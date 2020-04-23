Farmington students make beautiful art with coffee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the closing of schools across the nation due to the coronavirus, teachers are trying to come up with creative ways to have educational interaction with their students while they are "stuck" at home.

Farmington Middle School art teacher Kimberlee Canter was particularly interested in finding a way to encourage her 300 students to use their artistic abilities while away from the classroom.

"I belong to a lot of art teacher groups on Facebook, and on Instagram I follow a bunch of teachers," she said. "There’s an elementary teacher out of Tennessee who did a lesson where her students painted with coffee, tea and food coloring. I was inspired and wanted to go ahead and try that with my students. I found that a lot of my students have lined paper and a pencil, but they don’t have the needed materials to do art projects at home. I knew I’d have to think outside the box."

Canter has never been the type of art teacher who prefers doing everything by the book. She wanted this art assignment to be something significant to her students who were living through a time that not even their parents or grandparents had ever experienced before.