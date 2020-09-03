FARMINGTON TEACHERS PICK UP FREE SCHOOL SUPPLIES

Washington Franklin Elementary School fourth grade teachers Maddy Ramsey, left, and Gae Reid, are pictured picking up free school supplies for their students on Tuesday. They were among a number of first through fourth grade teachers in the Farmington R-7 School District who were provided the supplies by Operation School Supply, Inc. of Farmington. According to O.S.S. member Sheryl Robinson, the purchasing of supplies was a challenge this year due to limited funds.