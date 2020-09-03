 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FARMINGTON TEACHERS PICK UP FREE SCHOOL SUPPLIES
0 comments

FARMINGTON TEACHERS PICK UP FREE SCHOOL SUPPLIES

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON TEACHERS PICK UP FREE SCHOOL SUPPLIES
Kevin Jenkins

Washington Franklin Elementary School fourth grade teachers Maddy Ramsey, left, and Gae Reid, are pictured picking up free school supplies for their students on Tuesday. They were among a number of first through fourth grade teachers in the Farmington R-7 School District who were provided the supplies by Operation School Supply, Inc. of Farmington. According to O.S.S. member Sheryl Robinson, the purchasing of supplies was a challenge this year due to limited funds.

She expressed special thanks to Power Line Consultants, LLC; First Baptist Church of Farmington; Centene Corporation; First State Bank; Belgrade Bank; and the Law Office of Hartmann & Pegram, LLC. for making it possible for the organization to purchase enough supplies to cover the first half of the school year.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Seeing is believing
News

Seeing is believing

After a lot of long hours and hard work to remove an invasive plant from portions of Farmington's Engler Park, the Dr. F.R. Crouch Nature Sanc…

Bree Owens is Fair Queen
News

Bree Owens is Fair Queen

This story originally appeared in the Friday, July 20, 1990 issue of The Farmington Press Advertiser. – Editor

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess comes from a different time and totally different culture than ours. You may have seen one in a museum or possibly ev…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News