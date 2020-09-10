Farmington students return to class after Labor Day

After a much longer-than-expected break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students in the Farmington R-7 School District returned to class Tuesday following the long Labor Day weekend.
Schools and businesses throughout the state closed in March in the hope that the pandemic would be slowed, if not stopped, by what amounted to a general shutdown of the country. Unfortunately, cases of the coronavirus continued to spread through the nation over the intervening months and the number of infected persons in St. Francois County increased substantially during the month of August, resulting in the Farmington R-7 School District sending out a message to parents and students announcing a delay.
The message read:
“The Farmington R-7 School District faculty and staff have worked diligently throughout the summer weeks to prepare for our students to 'Return to Learn' on Tuesday, August 25th," the letter stated. "All of us have missed seeing students on campus and truly look forward to their return. However, due to the most recent information and recommendations from the St. Francois County health officials and an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, the FSD Board of Education and administration team has made a decision to delay the start of our school year for all students until Sept. 8, 2020. BJC, along with our county health department, will be releasing a joint statement later this afternoon discussing the latest information regarding COVID cases in our region.
"By pushing back the start date, we intend to do our part to help slow the spread of the virus in our community. Further, we want to give students a better chance at a traditional face-to-face school experience this school year."
As expected, teachers, parents and students arrived at their respective schools Tuesday morning filled with a sense of guarded excitement as the new year made its belated start. The district had put in place a number of safeguards to limit exposure to the coronavirus by students, teachers, support staff, and administrators. While it's everyone's hope that the school year moves forward without any health issues, the school district is continuing to make safety a priority.
