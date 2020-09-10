Farmington students return to class after Labor Day

Schools and businesses throughout the state closed in March in the hope that the pandemic would be slowed, if not stopped, by what amounted to a general shutdown of the country. Unfortunately, cases of the coronavirus continued to spread through the nation over the intervening months and the number of infected persons in St. Francois County increased substantially during the month of August, resulting in the Farmington R-7 School District sending out a message to parents and students announcing a delay.

“The Farmington R-7 School District faculty and staff have worked diligently throughout the summer weeks to prepare for our students to 'Return to Learn' on Tuesday, August 25th," the letter stated. "All of us have missed seeing students on campus and truly look forward to their return. However, due to the most recent information and recommendations from the St. Francois County health officials and an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, the FSD Board of Education and administration team has made a decision to delay the start of our school year for all students until Sept. 8, 2020. BJC, along with our county health department, will be releasing a joint statement later this afternoon discussing the latest information regarding COVID cases in our region.