The office of Central Methodist University Provost Rita Gulstad recently announced the students included on the spring 2023 dean's list.

Almost 900 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a GPA of 3.50 or higher for the semester.

The following Farmington students were among those who earned recognition by the university:

Josie Faye Barton; Brooklynn Lee Blasingim; Heather Linn Bradford; Tessa Lauren Brewer; Addisyn Claire Casey; Kaleb Logan Curtis; Kaylee Fawn Davis; Devon Huff; Kathryn Hughes; Kaley Noel Kimball; Lillian Diane Kohut; Grace McKenna Miller; Haylee Danyelle Nienkamp; Samantha Raftery; Holli Whaley; Cynthia Joyce Wilcox; Andrea Marie Wilkerson; Madison Marie Wilson; Jaylyn Hope Woodley.

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.