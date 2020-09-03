FARMINGTON TEACHERS PICK UP FREE SCHOOL SUPPLIES

Washington Franklin Elementary School fourth grade teachers Maddy Ramsey, left, and Gae Reid, are pictured picking up free school supplies for their students on Tuesday. They were among a number of first through fourth grade teachers in the Farmington R-7 School District who were provided the supplies by Operation School Supply, Inc. of Farmington. According to O.S.S. member Sheryl Robinson, the purchasing of supplies was a challenge this year due to limited funds.
She expressed special thanks to Power Line Consultants, LLC; First Baptist Church of Farmington; Centene Corporation; First State Bank; Belgrade Bank; and the Law Office of Hartmann & Pegram, LLC. for making it possible for the organization to purchase enough supplies to cover the first half of the school year.
