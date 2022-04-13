Farmington snow cone stand still remains a family affair

A mom and her two adult daughters are having the time of their lives running the Sno 2 Go snow cone stand located on East Karsch Boulevard, in a small parking area sitting next door to Farmington’s Norman L. Rigdon VFW Post 5896.

“This is our third season that we’ve been open, said Rachel Wood. “My sister, Laura, actually had the wonderful idea to open it up. We’ve always wanted to have a family business together, but we just couldn’t quite figure out what we wanted to do. She had to talk me into it a little bit, but it’s been fun to do it together.

And how difficult was it to convince her sister to open the stand?

“It wasn’t too bad,” said Laura Willis. “She took just a little bit of convincing, but we got her on board pretty quick. We opened Memorial Day weekend in 2020 — so right in the middle of the pandemic. A lot of places were closed or limiting their services, so it was challenging for us to open during that timeframe, but actually has worked out pretty well. We’re excited about our third season.”

Willis mentioned that they received a little help in getting the snow cone stand started from another well-known Farmington business.

“We bought our equipment and setup from Crystal and Rich of Crystal and Rich’s Produce,” she said. “They ran a snow cone stand there and they were doing some different stuff with their business and their lot, and they didn’t want to do it anymore. They really helped us get set up with our stand. We are really appreciative to them in getting our small business started.”

Asked what it’s like to work at a snow cone stand, Wood said, “It can be hectic at times, but everyone that comes is very happy and we love getting to see all of our customers.”

Willis interjected, “We’ve got a lot of repeat customers.”

Patye Webb — also referred to as “Mom” by Rachel and Laura — stressed that Sno 2 Go is unique to both their family and Farmington.

“It’s not a chain,” she said. “It’s our own creation.”

Webb also swears that working with her two daughters at a snow cone stand remains a positive experience.

“It’s wonderful,” she said. “I’ve always wanted a little family business, and this has been the best thing we could think of. It’s just a fun business! “We work in shifts, and we have a lot of teenagers that work here. We all three work here and we’re all involved.”

And what about the customers that line up to buy a frozen treat at Sno 2 Go?

“We don’t have any grumpy customers,” Webb said. “It’s amazing! Even when they have to wait in line for a long time because it’s a hot day and they want a snow cone, they’re still cheerful when they get up to the window.”

For a relatively small shaved ice stand, Sno 2 Go offers a fairly large menu. The stand serves more than 30 distinct flavors that include exotic-sounding choices like Banana Mama, Fuzzy Navel, and Tiger Blood to more typical fare like blueberry, grape and orange. In addition, the stand features 18 mixed flavors that range all the way from Cry Baby (sour cherry/sour grape) to a local favorite called Farmington Knights (root beer/ice cream).

Want to mix a little ice cream in with your favorite flavor? Order a Snoball! Don’t want to ingest a boatload of sugar if you’re diabetic or are watching your waistline? No problem! A selection of sugar-free flavors is also available. The prices aren’t unreasonable, with 12-ounce shaved ice cups going for $2.75, a 20-ounce for $3.75 and a 32-ounce for $4.75.

While it’s obvious that most kids love snow cones, does Sno 2 Go have many adult customers?

“There are actually probably more adults than kids,” Webb said with a laugh. “We have some regulars that come every day. You’d be surprised how many adults there are who love their snow cone.”

The family likes to open the stand around the first of April each year and it normally remains open — between the hours of noon and 9 p.m., seven days a week — through the end of September.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.