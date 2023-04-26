This story originally appeared in the Thursday, April 26, 1973, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

St. Francois County may well have seized the UFO Crown from Piedmont this week.

And, if you're still one of those skeptics, you can find several very level-headed Farmington citizens who once were skeptics themselves, but today may make a believer out of you.

There had been reports of strange objects in the sky for some time, but the first exposure Farmington had was on April 12 when an experienced pilot and his student thought they were going to collide head-on with a strange object in their path.

The pilot was Kenny Pingel, one of the Pingel family that operates Farmington Airmotive. Pingel is an experienced pilot and a type not given to seeing things.

With him on the training flight to St. Louis was Marvin Colyer, who is not the hallucinatory type either. Pingel said he first saw an off-white yellowish object near French Village. It had what appeared to be a heat or shock wave in front of it.

When the plane wheeled on its final approach at the Farmington airport, the object appeared directly in front of the plane at 500 feet. Pingel took the controls and pulled up sharply — then he gave chase.

The object, which was a very bright light — almost like a landing light on an aircraft-appeared to stop in the air and then reversed and sped away from the plane. On Wednesday night a pair of Mineral Area College students saw something in the Flat River sky and photographed it with a Polaroid, showing what some described as the typical saucer shape and others scoffed was a normal picture of a street lamp with accompanying lens flare.

The publicity from the first sightings, plus a wave of publicity from the Piedmont area, triggered a burst of additional UFO sightings. It all could have been hysterical build-up except for some calm voices that told stories that would have been unbelievable if they'd come from someone else.

Ron Short, who operates Dicus Drugstore in Farmington and heads the town's Planning and Zoning Commission, was one of those. Short is a calm type, alert, observant, and expresses himself well. Added to this is a considerable amount of experience as an aircraft controller at St. Louis Lambert Field. Short has seen about anything there is to see with wings and some of it under conditions of extreme tension.

Short and his family went out for ice cream Thursday night and, just for the fun of it, drove out South Washington until it turns into D and a mile or so further to the Bill Beabout place.

Short looked out of his car and witnessed a very bright light coming out of the northeast. There was no noise of an engine, and he described the light like that of a landing light on an aircraft except that when it passed where they were parked, the light did not disappear, but remained full force. The object, which Short estimated at some 300 to 400 yards distant, hovered over the road and then went off into the northeast.

Short, perplexed and shaken, went home to get binoculars, cameras, and the rest of the family. He went back out to the same spot. He was joined by the Leo and Dick Dugal families and the Beabouts.

Beabout, telling the Optimist Club about what he saw, said it was at 9:02 p.m., the object came in again from 250 degrees and left at 30 degrees (northeast) and he too thought it looked like a landing light. It was too bright to discern the shape of the true object. It was in sight for nine minutes.

Beabout, who was a skeptic before, now has some definite ideas and even a theory about the objects being from another planet sent here to scout the area's high concentration of magnetic ore.

Rural roads around Farmington have been well populated for the several nights since last Thursday... when the UFO was also seen by the Pingels watching at the airport.

Ralph Pingel took to the air Friday night to scout for a trace of the object, but saw nothing.

But on Monday night of this week, Chuck Pingel, with Tom, Walt and Steve Schmitt aboard, spotted a strange light near Fredericktown. It wasn't large enough or close enough to make the sort of encounter experienced by Kenneth Pingel, Marvin Colyer, the Shorts, Dugals or Beabouts, but it was weird enough that the Schmitts came home with a large amount of their previous skepticism drained away.

Are the objects in the sky an unnatural thing?

Nobody here is ready to say for certain, but if looking into the sky will produce an answer, Farmington's people-clotted rural roads should soon solve the mystery.