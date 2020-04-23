Farmington students make beautiful art with coffee

With the closing of schools across the nation due to the coronavirus, teachers are trying to come up with creative ways to have educational interaction with their students while they are "stuck" at home.
Farmington Middle School art teacher Kimberlee Canter was particularly interested in finding a way to encourage her 300 students to use their artistic abilities while away from the classroom.
"I belong to a lot of art teacher groups on Facebook, and on Instagram I follow a bunch of teachers," she said. "There’s an elementary teacher out of Tennessee who did a lesson where her students painted with coffee, tea and food coloring. I was inspired and wanted to go ahead and try that with my students. I found that a lot of my students have lined paper and a pencil, but they don’t have the needed materials to do art projects at home. I knew I’d have to think outside the box."
Canter has never been the type of art teacher who prefers doing everything by the book. She wanted this art assignment to be something significant to her students who were living through a time that not even their parents or grandparents had ever experienced before.
"I always try to attach my lessons to bigger ideas," Canter said. "Why are we doing it? I want to attach it to a bigger meaning, so I tried to find a subject or an idea that could go with the struggles and the situations kids and all of us are facing in life right now.
"I started looking up some images that would present some of the struggles that we are all going through and I came across some coy fish. I learned that, to the Japanese, coy fish represent perseverance because they swim upstream. I thought, ‘This is perfect!’"
Because her students were for the most part quarantined at home, Canter asked the kids to photograph their artwork and turn the results in to her. The results, she said, have been more than worth the effort. It makes sense, because of Canter's background, that she so desired to provide her students with a creative challenge that would allow them to express their feelings through art.
"I grew up in Bonne Terre and graduated from North County in 1999," she said. "I had art under Mrs [Mary].Hoehn. She passed away.She's had a ton of artists — I mean, there's a lot of us out there because of what an amazing teacher she was."
While alive, Mary Hoehn profoundly touched the lives of her many students throughout 37 years of teaching art, but even after her unexpected passing last year, the legacy she left behind is still making a difference in the lives of kids through her former students like Kimberlee Canter.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!