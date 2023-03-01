The city of Farmington has released information about its annual Spring Clean-Up Week, which will take place April 3-6, depending on the ward where residents reside.

City crews will begin at 7:30 a.m. each morning. Residents are asked to have rubbish in containers at the curb or in the alley. City workers will not take anything your trash service takes, such as trash bags, cardboard boxes, or items in garbage cans. No leaves, limbs, brush, lumber, shingles, siding or construction waste products will be picked up.

Nothing will be taken that is larger than two men can handle. Appliances must have compressors removed. If workers are unable to complete a ward in a single day, they will finish the following day.

Check to see what ward you are in and leave all rubbish by the curb on your specified morning by no later than 7:30 a.m. There is no call-back. Residents are asked to be prompt putting out their Spring Clean-Up items.

The pickup schedule is Ward 1: Monday, April 3, Ward 2: Tuesday, April 4, Ward 3: Wednesday, April 5 and Ward 4: Thursday, April 6.

Tires may be taken to the Street Department at 210 Industrial Drive on Friday, April 7th for a fee of $4 per tire, whether mounted on wheel or not. Only passenger car and light truck (pickup) tires will be accepted.