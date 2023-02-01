 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Farmington students make MSU dean's list

Farmington students make MSU dean's list

The names of Farmington students whose names appear on Missouri State University's fall 2022 dean's list have been released by the school.

 Photo courtesy of MSU

Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean’s list.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average on a 4.00 scale.

More than 5,000 students were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list. Farmington students who made the list are Embry Childress, Erin Coleman, Sloane Elam, Kayla Galczynski, Erin Gantz, Garret Giuliani, Claire Inman, Madeline Joyce, Eli Lamb, Gwen Layton, Tatum Legan, Kaitlyn Orr, Lynzie Shipman, Rachael Rodgers, Alaina Viera, Mckennah Wallace, Matthew Huff, Peyton Stacy and Cassie Widdows.

