 by a 28-member team. The visiting team will be chaired by Dr. Robert Atkin, assistant superintendent of schools, North Kansas City, Missouri. The visiting team will review the school’s self-evaluation and make recommendations for future improvements.

The third phase of the evaluation program will be the implementation of the recommendations of the visiting team by the local faculty.

Principal Larry A. Ackley stated that, “Bill Bradshaw, chairman of our Faculty Steering Committee, and the entire faculty and staff, are to be complimented for their hard work on the project. Taking a hard, critical look at our present program is one of the important ways that we can continue to give our students the best possible educational program.”

